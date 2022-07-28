Mother-Daughter Duo at Kennett Square Boutique Share Passion of Helping Women Find ‘Confidence Through Fashion’

vista.today
Major discount grocery store chain opens another location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Five places in Pennsylvania that are considered to be haunted and where to find themJoe MertensPennsylvania State
The Delaware Contemporary announces a "Season of Glass"Janine ParisWilmington, DE
Bakers Against Racism Hosting Make & Bake Sale in Philadelphia for Abortion AccessMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
This Pennsylvania Deli was just Named One of the Best in the United StatesTravel MavenPhiladelphia, PA
Aqua Pennsylvania Donates $365,000 to Philadelphia Zoo, Unveils ‘Water Is Life’ Exhibit During Aqua Volunteer Day
Aqua Pennsylvania President Marc Lucca and Essential Utilities Executive Vice President and General Counsel Chris Luning delivered a $365,000 check from the company’s Essential Foundation to the Philadelphia Zoo as the presenting sponsor of the “Water Is Life” exhibit. The donation will enable the zoo to highlight...
Malvern Federal Charitable Foundation to Host Charity Polo Match with Proceeds Benefitting Local Nonprofits
The Malvern Federal Charitable Foundation, the charitable arm of Malvern Bank, National Association, has announced its inaugural Charity Polo Match to benefit nonprofits in its service areas of southeastern Pennsylvania, northern New Jersey, and Palm Beach County, Fla. The Charity Polo Match will be held on Sunday, Sept. 25 at...
ijustwanttoeat.com
Amazing Dinner at Vetri Cucina in Philadelphia
Each time we go to Philadelphia, we treat ourselves at Vetri cucina, the amazing restaurant of Chef Marc Vetri who is one of Philly’s top chefs. Going to Vetri is such an experience: located in a townhouse, it is as if you were invited to someone’s house. The decor is warm and the perfect setting for an intimate dinner where you will be able to hear your conversation, even if there is music in the background (well, Jodi noticed the music, I did not!).
Inside Abandoned Mansion Once Owned By Titanic Business Tycoon
Lynnewood Hall is a Neoclassical Revival mansion on 920 Spring Ave in Elkins Park, Pennsylvania. It was built for industrialist Peter A. B. Widener and his family. The Titanic has two connections to the family. Widener was a partner of J.P. Morgan and they owned shareholdings of the White Star Line, the shipping company that built the Titanic. 1912, his oldest son George Dunton Widener and grandson Harry Elkins Widener drowned when the aboard the Titanic. Three years later Peter died in the home at the age of 80 due to prolonged poor health. The mansion has sat vacant, with many personal items for nearly 30 years.
West Chester University Hosts Area High Schoolers on Autism Spectrum to Help Prepare Them for College Life
Image via West Chester University. Rising high school junior and senior students on the autism spectrum are getting ready for college life through four weeklong, on-campus, overnight experiences that are being held at West Chester University.
Benchmark Federal Credit Union Supports Chester County Single Mothers’ Conference; Registration Open Now
Registration is open now for the 10th Annual Chester County Single Mothers’ Conference, which is free to all single moms and includes free childcare and lunch. Debuting a new format and location, single moms can register for a morning or afternoon session of workshops, guest speakers, pampering and resource fair, all title sponsored by Benchmark Federal Credit Union.
The Green Stinger Will Move to Felton Next Year
The neighborhood sports bar & grill has plans to take over the former Seafood City in 2023
The Quoin Hotel to Debut a Restaurant and Speakeasy
The new romantic and well-considered boutique hotel will bring with it a fresh Mediterranean concept called The Quoin Restaurant as well as a speakeasy by the name of Simmer Down
Brave Corgi Survives for Days After Being Shot in Head, Finds Refuge at Animal Rescue in Phoenixville
Brave little corgi Arthur managed to survive for days on his own after being shot in the head before finding refuge and care at the Pennsylvania SPCA affiliate Main Line Animal Rescue in Phoenixville, writes Stephanie Farr for the Philadelphia Inquirer. The pooch was found on a family farm in...
