ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

JetBlue strikes $3.8 billion deal to buy Spirit Airlines

PBS NewsHour
PBS NewsHour
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.pbs.org

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

Delta Air Lines CEO just revealed a harsh truth about why your flight was canceled

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. So far, travel this summer has been characterized by long lines at airports, a spate of flight delays and cancellations, and unprecedented amounts of lost luggage. All of which make for one of the most chaotic travel seasons in recent memory.
INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
TravelNoire

Oversold Flight: Delta Airlines Pays Passengers $3,000 For Giving Up Their Seat

For many travelers across the country, flying has become a true nightmare as they face a lot of flight cancellations, delays or oversold flights in many US major airports. But for some, this current troubling situation turned out some extra money from hers. As CNBC reported, a passenger named Megan Keaveny received $3,000 from Delta Airlines for giving up her seat on an oversold flight.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
24/7 Wall St.

The Best and Worst Airlines for Getting You to Your Destination On Time

The summer of revenge travel is seemingly exacting its own revenge on vacationers with canceled flights, long delays, and massive amounts of lost luggage. U.S. airlines have already canceled over 100,000 flights this year, while 260,000 have been delayed. These are the U.S. airports with the worst flight delays. As passenger counts are nearing pre-pandemic […]
TRAVEL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin Hayes
TheStreet

Southwest Sweetens the Pot With Change to Flight Credit Policy

With confusion about whether the U.S. is actually in a recession, or even what a recession actually is, it is understandable if Americans start getting more choosy about where they spend their money. With inflation reaching a 40-year high, there are signs that lower-income Americans are starting to spend less...
LIFESTYLE
TheStreet

Southwest Airlines Introduces A Perk Customers Will Love

The airline industry, as well as the world at large, was grounded once covid hit in March of 2020. Eventually some flights were available in 2020 with enhanced safety precautions, but relatively few people felt like taking the risk. So it was no surprise when the The International Air Transport Association confirmed that 2020 was the industry's worst year on record.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spirit Airlines#Jetblue#Frontier Airlines#Allegiant Airlines#U S Airlines#Business Industry#Linus Business#Jetblue Airways#Cnbc#American
TheStreet

A Major Airline Just Launched a 15-Hour Nonstop Flight

At a time of constant flight delays and airports brimming with unclaimed luggage, a longer direct flight is almost always safer bet than a short transfer — even if, as those who've been on a flight of more than 10 hours know, it can feel like an entire life has passed by the time you land at your destination.
TRAVEL
Daily Mail

The booking tricks you can use to snag cheaper airfares now - with the cost of flights set to soar amid surging demand and airline staff shortages

A consumer advocate has shared the tricks anyone can use to avoid sky-high airfares as flight booking data shows most Australians are planning to travel in the next 12 months. Airlines behind the mass cancellations and delays at airports in recent months have been pushing up their ticket prices too, but research shows three out of every five Australians are still planning an escape in the next year.
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
UPI News

Southwest Airlines announces flight credits will no longer expire

July 28 (UPI) -- Southwest Airlines announced Thursday that flight credits provided when travelers need to cancel their flights will no longer expire. The policy will apply to all flight credits "unexpired on, or created on or after July 28, 2022," Southwest said in a statement, adding that customers are not required to take any action to benefit from the change.
INDUSTRY
tipranks.com

Spirit Finally Says Yes to JetBlue’s Offer

Spirit Airlines terminated its merger deal with Frontier Airlines as it failed to woo its shareholders to vote in favor of the merger offer. This could mean that the merger announcement with JetBlue Airways is just around the corner. Spirit indeed said yes to JetBlue’s offer as expected!! JetBlue will...
INDUSTRY
travelawaits.com

JetBlue Could Soon Become The Fifth-Largest U.S. Airline

One day after a deal merging Spirit Airlines with Frontier Airlines fell apart, Spirit has found another suitor. JetBlue is purchasing the low-cost carrier for $3.8 billion in a merger that will — if approved by federal regulators — create the nation’s fifth largest airline. “We are...
INDUSTRY
NBC News

American Airlines says it could take 3 years to get back to full nationwide capacity

American Airlines said Thursday it could take up to three years to get back to full, nationwide capacity due to what it said was an ongoing pilot shortage. CEO Robert Isom told investors that demand for air travel is at record levels, but that the airline's travel schedule remains impacted by supply chain disruptions and staffing shortages that worsened during the pandemic.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
PBS NewsHour

PBS NewsHour

Arlington, VA
25K+
Followers
15K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

For more than 40 years, millions of Americans and citizens of the world have turned to the PBS NewsHour for the solid, reliable reporting that has made it one of the most trusted news programs on television.

 https://www.pbs.org/newshour/

Comments / 0

Community Policy