JetBlue strikes $3.8 billion deal to buy Spirit Airlines

Family flying American Airlines claims they were asked to pay $30K after airline changed their flight to another country
A family alleges American Airlines tried to force them to pay roughly $30,000 to change their itinerary after the airline switched the family's return ticket to leave from an airport in another country, according to a complaint filed by the family with the Department of Transportation and American Airlines. Sam...
Delta Air Lines CEO just revealed a harsh truth about why your flight was canceled
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. So far, travel this summer has been characterized by long lines at airports, a spate of flight delays and cancellations, and unprecedented amounts of lost luggage. All of which make for one of the most chaotic travel seasons in recent memory.
How to avoid paying checked baggage fees on your next flight
Unfortunately for passengers, checked baggage fees have become an expected part of flying. Here are five tips for avoiding checked baggage fees on your next flight.
Furious mom slams American Airlines for LOSING her daughter,12, after paying $150 for chaperone to take her through Miami Airport
A Georgia mom has slammed American Airlines for losing her 12-year-old daughter when she flew alone from Tennessee to Miami. Monica Gilliam, 39, a photography professor, blasted the airline after Kimber was not escorted off the plane and disappeared. The youngster had been flying solo from Chattanooga to Miami last...
American Airlines passengers told to get off the plane they had just boarded after a 5-hour delay because the crew had to go off-duty
An American Airlines customer said passengers had to leave after the pilots said they had timed out. Sheila Gray said her flight from Charlotte to Boston had already been delayed by five hours. She said the airline did not offer any form of compensation.
Oversold Flight: Delta Airlines Pays Passengers $3,000 For Giving Up Their Seat
For many travelers across the country, flying has become a true nightmare as they face a lot of flight cancellations, delays or oversold flights in many US major airports. But for some, this current troubling situation turned out some extra money from hers. As CNBC reported, a passenger named Megan Keaveny received $3,000 from Delta Airlines for giving up her seat on an oversold flight.
The Best and Worst Airlines for Getting You to Your Destination On Time
The summer of revenge travel is seemingly exacting its own revenge on vacationers with canceled flights, long delays, and massive amounts of lost luggage. U.S. airlines have already canceled over 100,000 flights this year, while 260,000 have been delayed. These are the U.S. airports with the worst flight delays. As passenger counts are nearing pre-pandemic […]
A flight attendant says he's seeing cabin crew 'voluntarily dropping shifts, not coming to work' amid travel chaos
A flight attendant says the current travel chaos has led to some crew members calling out. Others are switching to other airlines that pay better leaving some flights short-staffed, George Connelly, told Insider. Shortages or delays on one flight impact others. As flight cancellations and delays continue, a flight attendant...
Delta flies plane loaded with 1,000 bags – and no passengers – to US after Heathrow luggage chaos
Delta Air Lines chartered a plane to reunite customers with their stranded baggage amid operational chaos at Heathrow Airport. The flight was packed with 1,000 pieces of luggage belonging to passengers who had recently travelled through Heathrow – but no passengers were on board. The Airbus A330-200 flew to...
Southwest Sweetens the Pot With Change to Flight Credit Policy
With confusion about whether the U.S. is actually in a recession, or even what a recession actually is, it is understandable if Americans start getting more choosy about where they spend their money. With inflation reaching a 40-year high, there are signs that lower-income Americans are starting to spend less...
Delta gave a passenger $4,800 in air miles after forgetting to put his wheelchair on a flight from New York to Ireland, then breaking it on the way home
Almost a month after his flight and 10 days after Delta said he'd get no more compensation, it offered Tim Kelly a further 400,000 SkyMiles.
Southwest Airlines Introduces A Perk Customers Will Love
The airline industry, as well as the world at large, was grounded once covid hit in March of 2020. Eventually some flights were available in 2020 with enhanced safety precautions, but relatively few people felt like taking the risk. So it was no surprise when the The International Air Transport Association confirmed that 2020 was the industry's worst year on record.
A US flyer tracked his lost luggage back to London and was told by American to go pick it up from the airport — even though he was 4,000 miles away in North Carolina
A stranger texted Jamie O'Grady saying he'd found his luggage in baggage reclaim at London Heathrow. American Airlines told O'Grady to collect the bag from the airport, even though he was back in the US. O'Grady had been on a trip to Portugal from his home in North Carolina. The...
Airline ticket prices expected to drop as fall approaches
The cost of air travel skyrocketed this summer, but prices are expected to dip again as autumn approaches.
A Major Airline Just Launched a 15-Hour Nonstop Flight
At a time of constant flight delays and airports brimming with unclaimed luggage, a longer direct flight is almost always safer bet than a short transfer — even if, as those who've been on a flight of more than 10 hours know, it can feel like an entire life has passed by the time you land at your destination.
The booking tricks you can use to snag cheaper airfares now - with the cost of flights set to soar amid surging demand and airline staff shortages
A consumer advocate has shared the tricks anyone can use to avoid sky-high airfares as flight booking data shows most Australians are planning to travel in the next 12 months. Airlines behind the mass cancellations and delays at airports in recent months have been pushing up their ticket prices too, but research shows three out of every five Australians are still planning an escape in the next year.
Southwest Airlines announces flight credits will no longer expire
July 28 (UPI) -- Southwest Airlines announced Thursday that flight credits provided when travelers need to cancel their flights will no longer expire. The policy will apply to all flight credits "unexpired on, or created on or after July 28, 2022," Southwest said in a statement, adding that customers are not required to take any action to benefit from the change.
Spirit Finally Says Yes to JetBlue’s Offer
Spirit Airlines terminated its merger deal with Frontier Airlines as it failed to woo its shareholders to vote in favor of the merger offer. This could mean that the merger announcement with JetBlue Airways is just around the corner. Spirit indeed said yes to JetBlue’s offer as expected!! JetBlue will...
JetBlue Could Soon Become The Fifth-Largest U.S. Airline
One day after a deal merging Spirit Airlines with Frontier Airlines fell apart, Spirit has found another suitor. JetBlue is purchasing the low-cost carrier for $3.8 billion in a merger that will — if approved by federal regulators — create the nation’s fifth largest airline. “We are...
American Airlines says it could take 3 years to get back to full nationwide capacity
American Airlines said Thursday it could take up to three years to get back to full, nationwide capacity due to what it said was an ongoing pilot shortage. CEO Robert Isom told investors that demand for air travel is at record levels, but that the airline's travel schedule remains impacted by supply chain disruptions and staffing shortages that worsened during the pandemic.
