Punishment Upheld For Florida Middle Schoolers Who Posed With The N-Word

Photo: CBS 12

Punishment is upheld for six Martin County students who posed for a picture with a racial slur.

Hidden Oaks Middle School art teacher Melissa Nelson says she's been getting counseling due to her feelings of guilt.

"To have people think that I had anything to do with them creating this...and I do feel responsible. I feel like I enabled them by giving them the tools to make these cool projects."

The students were supposed to create 3-D letters featuring the first letter of their names, but got together to spell out the N-word instead.

Nelson says she will never assign the project again.

The photo, taken in front of the school in Palm City, went viral on social media last May.

The School Board held a special meeting on Wednesday to discuss an appeal from the parents and then voted to keep in place the kids' expulsions.

They were also suspended for the final nine days of the last school year and have to do community service.

The students will attend an alternative school for kids with disciplinary issues for at least one year.