Frederick, MD

Frederick Police asking for witnesses to come forward in homicide case

 4 days ago
rockvillenights.com

Victim robbed in Rockville parking lot

Montgomery County police responded to a report of a robbery in a Rockville parking lot early yesterday morning. The robbery was reported in a commercial parking lot in the 12000 block of Parklawn Drive at 12:30 AM Sunday. A weapon other than a firearm was employed in the robbery.
ROCKVILLE, MD
City
Frederick, MD
Frederick, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
PennLive.com

Woman charged with central Pa. stabbing

A woman was charged with stabbing someone Sunday during an argument in a Chambersburg home, police said. Chambersburg police said officers responded to reports of a domestic dispute around 6:30 a.m. on the 2800 block of Orchard Drive. The person who was stabbed received medical attention for non life-threatening injuries,...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
DC News Now

Police release name of man killed in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) identified a man murdered in one of many recent shooting in Southeast. Detectives said someone killed 49-year-old Jeffrey Oxner Friday afternoon. Officers were in the 900 block of Valley Ave. SE shortly after 3 p.m. They were there to investigate a report of gunshots and […]
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Baltimore

Dirt bike rider struck, killed by motorist in West Baltimore, police say

BALTIMORE -- A male on a dirt bike was struck and killed by a vehicle in West Baltimore on Saturday, according to authorities.Officers working in the western part of the city responded to a report of a crash in the 1800 block of West Franklin Street at 8:13 p.m., police said.They found a dirt bike rider with serious injuries. He was pronounced dead at the site of the crash, according to authorities. Police were not specific about the male's age.The driver of the vehicle that struck the dirt bike rider was unharmed and remained at the site of the collision, police said.The Baltimore Police Department's C.R.A.S.H. Team investigators are investigating the deadly collision, according to authorities.Anyone with additional information about the crash should call investigators at 410-396-2606. 
BALTIMORE, MD
#Shooting#Frederick Police
WJLA

VIDEO | Montgomery Co. police asking for help in finding Wendy's robbery suspect

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (7News) — The Montgomery County Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect who robbed a Wendy's on July 21. Police describe the suspect as a man in his twenties, around 5' 10" tall. He has a thin build and was last seen wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, black shorts, black socks, and possibly, gray and black shoes.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
abc27 News

Adams County building collapse victim identified, OSHA investigating

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The victim of last week’s fatal Adams County building collapse has been identified. The Adams County Coroner’s Office says Jose Rojas-Flores, 53, of Harrisburg died of traumatic asphyxiation when the building collapsed. The manner of death was ruled accidental by the coroner’s office. According to Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Megan […]
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
CBS Baltimore

First responders pull woman's body out of Chesapeake Harbor Marina Saturday, police say

BALTIMORE -- Anne Arundel County Police are describing a woman's death as "suspicious in nature" after first responders pulled her body out of the Chesapeake Harbor Marina in Annapolis, according to authorities.Someone called 911 to report finding the body in the harbor around 1:20 p.m. on Saturday, Anne Arundel County Police Department spokesman Lt. A.J. Gardiner said.They located the body in the Annapolis marina near the 2000 block of Chesapeake Harbor Drive East, Gardiner said."We call it suspicious because at this junction we don't know if it's a drowning," he said. "We don't know if it's an accident."Staff from the Office of the State Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy on the body to determine the cause of death, Gardiner said. The medical examiner's office will try to determine the woman's identity, he said.Meanwhile, Anne Arundel County officers will try to track down information about the woman and locate potential witnesses, Gardiner said."It does not appear to be that she was in the water for more than a day to two days," he said. "Again, that's just an estimation."
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Daily Voice

Baltimore Squeegee Worker Shot Dead: Report

The 18-year-old man shot and killed this weekend in Baltimore was a squeegee worker, FOX45 reports. The man was found around 11:10 a.m. on the 1800 block of Gwynns Falls Parkway Saturday, July 30, Baltimore police said. Officers rendered aid until medics arrived and transported the victim to an area...
BALTIMORE, MD
DC News Now

Police open fire, hit man near Fort Slocum Park after shooting in DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — An officer-involved shooting happened around 3rd Street and Madison Drive in Northwest Saturday. Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said two cars started firing guns at people walking around Longfellow Street NW and Georgia Avenue NW. The people walking shot back and the cars left the area. Police found one of the […]
WASHINGTON, DC

