113-Acre Farm Permanently Preserved in West Bradford, Newlin Townships

vista.today
Related
West Chester’s Success in Implementing Single-Use Plastic Ban Prompts Other Towns in Area to Follow Suit
West Chester’s success in implementing a single-use plastic ban that went into effect on Jan. 1 is prompting other Philadelphia suburbs to follow suit, including most recently Media in neighboring Delaware County, writes Maggie Mancini for the Philly Voice.
Coatesville officials bank on new $50 million sports and event facility to put Chester County’s only city back on the map
Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. Constructing a large sports facility in the hustle and bustle of downtown must be all the rage these days.
PECO Energy Reducing U.S. 30 to One Lane for Utility Construction
KING OF PRUSSIA, PA — PECO Energy will reduce U.S. 30 (Lancaster Avenue) to a single lane in each direction between Bryn Mawr Avenue and Pennswood Road in Lower Merion Township, Montgomery County, and Haverford Township, Delaware County, beginning Tuesday, August 2, for utility construction, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced. The closures will be in place Mondays through Fridays from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM through Friday, August 26.
Chester County Residents Enjoy Most Purchasing Power in Pennsylvania
Chester County has come out on the top in Pennsylvania in SmartAsset’s recently published eighth annual study on the places with the most purchasing power. To find places where the average living expenses are most favorable to the people living there, SmartAsset looked at the cost of living relative to income to determine the purchasing power in each county in Pennsylvania as well as across the country.
IN THIS ARTICLE
After Operating It for Decades, Family Follows Through Sale of Brandywine Picnic Park in East Bradford
Brandywine Picnic Park.Image via Bill Rettew, Daily Local News. Brandywine Picnic Park, at the former Lenape Park site in East Bradford Township, has found its new owner, writes Bill Rettew for the Daily Local News.
Delaware County Consolidates Departments with Media Building Buy
Delaware County Council has approved purchasing the Flagship Corporate Center in Media for $15.4 million to house the county’s planning and housing department, the commerce center, and possibly VisitDelcoPA, writes Kathleen E. Carey for the Daily Times. The building, close to the county courthouse and government center, is the...
West Chester Borough Council Throws Full Support Behind Proposal to Restore SEPTA Passenger Rail Line
West Chester Borough Council has thrown its full support behind the proposal to restore SEPTA’s passenger rail service connecting the borough to Philadelphia, writes Kenny Cooper for WHYY. The borough council voted to approve a resolution that allows the Railroad Restoration Committee to start seeking funding that would help...
PECO Plan to Replace Trees with Poles Sparks Nether Providence Protest
Wallingford and Swartmore residents are trying to keep PECO from cutting down or trimming a number of trees, some of them 250 years old, writes Jaclyn Lee for 6abc.com. Neighbors say the trees define the neighborhoods and hate the idea of looking out at utility poles instead of beautiful trees on their street.
Benchmark Federal Credit Union Supports Chester County Single Mothers’ Conference; Registration Open Now
Registration is open now for the 10th Annual Chester County Single Mothers’ Conference, which is free to all single moms and includes free childcare and lunch. Debuting a new format and location, single moms can register for a morning or afternoon session of workshops, guest speakers, pampering and resource fair, all title sponsored by Benchmark Federal Credit Union.
ems1.com
Pa. county emergency responders fear loss of ALS services
PARKESBURG, Pa. — Western Chester County first responders gathered last week to discuss the impending emergency crisis stemming from Tower Health's recent decision to suspend advanced life support from the region with the closure of Medic 93, effective Sept. 1. "This is a crisis," Chief Brian Gathercole of the...
President of Chester County’s Chamber of Business, Industry Lands on PA Forty Under 40 List
Laura Manion.Image via Chester County Chamber of Business and Industry. Laura Manion, president of the Chester County Chamber of Business and Industry, made the statewide list of forty individuals under the age of 40 who are considered change-makers that share a common drive to improve the lives of fellow Pennsylvanians through their work and words, according to a report by Pennsylvania’s City & State.
Detour Ahead: Taylorsville Road to Close for Pipe Replacement
UPPER MAKEFIELD TWP, PA — Taylorsville Road is scheduled to close between Route 532 (Washington Crossing Road) and Mount Eyre Road in Upper Makefield Township, Bucks County, on Monday, August 1, through Wednesday, August 3, from 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM, for pipe replacement, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced.
Traffic Alert: Commuters Urged to Avoid 202 in Norristown on Thursday
NORRISTOWN, PA — Travel restrictions will be in place next week on Markley Street (U.S. 202 South) and at the northbound end of the Dannehower Bridge in Norristown, Montgomery County, on Thursday, August 4, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM for activities related to setting a new traffic pattern at the intersection with Main Street, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced.
timespub.com
Spotlight: Pennsylvania Dutch Handyman
We wanted to thank all the folks in your community that have reached out to us over the last few months. Everyone has been so nice, and we really enjoyed working with you on your home projects. Being recently semi-retired, we were looking for a small business that was needed...
Aqua Pennsylvania Donates $365,000 to Philadelphia Zoo, Unveils ‘Water Is Life’ Exhibit During Aqua Volunteer Day
Aqua Pennsylvania President Marc Lucca and Essential Utilities Executive Vice President and General Counsel Chris Luning delivered a $365,000 check from the company’s Essential Foundation to the Philadelphia Zoo as the presenting sponsor of the “Water Is Life” exhibit. The donation will enable the zoo to highlight...
morethanthecurve.com
Property along Schuylkill River Trail in Conshohocken for sale
The property at 200 Center Street, which is along the Schuylkill River Trail in the Conshohocken section of Whitemarsh Township, has been listed for sale on LoopNet. The listed price is $1,700,000. The listing also states that a lease would be considered. The property is currently the home of Sundafu...
Montgomery, Bucks County Residents Complain Of Water Smelling Musty, Tasting Like Dirt
LOWER MORELAND TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Water woes in parts of Bucks and Montgomery Counties. Residents are complaining their water smells musty and doesn’t taste very good. It turns out the problem has been linked to an algal bloom in the Neshaminy Creek. Talking with neighbors out here, they say that water smells musty, earthy and literally tastes like dirt. The complaints started coming in about two weeks ago. The water is safe to drink but we’ve learned mother nature is to blame. As some people turn on the tap in Lower Moreland Township, Montgomery County, they say their water smells and tastes like...
I-95 Closures in Philadelphia, Drivers Should Plan for Extra Travel Time
PHILADELPHIA, PA — Lane and ramp closures will be in place this week on northbound Interstate 95 between the Penn’s Landing and Allegheny Avenue exits for overhead sign and lighting work in Philadelphia, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced. The work schedule and locations are:. Tuesday, August...
Road Construction Update in Bucks County, Motorists Urged to Plan Ahead
BENSALEM TWP, PA — Lane closures will be in place on northbound and southbound U.S.1 in Bensalem Township, Bucks County, on Sunday, July 31, through Friday, August 5, from 7:00 PM to 6:00 AM the following morning for paving operations between Old Lincoln Highway and the Pennsylvania Turnpike Interchange, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced.
Traffic Delays Expected in Philadelphia’s Tacony Area, Roadways to Be Closed Weekdays in August
PHILADELPHIA, PA — Travel restrictions will be in place weekdays from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM in August on several streets in the Tacony section of Philadelphia for construction to improve access and traffic movement in the vicinity of the Interstate 95 Cottman Avenue and Bridge Street interchanges, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced.
VISTA.Today
Chester County, PA
13K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
VISTA.Today celebrates Chester County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of VISTA.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and DELCO.Today (Delaware County).https://vista.today/
Comments / 0