Separated Siblings Meet for Bittersweet Reunion of Long-Fractured Family
Image via Limerick Garden of Memories. Once made up of nine family members, the Cappetta siblings were separated by the state after their father died and their mother had been unable to care for them. Yet, a bittersweet reunion of two siblings partly overcame decades of familial separation, writes Jo Ciavaglia for the Bucks County Courier Times.
billypenn.com
A tour of dead and dying malls around Philadelphia, monuments to a bygone age
Malls were once as iconic to American culture as baseball and apple pie. With their soaring atriums, cool fountains, and lushly faux-tropical gardens, shopping malls were quasi-public spaces designed to replicate the downtown shopping experience for residents of the fast-growing suburbs of the 20th century. Now, battered by pandemic shutdowns...
witn22.org
The 28th Annual People’s Festival One Love “Revival” Tribute to Bob Marley
(Wilmington, DE) The Peoples Festival celebrates Peace, Unity, and One Love at the 28th Annual Tribute to Bob Marley at Tubman Garrett Riverfront Park from 2 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, September 17th. Wilmington, Delaware is the perfect setting for such a tribute. Bob Marley, the world-renowned reggae superstar, made...
phl17.com
A visit to the Mediterranean in store with a stop at South Philly restaurant
Stina restaurant in the Newbold section of Philadelphia focuses on the abundant flavors that chef and owner Bobby Saritsoglou was surrounded by in his native country of Greece. “This restaurant is like a tour of the mediterranean,” said Saritsoglou. “We do have Neopoliton pizza, we have Turkish pide, we have...
CHA Celebrates 10 Years of Helping Residents Lose Weight, Lower Blood Pressure and Reduce Cardiovascular Risk
CHESTER, PA — The Chester Housing Authority (CHA) is celebrating the 10-year anniversary of its ANUME (A-NU-ME) program. Through food shopping and cooking education, diet, group exercise, gardening, and group support, the ANUME program helps residents attend activities to help control their weight, reduce blood pressure, and lower cardiovascular risk.
General Recreation: Young Woman’s Project Made Playground More Accessible
Maria CiaoImage via General Recreation, Inc. Maria Ciao earned a Girl Scout Humanitarian Award and the Girl Scout’s Gold Award for working to install accessible play equipment at North Park’s Flagstaff Grove playground in Allegheny County.
Paralyzed Man Enjoys Ocean City Beach After 18 years on Sand Mats
After 18 years away, Ryan Gooch Nelson returned to his favorite place on Earth on Sunday when he wheeled his wheelchair out on the new beach access mats on the Ocean City Beach. Nelson was paralyzed in a truck accident 18 years ago and has been wheelchair-bound ever since, meaning...
West Chester’s Success in Implementing Single-Use Plastic Ban Prompts Other Towns in Area to Follow Suit
West Chester’s success in implementing a single-use plastic ban that went into effect on Jan. 1 is prompting other Philadelphia suburbs to follow suit, including most recently Media in neighboring Delaware County, writes Maggie Mancini for the Philly Voice.
Rita's Italian Ice & Frozen Custard
Rita’s is a Philadelphia chain that keeps things simple by only selling two things: refreshing Italian ices and some of the best frozen custard we’ve tasted. You can also order something called a Gelati, which is a cup of Italian ice with a tall swirl of custard on top. Not only does it eliminate the issue of having to choose, but the creamy, dense custard goes hand-in-hand with tart ice flavors like lemon and cherry. Portions at this Sawtelle shop can get pretty big, so maybe pre-select a podcast to listen to before you carve away at a 12-ounce gelati on your lunch break.
These 4 NJ flea markets are also known for their outstanding food
One of the main reasons why people love to shop at flea markets is for a good bargain. There’s a laundry list of flea markets in New Jersey, especially in the summertime. Most are seasonal or pop-ups and are themed like the Trenton Punk Rock Flea Market that takes place at the Cure Insurance Arena.
