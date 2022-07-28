WOMAN TAKEN TO HOSPITAL AFTER VEHICLE ROLLS

kqennewsradio.com
DRIVER HURT IN SINGLE VEHICLE WRECK
The driver was hurt in a single vehicle wreck Saturday afternoon about nine miles east of Glide on Highway 138E. An Oregon State Police report said at about 12:50 p.m. the driver of a mini-van was westbound when a bug flew into her eye. The 61-year old woman swerved into the ditch, over corrected and went back into the ditch. The mini-van rolled and came to a stop on the driver side. The driver was extricated by a passerby and was transported to CHI Mercy Medical Center with minor injuries. She was treated and released according to a hospital spokesperson.
On Thursday July 28, 2022, at about 3:55 PM, Oregon State Police (OSP) Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 126W near Mapleton. Preliminary investigation revealed that a Dodge Ram pickup, operated by Roger Montgomery, age 63, from Veneta, was westbound on Highway 126W making a left turn into the gas station in Mapleton. A Ford Focus, operated by Timothy Cooper, age 24, from Tidewater, was also westbound and rear-ended the Dodge Ram pickup. Cooper was transported to Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend and died on July 30, 2022, from his injuries. Two additional occupants in the Ford Focus suffered minor injuries. Montgomery was treated and released for minor injuries at the scene. Highway 126W was reduced to a single lane for about six hours. OSP was assisted by Western Lane Ambulance, Siuslaw Valley Fire Department and ODOT.
MAN HOSPITALIZED AFTER MOTORCYCLE CRASH
A Roseburg man was hospitalized after a motorcycle crash Thursday afternoon. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said just after 4:00 p.m. the wreck occurred on Garden Valley Road near Palomino, west of Roseburg. The motorcyclist was transported to CHI Mercy Medical Center with injuries from the crash. He was later transferred to PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend in Springfield.
MYRTLE CREEK MAN JAILED FOR ALLEGED MENACING INCIDENT
A Myrtle Creek man was jailed for an alleged menacing incident by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office early Saturday. A DCSO report said at about 2:45 a.m. deputies were dispatched to a home in the 4000 block of Bilger Creek Road for a disturbance involving a knife. The victim was contacted nearby and showed deputies the disturbance on his phone.
MEDFORD WOMAN JAILED FOR ALLEGEDLY STEALING A VEHICLE
A Medford woman was jailed for allegedly stealing a vehicle Saturday night. A Roseburg Police report said 42-year old Michelle McMahan allegedly took a rental vehicle from a secured area at the Roseburg Regional Airport. An employee of a car dealership reported the vehicle stolen and was able to track it via GPS.
MAN JAILED FOLLOWING ALLEGED DUII ACCIDENT
A Roseburg man was jailed following an alleged DUII accident Friday night. A Roseburg Police report said just after 10:30 p.m. officers responded to a single-vehicle roll over crash at the corner of Southeast Mill Street and Southeast Woodward Avenue. 34-year old Adam Noland allegedly fled the scene with a juvenile passenger. He was contacted nearby a short time later and showed signs of impairment.
Windigo Fire burns about 1K acres in Umpqua National Forest
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A wildfire burning in the Umpqua National Forest has burned about 1,000 acres since it started Saturday afternoon. The Windigo Fire was estimated to be about 1,000 acres as of Sunday afternoon and is 0% contained. The fire is actively burning in timber and is located in the Windigo Pass area off Forest Service Road 60, about 20 miles southwest of La Pine.
WRECK CLOGS TRAFFIC AT BUSY INTERSECTION
A two-vehicle wreck clogged traffic at a busy intersection in Roseburg on Thursday. A Roseburg Police report said just after 10:50 a.m. an SUV was southbound in the left turn lane of Southeast Stephens Street, attempting to make a left turn onto eastbound Diamond Lake Boulevard on a flashing yellow light. Another SUV was northbound on Southeast Stephens Street in the right lane with a green light. The first driver turned in front of the second one, and failed to yield, leading to the crash.
