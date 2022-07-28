ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennett Square, PA

Mother-Daughter Duo at Kennett Square Boutique Share Passion of Helping Women Find ‘Confidence Through Fashion’

By Leah Mikulich
VISTA.Today
VISTA.Today
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
vista.today

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ijustwanttoeat.com

Amazing Dinner at Vetri Cucina in Philadelphia

Each time we go to Philadelphia, we treat ourselves at Vetri cucina, the amazing restaurant of Chef Marc Vetri who is one of Philly’s top chefs. Going to Vetri is such an experience: located in a townhouse, it is as if you were invited to someone’s house. The decor is warm and the perfect setting for an intimate dinner where you will be able to hear your conversation, even if there is music in the background (well, Jodi noticed the music, I did not!).
PHILADELPHIA, PA
92.9 THE LAKE

Inside Abandoned Mansion Once Owned By Titanic Business Tycoon

Lynnewood Hall is a Neoclassical Revival mansion on 920 Spring Ave in Elkins Park, Pennsylvania. It was built for industrialist Peter A. B. Widener and his family. The Titanic has two connections to the family. Widener was a partner of J.P. Morgan and they owned shareholdings of the White Star Line, the shipping company that built the Titanic. 1912, his oldest son George Dunton Widener and grandson Harry Elkins Widener drowned when the aboard the Titanic. Three years later Peter died in the home at the age of 80 due to prolonged poor health. The mansion has sat vacant, with many personal items for nearly 30 years.
ELKINS PARK, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
Kennett Square, PA
Lifestyle
City
Kennett Square, PA
VISTA.Today

Benchmark Federal Credit Union Supports Chester County Single Mothers’ Conference; Registration Open Now

Registration is open now for the 10th Annual Chester County Single Mothers’ Conference, which is free to all single moms and includes free childcare and lunch. Debuting a new format and location, single moms can register for a morning or afternoon session of workshops, guest speakers, pampering and resource fair, all title sponsored by Benchmark Federal Credit Union.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fab Boujee Boutique#Immaculata College#The Daily Local News
billypenn.com

A tour of dead and dying malls around Philadelphia, monuments to a bygone age

Malls were once as iconic to American culture as baseball and apple pie. With their soaring atriums, cool fountains, and lushly faux-tropical gardens, shopping malls were quasi-public spaces designed to replicate the downtown shopping experience for residents of the fast-growing suburbs of the 20th century. Now, battered by pandemic shutdowns...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
MyChesCo

CHA Celebrates 10 Years of Helping Residents Lose Weight, Lower Blood Pressure and Reduce Cardiovascular Risk

CHESTER, PA — The Chester Housing Authority (CHA) is celebrating the 10-year anniversary of its ANUME (A-NU-ME) program. Through food shopping and cooking education, diet, group exercise, gardening, and group support, the ANUME program helps residents attend activities to help control their weight, reduce blood pressure, and lower cardiovascular risk.
CHESTER, PA
The Infatuation

Rita's Italian Ice & Frozen Custard

Rita’s is a Philadelphia chain that keeps things simple by only selling two things: refreshing Italian ices and some of the best frozen custard we’ve tasted. You can also order something called a Gelati, which is a cup of Italian ice with a tall swirl of custard on top. Not only does it eliminate the issue of having to choose, but the creamy, dense custard goes hand-in-hand with tart ice flavors like lemon and cherry. Portions at this Sawtelle shop can get pretty big, so maybe pre-select a podcast to listen to before you carve away at a 12-ounce gelati on your lunch break.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
VISTA.Today

VISTA.Today

Chester County, PA
13K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

VISTA.Today celebrates Chester County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of VISTA.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and DELCO.Today (Delaware County).

 https://vista.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy