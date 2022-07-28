Early registration closing for Texas Deer Association convention closing soon

www.kens5.com
San Antonian becomes millionaire in Texas Lottery prize
SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio resident has won $1 million dollars from a Texas Lottery scratch ticket 500x, according to a press release. The release says the ticket was purchased at a Pik and Pack Food Mart located at 1801 West Avenue. The San Antonian has chosen to...
D'Hanis spirit organization removes post about gun raffle to raise money for school district
D'HANIS, Texas — A gun raffle Facebook post made by a fundraising organization that donates money to the D'Hanis school district has been removed. Last week, the Facebook page for the group "D'Hanis Spirit Fundraising" posted a flyer advertising a fundraising raffle with winning prizes of four different types of guns, including an AR-556 rifle. The flyer said the money raised would support athletes of D'Hanis ISD.
What San Antonians need to know about the Texas Mega Million lottery
SAN ANTONIO — Do San Antonians feel lucky?. Friday night is the last night San Antonians can buy a ticket to play the Mega Millions and seize their chance at winning $1.28 billion. It's the second largest Mega Millions Jackpot in 20 years, according to their website. The record...
Not everyone thinks Blue Bell Ice Cream is the best in the country
SAN ANTONIO — Apparently, not everyone believes that Blue Bell Ice Cream is the best ice cream in the country. In fact, one food magazine, “Eat This, Not That!,” says the popular Texas treat is among the worst. New York-based writer Steven John listed Blue Bell, which...
'Stop attacking Texas' | Feud brewing between Gov. Abbott and Washington DC mayor on busing migrants to nation's capital
SAN ANTONIO — A feud is brewing between Texas Governor Greg Abbott and the mayor of Washington DC. Abbott says the mayor should stop attacking Texas regarding migrants being taken from Texas to Washington DC. Mayor Muriel Bowser is asking for the district's National Guard to be activated. The...
Texas DPS graduates six new K9s from new program
AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) graduated six new K-9 teams in July, as the inaugural class for the Texas Highway Patrol Canine Tracking Operations Program. The K9s will be sent to the border regions to help track people who may otherwise not be found.
'Fully support this ruling' | Appeals court sides with SAISD in employee vaccine mandate
SAN ANTONIO — The Texas Fourth Court of Appeals sided with SAISD in its mandate that all employees be vaccinated against COVID-19. The mandate was issued back in August 2021 and required all employees of San Antonio Independent School District to get vaccinated against the virus. THe mandate directly challenged Gov. Greg Abbott’s ban on COVID-19 vaccine mandates under the Texas Disaster Act. The rule drew lawsuits from Attorney General Ken Paxton.
