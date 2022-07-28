Campbell hoping for better things for the Detroit Lions in 2022

wtvbam.com
Bears reportedly considering trading away former second round pick Teven Jenkins
According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Chicago Bears are exploring the possibility of trading offensive tackle Teven Jenkins, who the organization spent the No. 39 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft on just a few short offseasons ago. Jenkins doesn't have a ton of experience since he spent...
Prescott presses reset again for Super Bowl-starved Cowboys
OXNARD, Calif. (AP) — Dak Prescott had fair warning before his first meeting with reporters at training camp that Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy had just delivered his best line so far in California. Something about quarterbacks being the key to winning Super Bowls. Dallas is the most overdue among the NFL’s storied franchises for a trip even close to that far in the playoffs. That’s part of why the star QB got a heads-up from the public relations staff before stepping to the podium. Prescott knew what his coach was saying.
