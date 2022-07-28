Frederick Police asking for witnesses to come forward in homicide case

www.wusa9.com
rockvillenights.com
Victim robbed in Rockville parking lot
Montgomery County police responded to a report of a robbery in a Rockville parking lot early yesterday morning. The robbery was reported in a commercial parking lot in the 12000 block of Parklawn Drive at 12:30 AM Sunday. A weapon other than a firearm was employed in the robbery.
WTOP
36 years after teen’s hanging death, his family is still searching for answers
On the 36th anniversary of her brother Keith’s death, Sherri Warren was still fighting back tears. “There is no evidence to show me that this was a suicide,” Sherri told WTOP. July 31, 1986, marked the day Montgomery County police discovered the body of 19-year-old Keith Warren hanging...
Police identify man shot, killed by police; family of man speaks
The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) has released the name of the man shot and killed by police Saturday afternoon.
fox5dc.com
DC police identify man killed in double shooting; ‘vehicle of interest’ photo released
WASHINGTON - Authorities have identified a man they say was shot and killed Friday in a double shooting in Southeast D.C. and have released a photo they say shows a 'vehicle of interest' in the case. The shooting happened July 29 just before 9 p.m. in the 4800 block of...
Woman charged with central Pa. stabbing
A woman was charged with stabbing someone Sunday during an argument in a Chambersburg home, police said. Chambersburg police said officers responded to reports of a domestic dispute around 6:30 a.m. on the 2800 block of Orchard Drive. The person who was stabbed received medical attention for non life-threatening injuries,...
Vehicle Catches Fire In The Middle Of Montgomery County Highway
Traffic lanes on a Maryland Highway have been shut down in Montgomery County after a vehicle fire, authorities say. Officials were working to contain the vehicle fire in the middle of Southbound 270 just before Shady Grove Road around 1:30 p.m., according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue. Authorities say...
Police release name of man killed in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) identified a man murdered in one of many recent shooting in Southeast. Detectives said someone killed 49-year-old Jeffrey Oxner Friday afternoon. Officers were in the 900 block of Valley Ave. SE shortly after 3 p.m. They were there to investigate a report of gunshots and […]
Dirt bike rider struck, killed by motorist in West Baltimore, police say
BALTIMORE -- A male on a dirt bike was struck and killed by a vehicle in West Baltimore on Saturday, according to authorities.Officers working in the western part of the city responded to a report of a crash in the 1800 block of West Franklin Street at 8:13 p.m., police said.They found a dirt bike rider with serious injuries. He was pronounced dead at the site of the crash, according to authorities. Police were not specific about the male's age.The driver of the vehicle that struck the dirt bike rider was unharmed and remained at the site of the collision, police said.The Baltimore Police Department's C.R.A.S.H. Team investigators are investigating the deadly collision, according to authorities.Anyone with additional information about the crash should call investigators at 410-396-2606.
WJLA
VIDEO | Montgomery Co. police asking for help in finding Wendy's robbery suspect
GAITHERSBURG, Md. (7News) — The Montgomery County Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect who robbed a Wendy's on July 21. Police describe the suspect as a man in his twenties, around 5' 10" tall. He has a thin build and was last seen wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, black shorts, black socks, and possibly, gray and black shoes.
Police: Man shoots roommate in Vienna
Police were in the 8400 block of Wesleyan St. where Fairfax County police said a man shot his roommate
WTOP
Rockville police say group of boys killed ‘beloved’ neighborhood goose; $1K reward offered
Neighbors are offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction after police say a group of boys killed a Canada goose in Rockville, Maryland, on Sunday night. Rockville police said they found the dead bird on the bank of Lake New Mark around 8 p.m. The...
Adams County building collapse victim identified, OSHA investigating
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The victim of last week’s fatal Adams County building collapse has been identified. The Adams County Coroner’s Office says Jose Rojas-Flores, 53, of Harrisburg died of traumatic asphyxiation when the building collapsed. The manner of death was ruled accidental by the coroner’s office. According to Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Megan […]
foxbaltimore.com
Victim of double shooting is a 'major drug dealer,' will face charges, County police say
MIDDLE RIVER, Md. (WBFF) — Baltimore County police said Thursday that one of the victims of a double shooting in Middle River Tuesday is a "major drug dealer" and will face charges once he is released from the hospital. Police provided updates to the case at a community meeting...
popville.com
Early Morning Shooting near 14th and U Street, NW, Shooting in LeDroit Park around 5:30pm Sat.
“Shooting investigation. The 3rd District is currently investigating a shooting that occurred at 0345 hours on the 2000 14th Street, NW. No lookout at this time. Anyone with information on this can provide the information as an anonymous. tip by calling 202-727-9099 or by text at 50411″. Ed. Note: One...
First responders pull woman's body out of Chesapeake Harbor Marina Saturday, police say
BALTIMORE -- Anne Arundel County Police are describing a woman's death as "suspicious in nature" after first responders pulled her body out of the Chesapeake Harbor Marina in Annapolis, according to authorities.Someone called 911 to report finding the body in the harbor around 1:20 p.m. on Saturday, Anne Arundel County Police Department spokesman Lt. A.J. Gardiner said.They located the body in the Annapolis marina near the 2000 block of Chesapeake Harbor Drive East, Gardiner said."We call it suspicious because at this junction we don't know if it's a drowning," he said. "We don't know if it's an accident."Staff from the Office of the State Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy on the body to determine the cause of death, Gardiner said. The medical examiner's office will try to determine the woman's identity, he said.Meanwhile, Anne Arundel County officers will try to track down information about the woman and locate potential witnesses, Gardiner said."It does not appear to be that she was in the water for more than a day to two days," he said. "Again, that's just an estimation."
Baltimore Squeegee Worker Shot Dead: Report
The 18-year-old man shot and killed this weekend in Baltimore was a squeegee worker, FOX45 reports. The man was found around 11:10 a.m. on the 1800 block of Gwynns Falls Parkway Saturday, July 30, Baltimore police said. Officers rendered aid until medics arrived and transported the victim to an area...
18-year-old squeegee worker killed in Baltimore Saturday
Two teenagers, ages 18 and 19, were both killed in unrelated shootings around Baltimore on Saturday.
Person found dead in vehicle fire in East Baltimore
Officers found a person dead in their car after it was in engulfed in flames Sunday afternoon. Around 2:20 p.m., an officer was on patrol when he saw smoke in the 1500 block of E. Preston Street.
Police open fire, hit man near Fort Slocum Park after shooting in DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — An officer-involved shooting happened around 3rd Street and Madison Drive in Northwest Saturday. Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said two cars started firing guns at people walking around Longfellow Street NW and Georgia Avenue NW. The people walking shot back and the cars left the area. Police found one of the […]
WUSA
Memorial held for 17-year-old murdered in Prince William County
An act of gun violence, that's what killed Anthony Cruz-Santos, according to his family. On Saturday, a memorial service and call to action was held in his memory.
