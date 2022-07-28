ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Tickets still available for Journey concert

By KCBD Staff
KCBD
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.kcbd.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCBD

City gearing up for Hub City BBQ Cookoff

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Chamber of Commerce is gearing up for its annual Hub City BBQ Cookoff in October. The cookoff will be presented by the West Texas Land Guys on October 6 at the South Plains Fairgrounds. Those who are interested in entering a team in this...
KCBD

The 806 Women’s Conference happening Saturday, Aug. 6

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Join us for an evening with The King Of Kings as the Esthers in the 806 ARISE! Live worship, dynamic preaching, and girl time!. Come and Enjoy Dinner on us from 4:03 pm to 6:08 pm. Local Vendors will set up “shop” so that you...
FMX 94.5

Lubbock Back to School Supply Drive & Skate Night

Looking for something fun to do and help others? Check out this awesome event coming to Lubbock. With how much school supplies cost, this event is helping raise supplies for others. "We are proud to be able to put this event together. We have worked with the community for years...
LUBBOCK, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Lubbock, TX
Entertainment
Local
Texas Entertainment
City
Lubbock, TX
KCBD

Community Health Center to host free Back to School Fun Fest

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - In honor of National Health Center Week, the Community Health Center of Lubbock will host a Back to School Summer Fun Fest from Aug 7 through Aug 13. The event will be located at the Wellness Center at 1609 5th St. and will run from...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Scooby Doo

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Scooby Doo, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He’s a 3-year-old retriever/pitbull mix who’s been at the shelter for more than six months. Staff says he’s shy at first, but once he knows you he brightens up. Scooby Doo...
glasstire.com

Art Dirt: A Visit to the Texas Panhandle, Part 1

Jessica Fuentes and William Sarradet discuss the museums, galleries, and art you should see in Lubbock, Albany, and Abilene. “Texas art isn’t as simple as ‘all of the best museums are in Dallas and all of the best nonprofits are in Houston’ — there’s always some standout in other parts of the state.”
LUBBOCK, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Texas Tech#Supermarkets#Journey#Concertgoers
FMX 94.5

This ‘Prank’ Happening in Lubbock Could Cost You a Ton of Money

There seems to be a new prank happening in Lubbock or possibly in one area of Lubbock. Either way, if you're the victim, it could end up costing you some money. According to the Nextdoor app, kids in Lubbock are going around and turning on water hoses and just letting them run until someone in the house notices and turns off the water. I'm not sure if the kids wait down the street or laugh while saying "they got hosed," but apparently it's happened more than once.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Sunday morning top stories: Palo Duro Canyon closes its trails

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Palo Duro Canyon State Park has closed all of its trails until further notice. A man has been arrested following a central Lubbock shooting on July 30. Julio Gutierrez allegedly shot Thomas Richardson after an argument. Gutierrez was taken into custody on murder...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Music
KCBD

South Plains sunshine and showers

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Spotty, mostly light, rain showers will continue over parts of the KCBD viewing area this afternoon. A shower is possible at your location. This evening the activity, which may include a thundershower or two, will favor the northwestern and northern viewing area. This afternoon otherwise will...
KCBD

Hot temperatures continue into August

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Hot temps and low rain chances continue over the South Plains with the arrival of a new month. However, the afternoon high in Lubbock, on the last day of July was almost a record in Lubbock at 101 degrees. The record for this day is 104 degrees, which occurred in the dust bowl days of 1934.
KCBD

Construction to begin on N University

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The city of Lubbock will begin pavement repairs on N University on Aug 2. Construction will take place between Marsha Sharp Freeway and Clovis Road. The repairs should be completed within nine weeks, according to a City of Lubbock release. Traffic delays are expected during that time.
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

One Lubbock restaurant has a serious dine-and-dash issue

LUBBOCK, Texas — A local restaurant has experienced a serious issue since opening: dine-and-dashing. For safety concerns, the restaurant and individual asked that we hide their identity. The restaurant has been open for a year and already experienced six to eight dine-and-dash issues. “People are smooth, you know, they’ll they’ll say, ‘Hey, you know, what, […]
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

CASA recruiting volunteers to help children in foster care

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - CASA Of The South Plains is looking for advocates for children who have been removed from their homes due to neglect or abuse. Volunteers are trained to represent the interests of children during court hearings. Stacy Kelley, Director of Marketing and Events for CASA of the South Plains, says they make a massive difference in these children’s lives.
fox34.com

Story of Strength: ‘Sister K’ helps Catholic Charities

LUBBOCK, Texas (KJTV) - For the Catholic Charities Diocese of Lubbock, one of the group’s many ministries is found in the food pantry. With the help of a volunteer from St. Francis Mission Sisters, it’s able to run efficiently. Since she became the pantry’s coordinator in January 2021,...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Temps climbing back around 100 degrees, lower rain chances

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock missed the rain today, but the clouds kept temperatures lower than expected. That’s not likely the case the next two days as afternoon temps are likely to climb back to near or even above 100 degrees. Rain chances will be lower tomorrow and Wednesday...
LUBBOCK, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy