Punishment Upheld For Florida Middle Schoolers Who Posed With The N-Word

By Joel Malkin
 9 days ago
Photo: CBS 12

Punishment is upheld for six Martin County students who posed for a picture with a racial slur.

Hidden Oaks Middle School art teacher Melissa Nelson says she's been getting counseling due to her feelings of guilt.

"To have people think that I had anything to do with them creating this...and I do feel responsible. I feel like I enabled them by giving them the tools to make these cool projects."

The students were supposed to create 3-D letters featuring the first letter of their names, but got together to spell out the N-word instead.

Nelson says she will never assign the project again.

The photo, taken in front of the school in Palm City, went viral on social media last May.

The School Board held a special meeting on Wednesday to discuss an appeal from the parents and then voted to keep in place the kids' expulsions.

They were also suspended for the final nine days of the last school year and have to do community service.

The students will attend an alternative school for kids with disciplinary issues for at least one year.

Nessa
9d ago

Yes thank you! What’s funny to me is that one of these kids at least said he did not know what he was doing! But one of the letters was made to look like watermelon! And one I think to look like fried chicken! you know the saying on that it’s not worth repeating and I’m sure they did too that’s why they did it! Sorry kiddos you got caught live with your mistake! Please learn from it move on!

Non-Affiliated
8d ago

I am sure the parents of theses kids are real proud, wait until these kids have to go to a alternative school…..

