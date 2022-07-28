Senate passes bill to rename Atlanta VA after the late-Sen. Johnny Isakson

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Office of Veterans Affairs could soon be renamed for the late Sen. Johnny Isakson.

The U.S. Senate passed a bill Wednesday that would rename the VA office in his honor.

Isakson’s political career in Georgia spanned more than four decades, with his serving as U.S. senator from 2005 until he stepped down in 2019 because of complications from Parkinson’s disease.

He passed away in December.

One of the biggest things Isakson was known for was his support of veterans’ issues. Isakson served in the Georgia Air National Guard before getting into politics.

Sens. Jon Ossoff was one of the senators who introduced the bill on the Senate floor Wednesday in Washington, DC.

“Senator Isakson’s courtesy, collegiality, and integrity will forever serve as an example to all of us who serve in this body today and in the future. And that is why in recognition of Senator Isakson’s tremendous contributions to American veterans, to the state of Georgia, and to the United States, it has been my privilege to introduce alongside my distinguished Republican colleague from Missouri Senator Blunt, and the presiding officer Senator Warnock, the Senator Johnny Isakson VA Regional Office Act to rename the VA’s Atlanta Regional Office after Senator Isakson, as part of our nation’s ongoing recognition of his service, and as an example, to those who follow in his footsteps of the virtues that his representation embodied,” Ossoff said.

Joining Ossoff on the bill was Sens. Roy Blunt, Raphael Warnock, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, VA Committee Chair Jon Tester, VA Committee Ranking Member Jerry Moran and Rob Portman.

