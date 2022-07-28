Lee Zeldin attacker’s quick release prompts ‘bizarre’ ‘conspiracy theory’ from New York Times, critics say

fox40jackson.com
New York State Man Fights Police Over Package, Police Say There Was No Package
Deliveries being stolen from porches have become such an issue that the accused thieves who do this have even earned their own distinction; porch pirates. The following story doesn't appear to have anything to do with porch pirates, just misplaced rage? One New York state man took it upon himself to investigate a package he felt was delivered to the wrong house on the block, according to a news release.
worldatlas.com
7 Charming Lake Towns In Upstate New York
Upstate New York is a real delight to visit, featuring many popular tourist destinations, including the Adirondack Mountains, Finger Lakes, and Niagara Falls. These lakeside towns with vibrant centers and deep history set in the surroundings of mesmerizing nature for year-round outdoor activities are the ultimate charming getaway into the state's northwest.
Man from Central NY conned 2 women out of $128,000 and threatened to kill them: FBI
A Central New York native is accused of posing as a CIA agent and conning two women out of $128,000, then threatening to kill them and their families. Kiernan Major, who grew up in Auburn, N.Y., was arrested by the FBI this week on a federal stalking charge, according to a criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Los Angeles, California, this week. The FBI said Major tricked two women into spending their life savings and maxing our their credit cards for him in the name of “national security” because he couldn’t spend his own money due to concerns about a paper trail.
NY state buildings fly flags at half-staff in honor of Officer Mazurkiewicz
Flags will continue to be flown at half-staff during Officer Mazurkiewicz's funeral service on Monday.
New York DEC issues drought watch in Monroe County, Wyoming County
Local public water suppliers are urged to assess the current situation, promote voluntary conservation, and take appropriate actions to manage risk.
Audio: Hear the end of watch call for slain RPD Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz
The end-of-watch call was made by members of the Rochester Police Department Sunday night, following a procession ceremony.
iheart.com
9 More COVID-19 Deaths in Monroe County
Nine more people have died with COVID-19 in Monroe County. The health department's dashboard shows 1,928 lives have been lost since the pandemic began. Case and hospitalization numbers remain virtually unchanged. 185 people in the region are in the hospital with the virus, with 16 in the ICU. The 7-day...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Rochester City Councilman Willie Lightfoot shares lessons learned as a Black business owner
August is beginning, and with it comes Black Business Month. Joining In Focus this week to talk about the significance of this month is a Rochester City Councilmember who is much more than just a councilmember — he’s an air force veteran, a pastor, a retired firefighter and a business owner himself. Willie Lightfoot sits down with JoDee Kenney to talk about his 19 years in business as a barber, and the lessons he’s learned over those nearly two decades. He says his motivation all these years has been to provide a needed service to his community, and to grow relationships with people from behind the barber chair. Lightfoot also shares some advice for future business owners, saying the most important thing after that initial spark of inspiration is to seize on that idea and make a plan.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Law enforcement colleagues remember RPD Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz was fatally shot in the line of duty on July 21 on Bauman Street. Now, as the community pays its respects this weekend to the fallen officer, some of those who worked alongside him are sharing their memories of Mazurkiewicz. Mazurkiewicz...
18-year-old female shot on Felix Street in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — An 18-year-old woman was shot Friday evening on Felix Street shortly after 10 p.m. Officers said a private vehicle took the victim to Strong Memorial Hospital with at least one gunshot wound in her upper body. She is being treated for serious, but not life-threatening, injuries. The RPD does not have […]
WHEC TV-10
Businesses on the hook for NYS’s unemployment loan
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Businesses across New York are learning that they’re not just on the hook for a loan that New York State took out from the federal government to cover unemployment claims during the pandemic but for the interest on the loan too. Letters have started going out to businesses from the NYS Department of Labor letting them know about a surcharge they’ll have to pay by the end of September to cover the cost of interest on the more than $8 billion loan.
The 52nd Puerto Rican Festival kicks off. Here’s what you should know:
News 8’s Ally Peters spoke with Yesenia Ramos-Torres, a board member with the festival, to talk about the three-day event and how it brings together the community.
No one hurt during house shooting on Bloss St.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Rochester Police Department said a house on Bloss Street was struck by gunfire Saturday evening near Backus Street. Officers say the house was occupied at the time of the shooting and no one was injured. The RPD does not have any suspects in custody. Anyone with information is […]
spectrumlocalnews.com
Local ice cream shops honor Officer Mazurkiewicz with blue sprinkles
As the Rochester community lights up blue in honor of fallen RPD Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz, three local ice cream shops are teaming up to benefit Mazurkiewicz’s family – by adding a blue sprinkle to dozens of dishes. “On a normal week we probably sell three or four boxes,...
Severe Weather Expected in New York State; Tornado Possible
It's been a very eventful day across New York State in terms of the weather. Severe thunderstorms rolled through Western and Central New York this morning, including reports of a tornado that touched down in Wyoming County around 11 am. There was a tornado warning for the region near Silver Creek until 11:15 am, issued by the National Weather Service.
WHEC TV-10
'Please put it out! Put it out!' Desperate tenant says she can't get precious photos after apartment fire
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — "Please put it out! Put it out!" Tina Loucks pleaded three weeks ago as her cell phone recorded the fire destroying her apartment building. I met her back at the apartment in Gananda today. "It's horrible," she said. "It's devastating. It's sad." Loucks says there...
WHEC TV-10
RPD: stand-off at Jordan Health Center sparked by ex-employee
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Rochester Police say an ex-employee of the Jordan Health Center sparked a stand-off at the facility Friday. At approximately 12:45 p.m., Police initially responded to reports of a potential hostage situation involving a man with a weapon. Upon further investigation, it was determined that there was not a hostage situation nor a weapon and that the man had holed himself up inside a building with a knife. Police say that he was having some sort of mental health issue.
wskg.org
Drought watch issued for 21 New York counties, including the Finger Lakes
WXXI – The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has issued a drought watch for 21 counties including Monroe, Livingston, Genesee, Orleans, Seneca, Steuben, Tompkins, Wyoming and Yates. A watch is the first of four levels of state drought advisories. No mandatory restrictions are in place under a...
NYS Little League Championship game held in Penfield
The annual Little League World Series will take place in Williamsport from August 17 until August 28.
70 Year Old Still Missing After 4 Weeks; Last Seen In Upstate NY
If there's any way you can help this family find their loved one, they would appreciate your help. A missing person report has been filed for Nancy Howe, 70, who was last seen on State Route 104A around Sterling on June 29th. The Fulton Police Department says she has been known to travel on foot and take rides from people. Police have listed her as endangered because of her issues with cognition.
