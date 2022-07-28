Dallas Cowboys sign USFL MVP KaVontae Turpin

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) - The Dallas Cowboys had a need at the wide receiver spot heading into training camp, and after just one day out in Oxnard, they went out and added former TCU wideout KaVontae Turpin to the depth chart.

To make room on the 90-man roster, the Cowboys waived fullback Nick Ralston.

While playing for the New Jersey Generals this summer, Turpin was named USFL MVP after leading the league in receiving (540 yards). He also returned a punt for a touchdown. Turpin went undrafted in 2019, likely due in part to reported off-the-field issues.

Turpin isn't expected to contribute much at the receiver spot, but he should be the "Cowboys clear top punt returner" in camp, Cowboys insider Bobby Belt reports.

"Turpin is a TCU guy and was the USFL MVP. He's a small receiver (5'9"), and I don't see him really competing in the receiver rotation. They've had so much trouble figuring out the return game, who's going to return punts. I'm guessing Turpin can do both. He has done both in college and the USFL, but I don't know if the Cowboys would necessarily want him doing kick returns. I know they like Rico Dowdle there if he's healthy. So, I think the [Turpin signing is all about adding a punt returner]," Belt said on Thursday's edition of Shan and RJ on 105.3 The Fan.

Listen to Belt's report from Thursday morning below (starting at 16:16).