Early registration closing for Texas Deer Association convention closing soon

SAN ANTONIO — The Texas Fourth Court of Appeals sided with SAISD in its mandate that all employees be vaccinated against COVID-19. The mandate was issued back in August 2021 and required all employees of San Antonio Independent School District to get vaccinated against the virus. THe mandate directly challenged Gov. Greg Abbott’s ban on COVID-19 vaccine mandates under the Texas Disaster Act. The rule drew lawsuits from Attorney General Ken Paxton.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO