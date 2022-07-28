ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NYPD: Man wanted for forcibly touching 6 women in Manhattan

By News 12 Staff
Police are searching for a man they say attacked at least six women in Manhattan over the last week.

According to officers, the attacks took place July 20-21 in the Greenwich and East Village sections of Manhattan.

The first two incidents happened just two blocks and 30 minutes apart.

Police say four of the groping incidents happened last Thursday afternoon within a span of one hour.

In all of these attacks, he approached the women from behind and forcibly grabbed their backsides.

He's described to be approximately 6 feet tall, weighing about 180 pounds with brown eyes and a salt-and-pepper beard.

