Revolution forward Jozy Altidore set for Puebla loan move

Bruce Arena also noted that the team is "considering making another move" before the transfer window closes.

Jozy Altidore during Revolution training earlier in 2022. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Only months after agreeing to join the Revolution, forward Jozy Altidore will join Mexican side Puebla on a loan through the end of 2022.

Soccer insider Fabrizio Romano originally shared the news on Twitter Thursday morning, and Revolution head coach and sporting director Bruce Arena confirmed it at a later press conference.

“He will be going until January to Puebla,” Arena told reporters, adding that it was Altidore who initiated the move.

Altidore, 32, has just one goal for the Revolution in 21 total appearances this season. Meanwhile, New England recently added another forward (Giacomo Vrioni) following the departure of Adam Buksa earlier this season.

The loan move would still mean that Altidore returns to New England following the end of the year, as he would have two additional years remaining on his Revolution contract. Due to the terms of his earlier release by Toronto FC, New England will pay only a portion of his wages in 2023 (paying the entirety of it in 2024).

Both to fill the void left by Altidore’s departure — as well as address additional needs as the team prepares for a potential playoff push — Arena acknowledged that the Revolution may add another player prior to the closing of the current MLS transfer window on Aug. 4.

“We’re considering making another move, we’ll just have to wait and see if we can finalize another move before the window closes,” Arena explained.

The Revolution will face Altidore’s old team, Toronto, on Saturday (8 p.m.) at Gillette Stadium.