ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville County, SC

Greenville County Sheriff's Office warns of returning phone scam

By Matthew Causey
106.3 WORD
106.3 WORD
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZdKsm_0gwJjw9F00

The Greenville County Sheriff's Office is warning the public of the return of the missed jury duty phone scam.

The scam involves a call from someone claiming to be with the Sheriff's Office and often using actual names of deputies. However, this is a scam.

The Sheriff's Office, in a statement said that they will "literally NEVER call you telling you that you have missed jury duty or have a warrant that you will need to take care of by giving us money to avoid jail time."

If you receive one of these calls, the Sheriff's Office recommends you hang up and to never give away your personal information.

You can read the full statement from the Greenville County Sheriff's Office below:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0opTc3_0gwJjw9F00
Full GCSO Phone Scam Statement Photo credit Greenville County Sheriff's Office Facebook Page

Comments / 0

Related
WSPA 7News

Trooper crashes vehicle during Spartanburg Co. chase, deputies say

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A trooper with the South Carolina Highway Patrol crashed their vehicle during a Spartanburg County chase, according to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office. According to the sheriff’s office, the trooper was monitoring the speeds of passing cars on North Pine Street early Saturday morning. The trooper then saw a black […]
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
counton2.com

Suspect arrested following officer-involved shooting in Greenville

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville Police Department said a suspect is in custody Saturday following an officer-involved shooting. Officers responded to Stratham Place Apartments located at Shaw Street close to 7:30 a.m. Officers searched for a suspect that was located in the middle of the complex. The...
GREENVILLE, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenville County, SC
Crime & Safety
County
Greenville County, SC
FOX Carolina

Conestee Park reopens after deputies find missing person in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said Conestee Park shut down temporarily on Saturday afternoon while deputies searched for a missing person who was possibly in danger. Deputies said the person was reported missing at 11:09 a.m. They soon learned that he was last seen...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Death investigation underway in Laurens County

The Cherokee County Coroner says one person is dead after they were hit by a truck on Friday. SLED is investigating after an officer-involved shooting at the Stratham Place Apartments on Saturday morning. Tree falls on mobile home. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. The Powdersville Fire Department responded to a...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fraud#The Sheriff S Office
WYFF4.com

Greenville homeless people attacked on video, sheriff's office says

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — The Greenville County Sheriff's Office released video Thursday that showed what they called "multiple extremely disturbing videos of brutal attacks on local homeless people." Four people have been charged in the case and one more is expected to be charged, according to the Greenville County...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Silver alert issued for missing 87-year-old in Transylvania Co.

TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A silver alert has been issued for a missing endangered man in Transylvania County, according to the N.C. Center for Missing Persons. Officials say 87-year-old Kenneth Leon Menown, who is believed to suffer from dementia or some other cognitive impairment, was last seen at...
TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Call of Duty
NewsBreak
Facebook
WYFF4.com

1 dead following a dispute in the Upstate, deputies say

WATERLOO, S.C. — One person is dead following an argument. That's according to The Laurens County Sheriff's Office. They said they responded to the incident Friday morning on Burton Creekside Road. The coroner has identified the victim as Ronald K. Dunaway, 62. An autopsy will be performed this weekend...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Argument in Laurens County leads to death, deputies investigating

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating after someone died near Burton Creekside Road in Waterloo on Friday morning. Deputies said they responded to the situation at around 8:50 a.m. According to deputies, an argument had led to a person’s death...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

2 arrested after police respond to scene in reference to shots fired

RUTHERFORDTON, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Two people were arrested after police responded to a scene in reference to shots being fired on Friday. Police say at around 2:40 p.m. officers responded to Kiwanis Park in reference to shots being fired. According to police, officers secured a crime scene and found...
SPINDALE, NC
WSPA 7News

Coroner: Shooting kills 1 in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said one person died early Saturday morning following a shooting in Greenville. The coroner’s office and the Greenville Police Department responded to Good Times, on Liberty Lane, around 12:30 a.m. Police said there was a fight inside the building and shots were fired in a […]
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
106.3 WORD

106.3 WORD

Greenville, SC
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All news, and all that matters to you in the Greenville region, plus 24-hour traffic updates, weather & sports stories.

 https://www.audacy.com/1063word

Comments / 0

Community Policy