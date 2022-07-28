Two Arrested in Rockingham County Drug Bust

abc45.com
Kingsport Road Shooting Sends One to Hospital
GREENSBORO, N.C. — At 2:42 a.m. on Monday, Greensboro Police were called to the 1300 block of Kingsport Road due to a shooting. Officers located a gunshot victim with serious injury. He was taken to a local hospital by EMS. No suspect information was available. There is no additional...
Greensboro Police are investigating the 2nd homicide for the weekend
Greensboro — Greensboro Police are investigating another shooting that left one person dead. Police arrived at the Blind Tiger Bar on 1819 Spring Garden Street in reference to a shooting. Officers located a gunshot victim who succumbed to his injury despite on scene medical assistance. No suspect information was...
Winston-Salem Police investigate another weekend shooting
Winston-Salem, NC — Winston-Salem Police are investigating another shooting that happened in the Sampans Chinese Restaurant at 985 Peters Creek Parkway. The business was closed during the time of the shooting, the parking lot is adjacent the Skay Discotheque. There was a food truck operating in the parking lot of Sampans, there was reportedly an argument or altercation between persons in the parking lot.
One man seriously injured after a shooting in Winston-Salem
Winston-Salem, NC — Winston-Salem Police responded to a call about an unusual amount of gunfire at 1500 Oakshire Court. When officers arrived to the scene they began searching for potential victims, suspects and evidence. While officers were still on scene, Antoni Lopez arrived at the hospital in a private car, Lopez sustained his gunshot wounds at 1500 Oakshire Court. Lopez is in critical but stable condition.
