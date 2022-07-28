Road Trip Close to Home: Cinema on the Sound at City Island

bronx.news12.com
Brownsville Old Timers Reunion celebrates 59th anniversary
Older Brooklyn residents came together out on Linden Boulevard on Friday to uphold the long-standing tradition of the Brownsvile Old Timers Reunion.
West Indian Day Parade kickoff gives sneak preview to full showcase
Friday night marked the official kickoff of the West Indian Day parade, full of the bands performing as well as a sneak peek at some of the outfits that will be worn.
La Gran Parada Dominicana kicks off in the Bronx Sunday
One of the largest displays of Dominican pride will take place in the Bronx Sunday afternoon.
Joan Jett ready to rock Saturday at Eisenhower Park's Lakeside Theatre
Joan Jett and the Blackhearts are ready to belt out classics like "I Love Rock 'n' Roll" when she takes the stage Saturday at Eisenhower Park's Lakeside Theatre. The show starts at 8 p.m. News 12 is told that parking is limited. Concertgoers can park at Nassau Coliseum and take...
Joan Jett and the Blackhearts play East Meadow concert tribute to first responders
Long Beach's Jett and her band played to what could have been a record crowd at the Eisenhower Park's Harry Chapin Lakeside Theater.
New Concert Series, ‘Rise Up NYC,’ To Put On 10 Free Performances This Summer
Mayor Adams just announced a brand new concert series, titled ‘Rise Up NYC,’ to join the likes of Bryant Park’s Picnic Performances, musical events at Hudson River Park and “Backyard at Hudson Yards.” The new series will be a celebration of culture and music that “seeks to encourage New Yorkers to explore all of the city and reconnect with one another as the city emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic,” informed a recent press release. Rise Up NYC will bring 10 free performances across the five boroughs from now through September 12. Critically acclaimed artists and local musicians will make their way to the stage, such as Mary Mary, Mr. Vegas, Funk Flex and more. In addition to uniting New Yorkers and highlighting local artists and small businesses located near the concert venues, Rise Up NYC will serve as a non-violent way to overcome challenges faced by the city.
38 Carnivals, Festivals and Parades In and Near NYC This August
Summer is far from over yet! Check out these carnivals, festivals, and parades this August happening in NYC and the surrounding areas of Westchester, Rockland and Long Island.
Bronx woman celebrates 107th birthday
News 12 joined Nieves Mendez for her 107th birthday celebration and spoke with the staff at her home.
30-Year-Old Shot in the Bronx
NEW YORK, NY – Police in New York are searching for a suspect who approached...
LL Cool J's Rock the Bells Festival is Bringing Something Special to Queens
LL Cool J(Instagram) Next month, LL Cool J's first Rock the Bells Festival will provide hip-hop lovers with a taste of the genre. The festival's "Trill Mealz Food Court," featuring Houston rap veteran and co-founder of Trill Burgers Bun B, will be the first hip-hop food court experience.
Authorities: Barbecue brawl in Bushwick leaves multiple people with burns
A simple barbecue turned lethal in Bushwick when a fight broke out and multiple people ended up in the hospital with burns Sunday, according to authorities.
Robbed NYC Bishop Talks Lavish Lifestyle, Alleged Huge Unpaid Loan From Parishioner
The Brooklyn bishop who said he was robbed during a sermon is answering questions for the first time about how he funds his lavish lifestyle, and addressed a lawsuit he is facing regarding thousands of dollars he given by a parishioner. “Everybody wanted to talk about the bling-bling bishop that...
Mega Millions: Lottery excitement grows after $1 million ticket sold in the Bronx
On Saturday morning, the New York Lottery announced a Mega Millions ticket worth over a million dollars was sold at the New Way Deli and Lottery on East Kingsbridge Road in Fordham.
New York City Fruit Stand Employee Stabbed with Screwdriver in Broad Daylight While Restocking
NEW YORK, NY – A man restocking a fruit stand at 59 Lafayette Avenue in...
Police: Man shot near Dominican Day Parade festivities in the Bronx
Police say a man was shot in the vicinity of the Dominican Day Parade Sunday in the Bronx.
Suspects lured men to Bronx motel rooms and robbed them at gunpoint: NYPD
BROOKLYN (PIX11) — Three suspects are accused of luring several men to Bronx motel rooms, where they bound them with duct tape and robbed them at gunpoint, police said. In five separate incidents, cops said the victims arranged to meet at hotels with a woman they met on Facebook. Once there, the woman asked the […]
4 hurt after truck jumps curb in Brooklyn
NEW YORK -- Four people were hurt after a truck jumped a curb and caused a crash Friday in Brooklyn.Video shows an overturned car and the truck on the sidewalk at around 10:30 a.m. on Metropolitan Avenue in East Williamsburg.Four vehicles were involved, but no pedestrians were hurt. All of the injuries are minor.
Bronx mother & daughter forced to leave apartment after flood from sewage leak
Athena Flores was out shopping with her 4-year-old daughter in June when she came back to her apartment flooded with sewage water.
EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Surveillance footage of break-in at West Islip business
Exclusive surveillance footage shows individuals robbing Bang Bang Burritos in West Islip on Sunday, July 31.
Pearl River boy recovers from rare brain condition, becomes inspiration to other children
In 2020, 7-year-old Derek Blau was diagnosed with Chiari malformation, a condition where the brain begins to grow beyond the skull and into the spine.
