Road Trip Close to Home: Cinema on the Sound at City Island

Mayor Adams just announced a brand new concert series, titled ‘Rise Up NYC,’ to join the likes of Bryant Park’s Picnic Performances, musical events at Hudson River Park and “Backyard at Hudson Yards.” The new series will be a celebration of culture and music that “seeks to encourage New Yorkers to explore all of the city and reconnect with one another as the city emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic,” informed a recent press release. Rise Up NYC will bring 10 free performances across the five boroughs from now through September 12. Critically acclaimed artists and local musicians will make their way to the stage, such as Mary Mary, Mr. Vegas, Funk Flex and more. In addition to uniting New Yorkers and highlighting local artists and small businesses located near the concert venues, Rise Up NYC will serve as a non-violent way to overcome challenges faced by the city.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO