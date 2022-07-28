Greenville County Sheriff's Office warns of returning phone scam

The Greenville County Sheriff's Office is warning the public of the return of the missed jury duty phone scam.

The scam involves a call from someone claiming to be with the Sheriff's Office and often using actual names of deputies. However, this is a scam.

The Sheriff's Office, in a statement said that they will "literally NEVER call you telling you that you have missed jury duty or have a warrant that you will need to take care of by giving us money to avoid jail time."

If you receive one of these calls, the Sheriff's Office recommends you hang up and to never give away your personal information.

