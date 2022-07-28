ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Road Trip Close to Home: Cinema on the Sound at City Island

By News 12 Staff
News 12
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
bronx.news12.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bronx, NY
Entertainment
County
Bronx, NY
City
Bronx, NY
Secret NYC

New Concert Series, ‘Rise Up NYC,’ To Put On 10 Free Performances This Summer

Mayor Adams just announced a brand new concert series, titled ‘Rise Up NYC,’ to join the likes of Bryant Park’s Picnic Performances, musical events at Hudson River Park and “Backyard at Hudson Yards.” The new series will be a celebration of culture and music that “seeks to encourage New Yorkers to explore all of the city and reconnect with one another as the city emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic,” informed a recent press release. Rise Up NYC will bring 10 free performances across the five boroughs from now through September 12. Critically acclaimed artists and local musicians will make their way to the stage, such as Mary Mary, Mr. Vegas, Funk Flex and more. In addition to uniting New Yorkers and highlighting local artists and small businesses located near the concert venues, Rise Up NYC will serve as a non-violent way to overcome challenges faced by the city.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cinema#Independent Movie Theater#Road Trip#Local Life#Havingfun#Movie Info
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
CBS New York

4 hurt after truck jumps curb in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- Four people were hurt after a truck jumped a curb and caused a crash Friday in Brooklyn.Video shows an overturned car and the truck on the sidewalk at around 10:30 a.m. on Metropolitan Avenue in East Williamsburg.Four vehicles were involved, but no pedestrians were hurt. All of the injuries are minor. 
BROOKLYN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy