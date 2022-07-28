ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Four 'corporate landlords' engaged in 15,000 evictions despite CDC moratorium, House report says

By Laura Strickler
NBC News
 4 days ago
Claire Livefreeordie
4d ago

Another great reason to place a moratorium on all corporate & foreign investors from purchasing *any* residential properties...at least temporarily. This could easily be accomplished with a stroke of the presidential pen yet it hasn't been done. WHY NOT?

Richard PanKanin
4d ago

when did the CDC start regulating us rents? do they even have the authority to do that? aren't they in the medical profession not real estate

old_life55
4d ago

I'm willing to bet...if a tenant were to pay the agreed rent on a dwelling....the landlord would not evict them.... anybody want to bet?

