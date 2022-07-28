That Hummingbird Looking Creature: Watters Podcast

www.signalsaz.com
How to Grow Crape Myrtle
Ken Lain of Watters Garden Center of Prescott, Arizona shared the Plant of Week last Friday. Here is your breakdown on how to grow Crape Myrtle. Intense watermelon-pink, solar reds, and LED whites cover this heat-loving bloomer during the late-summer lull in the garden. Use as an accent or to cover unattractive views on a small scale. Plant where you can enjoy its beautiful multicolored bark and sinuous branches up close. The flowers show against forest green foliage that turns red and orange in autumn. Growing to just head height, every yard has room for at least one, and only available for summer planting.
Colorful Summer Perennials: Watters Podcast
In this segment, Lisa and Ken of Watters Garden Center in Prescott discuss colorful summer perennials. Is there still time to plant? Learn about the great plants available at Watters Garden Center that you can add to your landscape during peak growing season. The Mountain Gardener Podcasts and subscribe to...
iDEALios of the Week by Yavapai Mattress!
Here’s your iDEALio of the week from Yavapai Mattress: free mattress protector with bed purchase! Offer expires 08.31.2022. Coupon not valid with any other offer. You must provide the coupon upon ordering. Bring in this iDEALio on your phone and tell them iDEALios – Signals A Z sent you! You can view all the current iDEALios at: www.Signals A Z.com/Deals.
Prescott Valley’s FREE Summer Concert Series 2022 Continues August 19th with Sky Daddy and the Pop Rocks
Come on out to Prescott Valley for the third of the FREE Summer Concert Series with Sky Daddy and The Pop Rocks on Friday, August 19, from 6:30 – 8:30 pm!. Prescott Valley’s Summer Concert Series continues Friday, August 19th at 6:30 pm at the events turf park directly behind COLT Grill in the Town Center, just across from IN THE GAME. This next featured band is Sky Daddy and the Pop Rocks!
prescottenews.com
Monsoon Season – The Good, The Bad and the Downright Dangerous – YCSO
Ah. Monsoon season. We have reasons to love it and reasons to hate it. Our lakes, plants and water tables are grateful for the much-needed rain. Our hairdos’, suede shoes and cute outfits – not so much. However, whether you love or resent the weather, there are dangers that come with the monsoons as well.
'It's ruining the town': Rural Arizona residents feel displaced by Sedona resort buying up properties
COTTONWOOD, Ariz. — Melany Walton had thought Cottonwood would be the perfect place for her to spend her retirement years. When she decided to move from California to the small Arizona town 12 years ago, she expected her costs of living to be cheaper. And for a while, they...
travelawaits.com
8 Amazing Wellness Retreats In Arizona To Rejuvenate
The healing properties of the Arizona sunshine are transformative. The rugged, mountainous scenery juxtaposes the soft, pampering treatments at Arizona’s wellness retreats and spas. From earthy to luxurious pampering, you will find a personal self-care resort to suit your style. I am a spa treatment devotee. I have been...
August 1st Monsoon Forecast
Here is your Monsoon Forecast for Monday, August 1st provided by the US National Weather Service, Flagstaff, Arizona. Due to high-pressure overhead, the week will start with a warming trend and a downturn in storms through Wednesday. Storms will be more isolated at the beginning of this week and become more widespread starting Thursday and into the weekend. Isolated showers are expected to form over the White Mountains, Mogollon Rim, and Yavapai County today. Grounds are saturated from the amount of precipitation we’ve received. Be aware of flash flood-prone areas and stay alert to watches and warnings in your area.
3.86-Acre Commercial Pad Available in Prescott Valley
A fantastic opportunity is available from Fain Signature Group to purchase or build to suit this 3.86-acre commercial site in the heart of Prescott Valley. Join Maverick, Alliance, Walmart, Fry’s, Kohl’s, and many other businesses in this location. The site provides easy access to Glassford Hill Road, Prescott Valley’s main road connecting Hwy 69 and 89A.
Content Creation Center Now Open at Cottonwood Public Library
The Cottonwood Public Library is home to a free Content Creation Center bringing access to state-of-the-art technology to patrons. The library’s center offers six Alienware PCs along with the entire Adobe suite, from Audition, Photoshop, Premier Pro, After Effects, Illustrator, and Animate. There are two 4k Panasonic Cameras, two Cannon DSLR cameras, and two Go Pro Hero 7 all available for check out with your library card.
34th Cowboy Poets Gathering Returns to Prescott
The 2022 edition of the Arizona Cowboy Poets Gathering will again take the stage at Yavapai College Performing Arts Center on August 11-13. One of Prescott’s most popular annual events, this year’s Gathering features more than forty authentic cowboy poets and singers sharing the heritage and culture of the American cowboy for two days and three nights of entertainment.
quadcitiesbusinessnews.com
Start Before You Are Ready
Leadership tips from Prescott-Area Athena Award keynote presenter Colleen Biggs. You have all heard the phrase, “To take a leap of faith.” But what does that really mean in the big scheme of life? Does it mean that you take careless risks or lead your life blindly into the unknown because you have faith in the leap? No, it does not! It signifies that you need to start before you are ready. In my world, LEAP stands for Leading with Enhanced Acceleration to reach your Peak Performance. If I never started before I was ready, you wouldn’t be reading this article right now!
Apartments for Rent in Prescott Valley Breaking Ground in August
Fain Signature Group announced the groundbreaking of LEGADO, a 329 unit multifamily housing project scheduled to open for residents beginning in 2024. Since unanimously being approved by the Town of Prescott Valley, the Fain Signature Group has been finalizing this mixed use multi-family apartment project. The first of its kind for the downtown area, LEGADO will be located at the corner of Florentine and Main, across the street from Homestead apartments. In the heart of Prescott Valley’s Town Center, LEGADO will include amenities such as gated community, parking garage, a 5,000 sq ft rooftop restaurant open to the public, electric vehicle charging stations, pool, and 8,000 sq ft of commercial lease space on street level for businesses. The covered parking includes 124 additional public parking spaces for the Town Center. Residents will also enjoy poolside cabanas & spa, fitness center, two turf courtyards, bbq pavilions and dog washing station.
Prescott Valley Police Planning Back to School Safety
Back to School Night will take place on August 4th and 5th in the schools of Humboldt Unified School District. With a grant from the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety, the Prescott Valley Police Department will have officers at the various schools distributing pedestrian and bicycle safety materials and answering other child safety questions.
Mayor Goode Talk of the Town: Prescott Water Wells
In his monthly letter “Talk of the Town,” Prescott Mayor Phil Goode addressed the Prescott Water Wells concerns from earlier in July. On July 8, the City of Prescott learned that recent test results found the presence of man-made chemicals called perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) and perfluorooctane sulfonate (PFOS) in two of its water production wells located in the airport area.
Connecting and Community – The Chief’s Desk
On Tuesday, July 26, 2022, we made history! Okay, maybe not history, but a significant step forward! Well, maybe not significant, but it was cool, especially when we look around our state, as well as our country, and consider the relationship between law enforcement and fire. What am I talking about?
3 dead after crash on I-40 in northern Arizona
WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Three people were killed Tuesday afternoon after a multi-vehicle collision occurred along Interstate 40 in northern Arizona. The Arizona Department of Public Safety said the collision involved a passenger car and two semi-trucks. All the occupants in the passenger car had to be extricated from the vehicle, DPS said.
Thrillist
8 Reasons to Drive to Jerome, Arizona
Jerome might be known as a mining hub turned ghost town, but these days the town is anything but deserted with tens of thousands of visitors. And while ghost hunting is a must-experience activity when in town, Jerome has much more to offer than spooky sightseeing. The town is home to small shops, wineries, and lots of Arizona history—all with views of Arizona at a 5,000-foot elevation. Plus—with it being just two hours away from Phoenix—it’s perfect for a weekend getaway or easy day trip.
Prescott Valley Police Citizen Police Academy
Prescott Valley Police Department is accepting applications for its 2022 Citizen Police Academy. Applications will be accepted through Tuesday, August 16, and the Academy begins Tuesday, August 23. It will be held at the Prescott Valley PD Training room, 7601 E. Skoog Blvd., from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM every Tuesday night through October 18, 2022. There is no charge for the Academy, and the public is encouraged to attend.
Yavapai County Board Selects County Recorder
At the special meeting of the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors held on July 25, 2022, the board unanimously voted to appoint Michelle Burchill to the position of Yavapai County Recorder. The new Yavapai County Recorder, Michelle Burchill said, “I am honored and thrilled to be appointed to the position...
