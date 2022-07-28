Four 'corporate landlords' engaged in 15,000 evictions despite CDC moratorium, House report says

www.nbcnews.com
Claire Livefreeordie
4d ago
Another great reason to place a moratorium on all corporate & foreign investors from purchasing *any* residential properties...at least temporarily. This could easily be accomplished with a stroke of the presidential pen yet it hasn't been done. WHY NOT?
Reply(16)
50
Richard PanKanin
4d ago
when did the CDC start regulating us rents? do they even have the authority to do that? aren't they in the medical profession not real estate
Reply(18)
56
old_life55
4d ago
I'm willing to bet...if a tenant were to pay the agreed rent on a dwelling....the landlord would not evict them.... anybody want to bet?
Reply(12)
23
Landlord companies used abusive eviction tactics, House subcommittee says
July 28 (UPI) -- The U.S. House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis said Thursday it has referred four large corporate landlord companies to enforcement agencies for allegedly using "abusive tactics to remove tenants from their homes" during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. "In some instances, the select subcommittee...
Boss allegedly gave landlord strategies for evicting a tenant that included installing a broken AC unit, calling Child Protective Services, and knocking on her door every night
A House subcommittee report said four corporate landlords used "abusive tactics" to evict tenants during the height of the coronavirus pandemic.
marketplace.org
Eviction filings hit pre-pandemic levels a year after the end of the moratorium
During the height of the pandemic, the CDC passed an eviction moratorium, preventing landlords from evicting tenants for missing rent payments. Congress also passed legislation providing financial relief to renters, but, many times, the aid didn’t always reach those who needed it. Last year, the Supreme Court struck down...
AOL Corp
Biden launches programs to help Americans deal with extreme heat and higher air-conditioning bills
As the nation swelters through a summer filled with record-high temperatures, the Biden administration is unveiling a new set of actions intended to help Americans cope with the heat and the soaring electricity costs that accompany it. On Tuesday, the federal government launched Heat.gov, a website that promotes planning and...
Report highlights predatory evictions during pandemic
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Four large corporate landlords filed nearly 15,000 eviction actions in the first 16 months of the pandemic, with some executives and property managers engaging in harassment and deception of their tenants and deliberately inflicting cruelty on people who had been unable to pay their rent.
Social Security Supplemental Income 2022 — Millions to get $841 direct payment in August – do you qualify?
MILLIONS of Americans will receive six payments worth $841 each this year, with one arriving in August. Social Security Supplemental Income is a critical payment for retired Americans or those with a disability - and millions of recipients are getting SSI payments soon. SSI payments are scheduled for the first...
Stimulus check updates: Here are the states sending inflation-busting payments worth up to $1,500
Stimulus checks and relief payments are being sent by several states across the country as inflation wreaks havoc on personal expenditures.
8 States That Are Sending Out Stimulus Checks
Photo by John Guccione www.advergroup.com: https://www.pexels.com/photo/20-us-dollar-bills-3564390/. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced that the state would send nearly 60,000 Florida families a $450-per-child one-time relief check,
Florida pediatrician is axed from state board after pushing for under-5s to receive COVID vaccine and accusing officials of 'obstructing' access to the shot
A Florida pediatrician has been removed from a state health board for pushing for under-5s to receive COVID vaccines - and accusing her colleagues of 'obstructing' access to the shots. Dr. Lisa Gwynn, who works as a pediatrician in the University of Miami Health System, revealed she'd been ousted from...
Ex-House member who resigned files for bankruptcy
Former California congresswoman Katie Hill, who was ordered to pay attorneys’ fees to a British tabloid and two conservative journalists she sued after the publication of intimate photos without her consent, has filed for bankruptcy protection. If successful, the move could allow Hill to avoid paying about $220,000 in fees to the defendants, the Los Angeles Times reported Tuesday. The Democrat who briefly represented a district north of Los Angeles had accused multiple parties in a revenge-porn lawsuit of violating the law by publishing or distributing the compromising photos. The lawsuit was thrown out and a judge later rendered...
MSNBC
Trump requests immunity (again) from Jan. 6 civil cases that could bankrupt him
Lawyers for former President Donald Trump formally asked a judge on Wednesday to grant him “absolute immunity” from civil lawsuits related to his role in the Jan. 6 attack. This shows Trump and his inner circle realize that his plot to unlawfully stay in office after losing the...
Will Food Stamps Increase Because of Inflation?
Even in a year when prices for just about everything are skyrocketing, the surging price of food stands out. In June, the federal government’s food-at-home index — meaning food you buy at a grocery or supermarket — soared 12.2% from the previous year, according to the latest Consumer Price Index numbers.
Will You Get A New Stimulus Check To Help With Inflation?
More stimulus money could be coming your way if you live in certain states. But the federal government isn’t likely to authorize another round of stimulus checks in the near future. State-issued payments are typically smaller than the ones Congress approved in 2020 and 2021. For those struggling to...
As many as 500 homeless people died in Phoenix area in first half of 2022
Almost 10% of deaths were homicides while number of unsheltered people in Maricopa county has at least tripled since 2016
Texas judge issues stark warning to US cities, says local efforts to prosecute migrants making 'no difference'
Kinney County Judge Tully Shahan warned Democratic mayors in D.C. and New York City that the immigration crisis is coming to their neighborhoods. Shahan said on "Fox & Friends" Thursday the federal government has the ability to intervene and curb the flow of migrants as local communities are attempting to help by processing cases.
Biden administration says pharmacies can't turn away people who have a prescription for a drug that may end a pregnancy
In clarifying guidance announced Wednesday, the Biden administration says federal law does not allow pharmacies to turn away people who have a prescription for a drug that may end a pregnancy.
"Our home has been stolen from us": Landlords call for end to LA's eviction moratorium
Property owners in the city of Los Angeles are pleading with the City Council to lift its pandemic-related eviction moratorium.At a news conference at City Hall, landlords say the moratorium could push some of them into bankruptcy and foreclosure because it doesn't allow them to collect rent and some of their tenants are taking advantage of the situation."Our home has been stolen from us so that tenants, one of whom owns a DeLorean, can go to Burning Man and rent yachts for birthday parties and sail up in hot air balloons," property owner Liz Reckart said. "Our home has been stolen from us, not by our tenants, but by the overly broad policies created under Mayor Eric Garcetti and upheld by the majority of our City Council."California's eviction moratorium – instituted during the pandemic to help renters who lost their jobs – expired on June 30. But the City of LA extended its moratorium until August of next year.
WebMD
U.S. COVID Deaths Increase to Nearly 500 Per Day Again
July 28, 2022 – COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. are increasing again as the very contagious BA.5 variant spreads across the country, with nearly 500 deaths reported each day. After 2 months of daily death numbers rarely climbing above 400, the average has recently grown to about 450 deaths per day, according to NPR.
