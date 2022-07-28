That Hummingbird Looking Creature: Watters Podcast

Leadership tips from Prescott-Area Athena Award keynote presenter Colleen Biggs. You have all heard the phrase, “To take a leap of faith.” But what does that really mean in the big scheme of life? Does it mean that you take careless risks or lead your life blindly into the unknown because you have faith in the leap? No, it does not! It signifies that you need to start before you are ready. In my world, LEAP stands for Leading with Enhanced Acceleration to reach your Peak Performance. If I never started before I was ready, you wouldn’t be reading this article right now!

