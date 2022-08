The Colorado Rapids (6 wins, 9 losses, 6 draws) visit Red Bull Arena Tuesday to take on the New York Red Bulls (10-6-6). Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. Below, we preview the New York Red Bulls vs. Colorado Rapids odds and lines, and make our best MLS bets, picks and predictions.

HARRISON, NJ ・ 50 MINUTES AGO