Avengers 5 Director, I Am Groot Reactions | Phase Zero SDCC Wrap-Up

The worst Marvel movie is reportedly getting a sequel
The worst Marvel film is getting a sequel, according to a new Marvel Studios leak. Eternals, the lowest ranked Marvel film among fans and critics – though not in our Marvel movies in order guide – may get a follow-up, according to the moderators on the Marvel Studios Spoilers Reddit page.
ComicBook
Avengers: Secret Wars Fan Art Shows Tom Holland in Symbiote Spider-Man Suit
Marvel Studios has been planting the seeds for the new saga of the Marvel Cinematic Universe over the entirety of Phase 4. With projects like WandaVision, Loki, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the studio is gearing up to do some big things. Kevin Feige officially unveiled that the new saga of the MCU will be called The Multiverse Saga, and it's all leading up to the next two Avengers films, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars. During the Secret Wars comic book, Spider-Man gets the black symbiote suit, so fans are expecting Tom Holland to put it on in live-action. One fan even went as far as to create a piece of fan art of the actor in his symbiote suit.
ComicBook
Marvel Comics Writer Ron Zimmerman Dead at 64
Marvel Comics lost one of its creatives this week. Ron Zimmerman was a writer, film and television producer, and stand-up comic who wrote the series Spider-Man: Get Kraven in addition to the Ultimate Adventure series. He also worked on The Punisher, Captain Marvel, and Spider-Man. However, he was best known for the Rawhide Kid comic, a cowboy who occasionally time-traveled to modern-day comics such as The Avengers and West Coast Avengers. According to a report from Deadline, Zimmerman passed away on July 28th after a battle with cancer.
ComicBook
Fan-Favorite HBO Max Series Returns With Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score
The long-awaited return of the fan-favorite DC Comics animated series Harley Quinn has finally happened, and the new batch of episodes on HBO Max have come back with a vengeance and critical acclaim. Like season two before, Harley Quinn season 3 has returned with a perfect, 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and to top it off as of this writing the series has a perfect Audience Score on the review aggregation platform as well. The critical consensus on RT for Harley Quinn season 3 reads: "Who woulda thought? -- Harley Quinn graduates from a ribald spoof into one of the most heartening additions to the DC canon in a diabolically clever and emotionally textured third season."
ComicBook
Drago: Dolph Lundgren Speaks Out After Sylvester Stallone Slams Spinoff
This week, it was announced that the Rocky spinoffs would not be ending with the upcoming Creed III. It was reported by The Wrap that a Drago movie was in the works with Dolph Lundgren (Ivan Drago) and Florian Munteanu (Viktor Drago). Lundgren first appeared in the franchise in Rocky IV back in 1985 and reprised the role in Creed II in 2018 with Munteanu joining as his son. After the news of the Drago movie broke, Rocky creator Sylvester Stallone made it clear that he was unhappy with the decision, saying producer Irwin Winkler is "exploiting" the franchise. Today, Stallone hit Winkler even harder with a graphic social media post calling the producer and his family "bloodsuckers." He also added, "DOLPH, why? Not a phone call?" One fan came to Lundgren's defense in the comments, and Stallone replied, saying it wasn't right since he gave Lundgren his start. However, it looks like those comments have since been deleted. It could be because Lundgren has since made a post of his own, setting the record straight about his involvement.
ComicBook
Pat Carroll, Voice of Ursula in Disney's Little Mermaid, Dead at 95
Pat Carroll, a Grammy and Emmy Award-winning actor of stage and screen who famously voiced the villainous Ursula in Disney's animated The Little Mermaid, has died. She was 95. Carroll died at her home on Cape Cod, Massachusetts, on July 30, while recovering from pneumonia, Deadline reported Sunday. Across her career spanning more than 70 years, Carroll recurred on the sitcom The Danny Thomas Show and appeared frequently on such TV series as Busting Loose, The Red Skelton Hour, and Getting Together. In 1956, Carroll won an Emmy for her work on the sketch comedy series Caesar's Hour.
