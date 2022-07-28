ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Road Trip Close to Home: Cinema on the Sound at City Island

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

Over at City Island, an independent movie theater is giving movie lovers an opportunity to see films they otherwise might not have.

Bronx native Jerry Landi, a filmmaker himself, opened up the 50-seat Cinema on the Sound that creates a different movie experience by bringing you up close and personal to films from all different genres.

City Island hasn't had a movie theatre in 40 years, so Landi took matters into his own hands. Once he pinned down his location, he spent a month transforming the room into a 50-seat movie theater.

Landi will have the filmmakers themselves in the theater to watch the movie with the audience and afterward have a question-and-answer segment to provide some background into what they were thinking.

Landi is already working on expanding the space. There's a lounge being built now, and he's planning to take things outside with the space behind the theater.

