Greitens makes campaign stops in southeast Mo.

KFVS12
Looking ahead to Mo. Primary Election
Beshear updates tornado recovery in Mayfield, Kentucky. A Scott City man is accused of forcibly raping a female at her home. A mother and son died in a two-vehicle crash in Dexter on Monday morning, August 1. Gov. Beshear: Death toll from Ky. flooding up to 35. Updated: 2 hours...
Independent Missouri Senate candidate is closer to making November ballot
Polls for Missouri's primary will close Tuesday at 7 p.m., but the Independent candidate for U.S. Senate says the results won't alter his campaign plan for November.
See what’s on the August 2 Missouri primary ballot
We looked at several sample ballots in the St. Louis region to give you an idea of what people will decide on Tuesday.
KTLO
Missouri primary election set for Tuesday
Registered voters in Missouri will be able to go to the polls on Tuesday. Voting in the primary election will begin a 6 in the morning, and the polls will close that evening at 7. There are two local races in Ozark County on the Republican ballot. Incumbent Presiding Commissioner...
KFVS12
Candidates campaign in Cape Girardeau for State Representative District 147 Republican race
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Candidates and their team for the Missouri State Representative District 147 were out in Cape Girardeau today knocking on doors and talking with voters for the upcoming election. Three candidates are vying for the Republican seat for the primary which include John Voss, Elaine Edgar...
kttn.com
Missouri recognized as nationwide leader in election security
Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft was pleased with the results of a review of House Bill 1878 by the America First Policy Institute’s Center for Election Integrity. Last week the AFPI recognized Missouri as a nationwide leader in election integrity. Ashcroft believes this recognition is appropriate in light of...
northwestmoinfo.com
Missouri Secretary of State Reminds Voters of Election Rules
John R. Ashcroft, Missouri Secretary of State. (MISSOURINET) – Missouri’s much-anticipated primary election is almost here. Polls will be open Tuesday from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft expects about 32-percent of Missouri’s registered voters to cast a ballot. Ashcroft reminds voters that taking a photo of your ballot is against the law…
KFVS12
Gov. Parson tours historic flood damage in St. Louis region
UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri Governor Mike Parson was in the St. Louis region on Monday, August 1 to tour damage from last week’s historic flash flooding. Gov. Parson met with federal, state and local emergency officials at 3 p.m. at University City Fire Station. He also met...
ozarkradionews.com
Tomorrow is Election Day in Missouri: Check Here For Important Info & Sample Ballots
Primary Election Day is coming to Missouri tomorrow! Get ready for one of the days where your voice matters by checking here on important information here, including sample ballots. Voting begins at 6AM and goes until 7PM. You can check your voting location by going here: https://s1.sos.mo.gov/elections/voterlookup/. Registration ended in...
KFVS12
The Breakfast Show Too headlines 8/1
Governor Mike Parson will tour flood damage in the St. Louis-area on Monday, Aug. 1. Man accused of assaulting woman, shooting at her dog arrested in Cape Girardeau. A man is accused of assaulting a woman and shooting at her dog in Cape Girardeau. Suspect in attempted kidnapping dies before...
Former president weighs in on Missouri GOP senate primary race
Former President Donald Trump’s relationship with the battle to win the republican senatorial nomination in Missouri is…complicated.
kcur.org
Why are Missouri teachers quitting? The state is sending out a survey to find out
Missouri is launching a statewide survey of teachers Monday in an effort to address the chronic teacher shortage. Districts in the St. Louis area told St. Louis Public Radio last month they were behind in hiring for the coming school year because of the shortage. The results of the survey...
FOX2now.com
Hancock & Kelley: Missouri primary homestretch
ST. LOUIS – We start with the shifting landscape in Missouri politics. Until recently, polls were showing former Governor Eric Greitens in the lead in the Republican primary. Some new polls show state Attorney General Eric Schmitt racing into the lead with Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler in second and Greitens trailing in third place.
KFVS12
Missouri’s National Veterans Memorial to honor Agent Orange Awareness Day on August 10
PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - August 10 is Agent Orange Awareness Day, meant to recognize the date in 1961 when the deadly compound was first used in Vietnam and troops were first exposed. A statement from the organizers at Missouri’s National Veterans Memorial said that the monument will “go orange” at...
KTTS
Arkansas Officials OK Signatures For Recreational Marijuana Vote
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A proposal to legalize recreational marijuana in Arkansas is moving closer to appearing on the state’s ballot in the fall. The secretary of state’s office on Friday said supporters of the marijuana initiative had reached the 89,151 valid signatures from registered voters needed to qualify for the November ballot.
Missouri, Kansas voters know the importance of voting
Ahead of the August 2nd primaries, voters told KSHB 41 why it's important to head to the polls on election day.
KFVS12
Gov. Beshear gives update on Mayfield tornadoes
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Earlier Monday afternoon, August 1 Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear was in Mayfield. He gave an update on tornado recovery efforts in western Kentucky at the Mayfield Rotary luncheon. “And where we are now is debris removal is complete and all but a couple of large government...
New redistricting lines create new makeup for Missouri's 3rd Congressional District
ST. LOUIS — Blaine Luetkemeyer is working to keep his job as the U.S. Representative for Missouri's 3rd District. While many believe the incumbent has a good shot of winning another term in office, his redrawn district is a big change for Missouri. The Missouri Senate approved the state's...
forsythwoman.com
On the Road Again: How to Spend Seven Days in Missouri
Missouri is likely not on your travel bucket list, but that doesn’t mean it should be underestimated as a great vacation spot for all ages. Here’s how to spend seven days in the “Show Me” State. Day 1: Arrive in St. Louis. Book a multi-city flight...
939theeagle.com
Missourians need to bring one form of identification with them to vote on Tuesday
Boone County’s clerk is projecting a 35 percent voter turnout in Tuesday’s primary election. Polls are open statewide tomorrow from 6 am until 7 pm, and county clerk Brianna Lennon reminds you to bring one form of identification with you. “Right now a voter ID that you get...
