Beyoncé's best 10 music videos

Click here to read the full article. Earlier this morning, Hollywood hitmaker Diane Warren asked what seemed a simple question on Twitter: “How can there be 24 writers on one song?” But nothing on Twitter is ever simple. Shortly after Warren’s tweet appeared, Beyoncé fans began replying en masse. It seems the song “Alien Superstar” on her just-released album Renaissance has exactly 24 writers. Warren did not mention the tune or the superstar singer by name, but the Beyhive still took umbrage. According to Billboard the writers credited on “Alien Superstar” are: Beyoncé herselfJay-Z (billed at S. Carter)Honey RedmondChristopher Lawrence PennyLuke Francis Matthew SolomonDenisia “@Blue_June” Andrews...
Beyoncé will be making a slight tweak to RENAISSANCE after backlash
Beyoncé put out her first solo studio album since 2016’s Lemonade to wild fanfare on July 29, but the record also faced backlash on social media. The song “Heated” contains what some listeners found to be an ableist slur, as Bey sang, “Spazzin’ on that ass, spaz on that ass.” Medically, “spastic” references the inability to control one’s muscles, and those who face conditions that cause spasms didn’t appreciate the flippant lyric. Beyoncé’s team has already confirmed in a brief statement, though, that the lyric will be removed. “The word, not used intentionally in a harmful way, will be replaced,” they stated.
