Video shows Oak Lawn officers punch suspect who allegedly possessed illegal gun

Joey BagOfDonuts
4d ago
Why are you trying to stir the pot with your headline. Should be police successfully arrest criminal in possession of an unlawful firearm without major incident.
yolow
4d ago
more like police gambling with their life by choosing to punch the offender instead of shooting him as the offender was attempting to grab his weapon to possibly shot the officer
Maria MalPav
4d ago
Isn't that better than shooting him. What is the media trying to do now?????? Let the police do their job!!!!!!!
wjol.com
Bolingbrook Police: Shots Fired Call Leads to Arrest, Gun Seizure
On July 28th at approximately 10:30 PM, Bolingbrook Police responded to the Sunridge Townhome subdivision on Fernwood Drive after receiving multiple calls of shots fired. During a canvass of the area, officers were confronted by a man in an agitated state in lot “D”. The man was swearing at officers and repeatedly refused to return to his home as officers investigated the shooting reports. The man then charged at an officer and was subsequently taken into custody. Several rounds of ammunition and a shell casing were located just outside the offender’s residence. Further investigation led to the recovery of a .357 magnum revolver, a bump stock, and a multitude of ammunition from the offender’s residence.
WGNtv.com
Victims forced into own home, trip to ATM by man in ski mask on North Side
CHICAGO — Police are looking for a suspect after three people were forced into their house at gunpoint and then to an ATM for a robbery. On July 23 just after midnight, police said the victims were on a public way in the 4600 block of North Campbell Avenue when man in a ski mask approached them.
fox32chicago.com
Man cuts, robs woman in Uptown after asking if she needed help
CHICAGO - A woman was cut and robbed Monday morning in the Uptown neighborhood. The 25-year-old was standing outside her parked car around 2:30 a.m. in the 900 block of West Leland Avenue when a male walked up and asked if she needed any help before pulling out a knife and cutting her, police said.
5 wounded in shooting at Wheeling home, police say
Five people were shot at a home in Wheeling early Saturday morning, according to police
Oak Lawn police release dashcam video that shows officers hitting teen during arrest
Oak Lawn police are defending the officers' actions after releasing dashcam video of the incident.
Teen's arrest in Oak Lawn should be investigated, says Cook County State Attorney
The Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office is calling for an investigation into a teen’s arrest in southwest suburban Oak Lawn after two Oak Lawn officers were seen last week on video beating the boy.
Man, 35, shot to death in Joliet parking lot
There is no threat to the community remains, police added.
fox32chicago.com
Man critically wounded during physical altercation in Burnside
CHICAGO - A 59-year-old man was critically wounded in a shooting Monday morning in Burnside on the South Side. The man was walking in the 9200 block of South St. Lawrence Avenue around 7 a.m. when someone grabbed him from behind, Chicago police said. During the struggle, the man was...
fox32chicago.com
Man killed in Northwest Side hit-and-run
CHICAGO - A man was killed in a hit-and-run crash late Saturday night in Hermosa on the Northwest Side. The man, whose age wasn’t known, was found unresponsive about 11:55 p.m. in the westbound lanes near 4500 block of West Diversey Avenue after he was hit by a vehicle, Chicago police said.
fox32chicago.com
Man found shot multiple times in North Lawndale: police
CHICAGO - A man was found suffering from several gunshot wounds Monday morning on Chicago's West Side. Around 9:45 a.m., police say a 25-year-old man was discovered with multiple gunshot wounds to the body in the 1100 block of South Troy Street in the North Lawndale neighborhood. The victim was...
fox32chicago.com
Man slashed multiple times in the Loop, seriously wounded
CHICAGO - A 27-year-old man was cut several times in a stabbing early Monday in the Loop. The man was in the 200 block of North LaSalle Street around 3:45 a.m. when he was cut multiple times, Chicago police said. He was transported to Stroger Hospital in serious condition, according...
fox32chicago.com
Man found dead on Orange Line tracks
CHICAGO - A man was found dead on the CTA Orange Line tracks Monday morning in the Bridgeport neighborhood. The man, whose age was unknown, was discovered around 4 a.m. lying unresponsive on the southbound tracks near the Halsted station, according to police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
fox32chicago.com
Young man who lost leg after being shot during robbery in Chicago will get out of hospital soon, mom says
CHICAGO - Dakotah Earley, the Chicago man who was shot during a robbery, and who had to have a leg amputated because of his injuries, will be leaving the hospital soon. Earley's mom, Joy Dobbs, shared a video on Saturday with the caption "Looking gooooood DakotahEarley coming home soon." The video shows Earley wheeling himself down a hospital hallway.
WSPY NEWS
Five arrested at convenience store in Oswego
Five people were arrested after an incident at a convenience store on E. Merchants Drive in Oswego Saturday evening, according to the Oswego Police Department. Three boys were arrested and booked for felony mob action and misdemeanor battery. Two were taken to the Juvenile Justice Center and one was released.
19-year-old dead in targeted, gang-related shooting, North Side alderwoman says
More than 30 evidence markers were placed at the scene.
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 16, shot several times in East Garfield Park
CHICAGO - A 16-year-old boy was shot multiple times Sunday night in the East Garfield Park neighborhood. The boy was standing on the sidewalk around 8:35 p.m. when someone in a black SUV started shooting in the 3900 block of West Van Buren Street, police said. The boy suffered multiple...
fox32chicago.com
Teen arrest controversy: Oak Lawn Board says 'respect for law enforcement only way to end these incidents'
OAK LAWN, Illinois - The Oak Lawn Board of Trustees said in a statement on Saturday that they "commend our officers' decision to use less than lethal force" when arresting a teenager who allegedly had a gun. Video of the incident has gone viral, showing Oak Lawn police repeatedly punching...
fox32chicago.com
5 people shot in Wheeling following altercation at Prospect Heights bar
CHICAGO - Five people were injured during a shooting early Saturday in north suburban Wheeling. Officers responded to a report of a shooting involving multiple victims about 5 a.m. in the 800 block of Fletcher Drive, according to Wheeling police. Police said two groups of people were involved in an...
fox32chicago.com
Man shot during argument in West Woodlawn
CHICAGO - A man was shot during an argument Saturday night in West Woodlawn on the South Side. About 9:15 p.m. the man, 27, was standing in the vestibule of a restaurant in the 6300 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue when he was arguing with another person, according to authorities.
fox32chicago.com
Downtown Chicago parking garages targeted in series of car break-ins
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning people who use parking garages in the Loop about a recent rash of car break-ins. At least 18 cars have been broken into and had items stolen from them in downtown parking garages in July, according to a CPD community alert. The suspects target...