ComicBook
Star Trek Mourns the Loss of Nichelle Nichols
Nichelle Nichols, best known for playing Lt. Uhura in Star Trek: The Original Series, has died at age 89. Nichols' role as Uhura in Star Trek, a Black woman serving on the bridge crew of the USS Enterprise, inspired countless people, including many actors who later follow in her footsteps. She broke down barriers with her kiss with William Shatner's Capt. Kirk in the episode "Plato's Stepchildren," which is widely recognized as the first interracial kiss on American television. She became iconic enough through her role as Uhura on Star Trek that NASA later turned to her for help in recruiting women and minorities into its space program, covered in the recent documentary film Woman in Motion about Nichols' life.
ComicBook
Nichelle Nichols, Trailblazing Star Trek Icon, Dead at 89
Nichelle Nichols, best known for playing Lt. Uhura in Star Trek: The Original Series, has died. She was 89 years old. Nichols' son, Kyle Johnson, confirmed the news with a message posted to Nichols' Facebook page. It read, "Friends, Fans, Colleagues, World I regret to inform you that a great light in the firmament no longer shines for us as it has for so many years. Last night, my mother, Nichelle Nichols, succumbed to natural causes and passed away. Her light however, like the ancient galaxies now being seen for the first time, will remain for us and future generations to enjoy, learn from, and draw inspiration. Hers was a life well lived and as such a model for us all. I, and the rest of our family, would appreciate your patience and forbearance as we grieve her loss until we can recover sufficiently to speak further. Her services will be for family members and the closest of her friends and we request that her and our privacy be respected. Live Long and Prosper."
ComicBook
Riverdale Showrunner Breaks Down Surprising Finale Twist
Fans of The CW's Riverdale didn't really know what to expect heading into the Season 6 finale. The penultimate season episode in a sense felt more like the season finale with Archie and company defeating their season-long antagonist, Percival Pickens and leaving just one major threat for the finale: Bailey's comet, set on a collision course with Riverdale thanks to one final spell by Percival. But while the stage was set for a truly apocalyptic season finale, there was a massive twist in the final moments of the episode that not only sets up the series for an insane final season, but changes everything we know about Riverdale and now, series showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa is breaking down the game-changing twist.
ComicBook
Marvel's Simu Liu Puts Digimon on the Map Thanks to an Anime Throwback
Simu Liu is no stranger to film and television, just ask any Marvel fan. The Hollywood star has been in the game for a while, and they were launched globally after Marvel Studios cast Liu to play Shang-Chi in the MCU. And over on social media, Liu is using his platform to get anime recommendations after giving Digimon the kind of shoutout it deserves.
ComicBook
Cyberpunk Edgerunners Releases New Trailer, Poster
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is on the horizon at long last. It has taken some time for the team at Studio Trigger to polish the series, but the effort will prove worth it once the fall rolls in. After all, the Cyberpunk 2077 anime is slated to drop in a few months, and we just got a new trailer-poster combo for the title.
ComicBook
Star Trek Star Admits To Being Jealous When JJ Abrams Left for Star Wars
Back when Disney first bought Lucasfilm and brought on J.J. Abrams as the director for Star Wars: Episode VII fans were so excited for the future of the galaxy far, far away. While fans were rejoicing, there was one actor who didn't really like it. Simon Pegg, who is a frequent collaborator of Abrams, was coming off of doing two Star Trek films with the director and felt a bit salty about the news. During a new interview with Sirius XM's Jim Norton & Sam Roberts, Pegg revealed that he was a bit jealous of the Abrams leaving Star Trek for Star Wars.
ComicBook
Fullmetal Alchemist Cosplay Gives Fans a Buff Bradley
Throughout Fullmetal Alchemist, the Homunclus were some of the deadliest antagonists in the world of alchemy. While many of these villains wore their identities on their sleeves such as Gluttony and Lust, with one of the most powerful being in charge of the military of this anime world. Now, one cosplayer has decided to bring back the dastardly villain with some spot-on cosplay that not only brings back the main antagonist but gives him a serious upgrade from the original swordsman that we had seen in both the original anime adaptation as well as its follow-up, Brotherhood.
ComicBook
Secret Invasion Synopsis Teases Marvel "Crossover Event Series"
Marvel's Secret Invasion is taking over Disney+. Marvel Studios describes the thriller, starring Samuel L. Jackson as the super-spy Nick Fury and Ben Mendelsohn as the Skrull shapeshifter Talos, as a "crossover event series" spanning the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the paranoia of alien infiltration grips it. Like the 2008 comic book crossover series of the same name that impacted the Avengers, the Fantastic Four, and the X-Men, Secret Invasion brings together characters from across the MCU stable, including ex-S.H.I.E.L.D. Agent Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders of The Avengers), CIA Agent Everett Ross (Martin Freeman of Captain America: Civil War and Black Panther), and James "War Machine" Rhodes (Don Cheadle of Iron Man 2 and the upcoming Armor Wars).
ComicBook
Captain Marvel Star Brie Larson Reveals She's a Big Groot Fan
The future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been talked about quite a lot lately, after last month's San Diego Comic-Con revealed a lot of details regarding the next movies and television shows within the franchise. Next among them is I Am Groot, a series of animated shorts that follow the rambunctious and precocious character following the events of the first Guardians of the Galaxy film. Baby Groot might be one of the most beloved characters in the MCU's arsenal — and it looks like even Carol Danvers / Captain Marvel actress Brie Larson is a fan. Larson recently took to Twitter to share a photo of herself in a Groot baseball cap, remarking that she's a "BIG Groot fan."
ComicBook
Benjamin Percy on Wolverine's Judgment Day Tie-in, Solem Team-Up and More (Exclusive)
Judgment Day is coming for Wolverine, courtesy of Benjamin Percy. The Marvel Universe is engulfed in the newest crossover event, A.X.E.: Judgment Day, which finds the X-Men and Eternals raging a war on each other with the Avengers – and humanity – stuck in the middle. Just about every Marvel series will tie into Judgment Day in their unique way, which is true of Wolverine. While Krakoa and Arakko with the initial assault by the Eternals, Wolverine has to contend with the return of The Hand's Hellbride and an unlikely team-up with Solem.
ComicBook
HBO Max Cancels Freshmen Series a Month After Its Premiere
The coming-of-age 1980s comedy series Gordita Chronicles has been canceled a month after it premiered on HBO Max. The decision comes after Gordita Chronicles debuted with all 10 episodes on June 23rd. According to Deadline, Sony Pictures Television plans to shop the series around to other networks and platforms with hopes of having it picked up, similar to Netflix's cancellation of One Day At a Time. HBO Max is also reportedly halting new pitches for live-action kids/family and unscripted programming in the fallout of the Warner Bros. Discovery merger. The company has also canceled a number of original scripted series for TBS, TNT, and TruTV such as Snowpiercer and The Last O.G.
ComicBook
Avatar The Last Airbender Cosplay Highlights Katara's Fire Nation Fit
Avatar The Last Airbender is set to return on a number of fronts. With three new movies in the works thanks to Avatar Studios and a new live-action series from Netflix in production, it's no surprise to see cosplayers return to the series. For most of the original series, Katara wore the same Water Tribe outfit, but one cosplayer has taken the opportunity to revisit her look from the third and final season wherein she infiltrated the Fire Nation.
ComicBook
Interview With the Vampire Star on How the Series Expands on the Movie Adaptation
When AMC's Interview With the Vampire debuts on October 2nd, it will have been nearly three decades since the film version of Anne Rice's iconic gothic horror novel of the same name opened in theaters. For many fans of Rice's work, the 1994 film — which starred Tom Cruise as Lestat and Brad Pitt as Louis as well as Kirsten Dunst, Christian Slater, and Antonio Banderas — is the standard, but according to series star Sam Reid, the upcoming series will expand on the story in a way the movie never could.
