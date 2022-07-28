ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Sen. Durbin tests positive for COVID-19

By Danny Connolly
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19z6om_0gwJiK5C00

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) announced he tested positive for COVID-19 Thursday morning.

“Thankfully, I am fully vaccinated and double boosted and only experiencing minor symptoms.  Consistent with CDC guidelines, I will quarantine and follow advice from my doctor while I continue to work remotely,” Durbin said in a statement.

Governor Pritzker tests positive for COVID-19

The Senate is in session until August 5th, and does not have a way for isolating senators to vote on legislation remotely.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

Related
WEHT/WTVW

What’s left of the camper recovered from Ohio River

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — After spending most of the day drifting down the Ohio River, the notorious camper that caught the interest of thousands of Tri-Staters has been recovered. Uniontown Water Rescue says they worked alongside Henderson City County Rescue to get the camper out of waters — at least what was left of it. […]
HENDERSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

WATCH LIVE: Say farewell to the Ohio River Camper

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The camper trailer placed on a sandbar on the Ohio River is now submerged under the rising river level. On Thursday, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers issued a notice of violation to the party responsible for placing a camper trailer on a sandbar on the Ohio River and advised them […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Video shows mysterious Ohio River camper disappear

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — So many questions have surrounded the camper that was left stranded on a sandbar in the Ohio River. Who put it there? Why did they leave it? Will someone come and get it? Although some of these questions haven’t been answered, we do know that the camper is no longer on […]
HENDERSON, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dick Durbin
WEHT/WTVW

Child dies after falling at Garden of the Gods

SALINE COUNTY, Ill. (WEHT) — A 10-year-old girl from Odon, Indiana has died after falling at Garden of the Gods, according to news outlets in southern Illinois. Reports said the girl was visiting the Shawnee National Forest with her family Friday afternoon. While hiking, she fell about 100 feet, according to Jackson County Coroner Dr. […]
ODON, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Bond set for man arrested in Lamasco drug investigation

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The man Evansville police say was at the center of a lengthy drug investigation involving EVSC board member and Evansville businesswoman Amy Word has been released from jail. According to court records Demario Holman, 35, was released on a $3,500 cash bond. Police say Holman was involved with selling cocaine at […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Heavy rain washes over all hopes of tractor pull

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) — It’s official — the Tractor Pull at the Vanderburgh County Fair has been canceled. Event organizers say Mother Nature got in the way of tonight’s event. President of the Vanderburgh County Fair Jeff Ziliak tells us all grandstand events for Thursdsay have been canceled. He says rides are also closed […]
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid 19#Nexstar Media Inc#Eyewitness News
WEHT/WTVW

Man found dead in private pond in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. — The body of a Jackson County man was discovered in a private pond in Washington County over the weekend, Indiana State Police confirmed. Around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, ISP and deputies from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office were sent to investigate the 11000 block of Haleysburg Road after a resident reported […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

EPD: Barricaded gunman threatened to shoot police

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Police say a man barricaded himself with a gun after beating his girlfriend unconscious. The Evansville Police Department was dispatched to the 3900 block of N. Fulton Avenue around 11:15 Thursday night for a domestic violence call. Officers say they found the victim outside who told police that her boyfriend, Jayvontae […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WEHT/WTVW

Amy Word asked to resign from EVSC board after arrest

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An EVSC School Board Member was arrested overnight after police believe she was aware of drug distribution at a local bar she owned. Now, the EVSC Board of School Trustees President is requesting Amy Word resigns from the board EVSC spokesperson Jason Woebkenberg provided the following statement on behalf of EVSC […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

EPD: Man shoots at home with kids inside

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Police Department is accusing a man of shooting at a home with four children inside overnight. Around 3:37 a.m. Sunday, dispatch says they received a call from a victim who told police Lamontae Bass shot into her home on North Fifth Avenue. The woman told police that no one […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Woman arrested in alleged road rage shooting on I-70, says ISP

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police arrested one woman who is accused of shooting at another vehicle in a road rage incident on I-70 Thursday evening. Troopers were first notified about someone in a white Chevrolet allegedly shooting at another vehicle on I-70 West near the Rural/Keystone exit at around 8:24 p.m. Police later found the […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Two dead after boat capsizes in Warrick County

WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – Two people drowned in Warrick County when a small boat capsized Saturday afternoon. The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office said crews were sent to a residence on Martin Road around 4:00 p.m. Authorities said dive teams found two men underwater. Jesus Juan Gonzales, 23, of Owensboro and Eulises Giovanni Martinez-Gonzales, 27, […]
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Tenants displaced after massive apartment fire

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Several people were hurt and more are displaced after a massive fire broke at an Owensboro apartment complex. Firefighters were sent to the 2300 block of Carter Road around 9:00 Saturday and found the building engulfed in flames. Tenants and nearby residents thought it was an explosion. “It was real quick. […]
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

AMR responds to crash in Vanderburgh County

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Central Dispatch tells us a crash in the area of US 41 N and Old State Road has left at least one patient with injuries Friday evening. We’re told first responders were dispatched to the crash around 6:26 p.m. Dispatch says that the accident involved two vehicles. A VCSO […]
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

27K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy