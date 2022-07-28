Louisiana Woman Calls Police… On Her Drug Customer

965kvki.com
brproud.com
Duo arrested for attempting to cash fake checks from substance abuse facility
PIERRE PART, La (BRPROUD) — Two individuals were arrested on Sunday after attempting to cash fraudulent checks at a local bank. According to the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office, Carlin Peter Gaudet, 41, opened an account at a local financial institution and deposited a check made out to him on July 26 for $3850.44. Gaudet then obtained a debit card and transferred $3,350 to a cash app account.
FPD arrests man on 5 counts of attempted second-degree murder
The Franklin Police Department (FPD) has arrested a Franklin, La. man on five counts of attempted second-degree murder, and more.
cenlanow.com
APD arrests 2 for catalytic converter thefts
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Alexandria police officers arrested two Opelousas men early this morning in connection with local catalytic converter thefts. At approximately 1:45 a.m. Monday, officers responded to the 2700 block of North MacArthur Drive in reference to possible catalytic converter theft. Upon arrival, officers detained two individuals and found equipment involved in catalytic converter theft in the suspect’s vehicle.
Louisiana man arrested after shooting at restaurant
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – The Zachary Police Department responded to Big Mike’s Sports Bar & Grill early Sunday morning. Officers were called to a reported “physical altercation resulting in shots fired,” according to the Zachary Police Department. Officers arrived at the scene between 12:30 a.m. and 1 a.m. and initiated an investigation. The alleged […]
brproud.com
Trio, including 2 juveniles, arrested for stealing from retail outlet in Labadieville
LABADIEVILLE, La (BRPROUD) — A trio was arrested on burglary charges after stealing merchandise from a Labadieville retail outlet on June 24. According to the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office, 22-year-old Mercedes Elizabeth Usey and two juveniles, between the ages of 15 and 16, forced entry into a retail store and stole numerous of items. During the investigation, officials learned that Usey was attempting to sell some of the stolen merchandise.
TMZ.com
Mystikal Arrested for Rape, Domestic Violence in Louisiana
Mystikal stands accused of rape again in Louisiana ... and he's back behind bars after a weekend arrest. A rep for Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office tells TMZ ... the rapper was booked and processed Sunday on a first-degree rape charge, as well as charges related to domestic abuse, battery by strangulation, false imprisonment and property damage.
Louisiana rapper, Mystikal, charged with First Degree Rape and more
DONALDSONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – Michael Tyler, 51, aka, Mystikal, was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on Sunday, July 31. APSO says that just before noon on Saturday, July 30, “deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to an area hospital in reference to a sexual assault.” The ensuing investigation led to Mystikal being […]
stmarynow.com
Four drug arrests by local authorities; attempted murder charges in Franklin
St. Mary and Morgan City officers made four drug-related arrests over the weekend, while Franklin police arrested a man accused of five counts of attempted murder. Sheriff Blaise Smith reported that over the last 72-hour reporting period, the Sheriff’s Office responded to 34 complaints and made these arrests:. —Devan...
Eyewitness recounts deadly Broussard shooting
Broussard Police have a brief standoff after a suspect fatally shot someone Sunday night.
Broussard police investigating fatal shooting
BROUSSARD, La. – A 69-year-old man is in jail accused of second-degree murder following a brief stand-off Sunday night.
Rapper Mystikal arrested on rape and false imprisonment charges
Louisiana rapper Mystikal was arrested on rape and false imprisonment charges Sunday, according to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office. Mystikal, 51, whose real name is Michael Tyler, is facing charges of first-degree rape, simple robbery, domestic abuse battery, false imprisonment and simple criminal damage to property. Deputies responded to an...
L'Observateur
Reminder: Louisiana Law Provides Strong Right of Self Defense Against Car Jackings, Other Crimes
In view of the increasing number of carjackings in Shreveport-Bossier—as well as the uptick in those occurring in Baton Rouge and New Orleans—it is worth revisiting the law that provides for the right of self-defense if citizens of Louisiana are attacked while in our vehicles, businesses, or in our homes.
Foot Chase Involving New Iberia Police and Suspect Goes Viral [VIDEO]
A video from New Iberia was sent to us and it shows a suspect fleeing on foot from officers with the New Iberia Police Department. The suspect was seen running through yards, jumping fences, and then ultimately down a street. As you can see below, officers gave chase while the suspect attempted to flee.
Witnesses to Downtown Lafayette second degree battery sought
Witnesses to Downtown Lafayette second degree battery sought
Juvenile found guilty in 2021 murder of Donavon Reed
The juvenile arrested in June of 2021 for the murder of Donavon Reed was found guilty in St. Landry Parish on Friday
theadvocate.com
Police investigating shooting among two groups of juveniles in Opelousas
Opelousas police are investigating a shooting between a group of juveniles. The shooting occurred in the 800 block of Rice Lane where police say a group of juveniles came out of a house and began firing shots at each other, according to police. A 16-year-old male was shot on his...
theadvocate.com
Broussard man shot and killed in his house; 69-year-old arrested
A Broussard man was shot and killed in his house Sunday night, police said in a news release. At approximately 10 p.m. deputies with the Broussard Police Department responded to a report of a person being shot in the 400 block of E. Fourth Street. When officers arrived at the scene, they were directed to a residence where they found a person deceased from a single fatal gunshot wound.
One arrested for February shooting of homes, vehicles in Opelousas, others sought
One man was arrested by Opelousas Police on Thursday for a February shooting that struck numerous homes and vehicles on W. Church St.
LPD seeking help identifying suspects in alleged illegal discharge of firearm
Lafayette Parish Crime Stoppers and Lafayette Police Department (LPD) are seeking the public's help identifying two suspects allegedly involved in the illegal discharge of a firearm.
UPDATE: Motorcyclist dead after striking curb, losing control
A motorcyclist is dead following a crash late Sunday on S. College Road in Lafayette.
Comments / 2