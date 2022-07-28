United Way receives donation for Buchanan County flood relief as emergency teams continue damage assessment

www.wdbj7.com
wymt.com
Mill Creek Road blocked by water in Floyd County
WAYLAND, Ky. (WYMT) - If you are in Floyd County, you will want to avoid Mill Creek Road. The road is currently cut off due to water. We will update this as we get information.
WHSV
What Buchanan County residents can expect after flood damage assessments
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Government emergency management teams finished their damage assessments in Buchanan County Friday. FEMA and Buchanan County are now collaborating with the Commonwealth for a possible disaster declaration. Damage assessments were the first step for residents to receive federal aid after the devastating floods in mid-July. The...
Kingsport Times-News
Wise County continues flood recovery, but no deaths or injuries reported
POUND — State and local officials continued assessing damage on Friday in the wake of flash flooding that struck areas of Wise County a day earlier. Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Thursday issued a declaration of emergency for Southwest Virginia, allowing up to $1 million in state aid — half of that for state military efforts — in the wake of the day’s flash floods in the Pound, Coeburn and Wise areas.
Pound residents speak on flooding experiences
POUND, Va. (WJHL) – After recent flooding affected different counties in Wise, some residents of Pound, Va. are left to pick up the pieces. On Friday afternoon, a crew hired by neighbors worked to restore the washed-out bridge that caused five families to be trapped, including Tracy Barker. Barker spoke with News Channel 11 about […]
wcyb.com
Supply drive held in Abingdon, VA to help those in need; donations needed
The Washington County Life Saving Crew is holding a supply drive Kentucky and Virginia residents in need at the Washington County Life Saving Crew building in Abingdon, VA on July 30 through August 30. Public relations officials tell News 5 that donations such as routine household items, food, clothing, baby...
wymt.com
Pike County officials update locals on flooding relief efforts
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - “Widespread devastation,” is how Ray Jones, Pike County Judge-Executive referred to the damage from the flooding in the Big Sandy region. During a news conference Friday, Jones said several homes and businesses were flooded and cleanup efforts will most likely be long-term. But, he said, there are positive things to find in the situation, as rescue efforts seem to have been successful.
wcyb.com
Local State of Emergency is declared in Wise County
(WVVA) Wise County, VA — The Virginia Dept. of Emergency Management has declared a local State of Emergency in response to flooding in parts of Wise County. According to a news release, the following areas of Wise County are experiencing significant flooding:. The Town of Pound, primarily Pound Bottom/Main...
wcyb.com
USDA Forest Service closes several recreation sites in Wise County due to recent flooding
WISE COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — The United States Department of Agriculture Forest Service temporarily closed several recreation sites and one road in the Clinch Ranger District in Wise County following recent flooding. The following sites are temporarily closed, according to a news release sent Friday:. Cane Patch Campground. Phillips...
Aftermath: Wise County floods destroy roadways
WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — A day after the latest flood waters swept through Southwest Virginia, crews continue to assess the damage. Anthony Hubbard lives on South Mountain Road, which was destroyed during the flooding event and is now impassable. “Yesterday was a disaster,” he said. “My driveway’s gone; it’s now been fixed by a […]
Youngkin declares state of emergency for Southwest Virginia flooding
RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Gov. Glenn Youngkin has declared a state of emergency over the latest round of flooding to impact Southwest Virginia. Flooding impacted several Southwest Virginia counties on Thursday, especially Wise and Dickenson counties. “Southwest Virginia continues to be impacted by flooding after heavy rainfall in the area yesterday,” Youngkin said in a […]
wcyb.com
Power restored in Bristol, Virginia
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Power has been restored in Bristol, Virginia, following an outage Monday morning, according to BVU Authority. About 1,000 customers in the Bristol, Virginia, area are without power Monday morning after a tree fell on power lines, according to BVU Authority. The outage is impacting Randolph...
wcyb.com
Evacuation order issued for Pound Bottom, swift water rescue teams respond to Pound
POUND, Va. (WCYB) — Update: Swift water rescue teams are responding to Pound, due to flash flooding in the area. The Appalachia Fire Department is also responding to the area. Additionally, the Bristol, Virginia Swift Water Team will soon depart for Pound. We'll have updates as they become available.
Floyd Co. home burns down due to power outage from storms
FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — A Floyd County home completely burned down due to a massive power outage from heavy rain and flooding. Emergency crews have been battling the flames inside the home all morning Saturday at the corner of Cow Creek Road and Jan Davis Drive. Responders were still trying to extinguish the flames […]
wcyb.com
Multiple rescues made in Wise County due to flooding
POUND, Va. (WCYB) — Multiple rescues were made by crews in Wise County Thursday, due to flooding in the area. Many crews were staged just outside of the town of Pound. As of noon, 8 rescues were made. A lot of those rescues were from Rachel's Haven, which is an assisted living facility for people with disabilities.
Evacuations: Pound, Coeburn respond to flash floods
(WJHL) — Roadways in multiple communities in Southwest Virginia are impassable following overnight flash floods, fallen trees and powerlines and mudslides. In response, Wise County officials declared a local State of Emergency. According to county leaders, the National Weather Service reported that 6 inches of rain have fallen on the area since midnight Thursday. The […]
wymt.com
Flooding in McRoberts leaves locals shocked and scared
MCROBERTS, Ky. (WYMT) - Homes collided with homes, vehicles slammed into guardrails and more images of destruction are visible in McRoberts, a small community in Letcher County. The damage is so bad that it leaves locals speechless. “Look at this, look at this home,” McRoberts local Amanda Smith said while...
wcyb.com
Evacuations underway in Coeburn due to flooding
COEBURN, Va. (WCYB) — Evacuations are underway Thursday in Coeburn due to flooding. The evacuations are along Route 72 north toward Clintwood. The road is closed due to high water. Coeburn Middle School is being opened as an emergency shelter. We'll have updates as they become available.
wcyb.com
Pound family recounts rescue from flood waters
POUND, Va. (WCYB) — A Pound family is thankful to be alive, after being rescued from flood waters by the Bristol, Virginia Fire Department. The Bowers were evacuated from the Cane Patch Campground in Pound, by rescue boats. They told News 5 the waters were rising fast in the...
What happened around the area? Recapping this past week’s weather
GHENT, WV (WVNS) — On your typical week, sometimes you have relaxed and calming weather days. But this past week, Mother Nature showed us that she can also have her intense ones. This past week, roughly from July 25th, 2022 to Friday, July 29th, proved to be an active week thanks in part due to […]