Suspects pour paint on floor, walls after breaking into Creswell elementary school
CRESWELL, Ore. (KPTV) - Two young people are wanted after they broke into an elementary school in Creswell and vandalized a classroom last week, according to the Lane County Sheriff’s Office. On Thursday, just before 3 a.m., two suspects were caught breaking into Creslane Elementary School, located at 996...
CURTIN ROAD FIRE BURNS A QUARTER OF AN ACRE
Crews with the Douglas Forest Protective Association and North Douglas County Fire and EMS responded to a quarter of an acre fire Friday afternoon at 4:00 p.m. The fire was on Territorial Highway in Curtin. Public Information Officer Rachel Pope said fire suppression teams were able to quickly stop the...
TEEN RESCUED FROM CELL TOWER, THEN CITED BY DCSO
A male teen was rescued from on top of a cellular phone tower and then cited by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office early Friday morning. A DCSO report said shorty after 2:30 a.m. the 17-year old called in and said he was at the top of the structure and didn’t know how to get down. The tower was in the 200 block of Robin Street, just off of Highway 138E, east of Roseburg. The subject also said that he had been drinking.
ODF Firefighters knock down several small fires across Jackson County
CENTRAL POINT, Ore-- ODF Southwest Oregon District firefighters have been kept busy across Jackson County on Saturday. According to ODF Southwest, crews have responded to four small fires across county during the early parts of Saturday morning. Here is the latest information that NewsWatch 12 has been able to find...
ROSEBURG MAN JAILED RELATED TO STOLEN VEHICLE
A Roseburg man was jailed related to a stolen vehicle on Thursday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said a sedan was reported stolen in Roseburg on Wednesday. Thursday morning at 11:30 a.m. it was seen at a business in Yoncalla. A deputy spoke with a witness who said that Ryland Benefiel was the driver.
CRASH ON INTERSTATE 5 IN DOUGLAS COUNTY, OREGON THAT ENDED AS A FATALITY
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at approximately 3:26 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 5 near milepost 155. The preliminary investigation revealed a southbound silver Toyota 4-Runner, operated by Loyd Price (78)...
EUGENE WOMAN JAILED FOR REPORTED TRESPASS INCIDENT
A Eugene woman was jailed for a reported trespass incident by Roseburg Police Sunday morning. An RPD report said 27-year old Cheyenne Shiell allegedly snuck into a motel room in the 600 block of West Madrone Street at some point and refused to leave when employees told her to. At about 9:50 a.m. while trying to detain her, Shiell reportedly tried to pull away from an officer and pulled herself to the ground to avoid being taken into custody. The suspect allegedly kicked the officer several times while on her back, as the officer tried to get control of her arm. Shiell was subsequently tased. Once detained, staff from the Roseburg Fire Department responded to remove the probes.
CANYONVILLE MAN JAILED FOR ALLEGED ASSAULT INCIDENTS
A Canyonville man was jailed for alleged assault incidents by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on Friday. A report from DCSO said about 3:00 p.m. the disturbance began in the 800 block of South Main Street. It got physical and the victim was hit in the head with something that created a large cut. The suspect left the residence and came back at about 6:30 p.m.
MAN JAILED FOR ALLEGED ASSAULT
A Yoncalla man was jailed for an alleged assault by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday. A DCSO report said just after 10:15 a.m. deputies responded to investigate a disturbance in the 100 block of Williams Road. The victim claimed a man had gotten angry with her and hit her in the side of the head with his knuckles. The suspect then allegedly smashed her television, mirror, and coffee table, before busting a bedroom door in her house.
Jackson County Search & Rescue teams rescue dozens of Pacific Crest Trail Hikers as McKinney Fire continues to grow
HORNBROOK, Calif.-- As the McKinney Fire continues to explode across the Klamath National Forest, search and rescue crews are racing across Siskiyou County to get residents to safety. But with crews spread so thin across the county, hikers along the Pacific Crest Trail near the Oregon/California border, needed help getting...
