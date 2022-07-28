Ephrata man charged with robbery, simple assault

www.fox43.com
Mechanicsburg Man Arrested for Stalking
ETTERS, PA- The Newberry Township Police Department has arrested Jeffrey Alan Sutton of Mechanicsburg. Sutton...
abc27.com
Man arrested in connection with Lancaster stabbing
LANCASTER, Pa.(WHTM) — One man was wounded after he was stabbed in Lancaster early Sunday morning. The suspect, in this case, has also been arrested. According to the Lancaster Bureau of Police, at around 6:36 am. officers from the Lancaster City Bureau of Police were dispatched to the 700 Block of East Walnut Street for a report of a stabbing. EMS was also dispatched to this location.
abc27.com
York County father charged with hitting daughter with car
YORK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A York County father has been charged with allegedly hitting his daughter with a car while intoxicated. On May 1, police responded to a home on Dade Ct. for a report of a woman being run over by a car. The young woman told police who arrived on scene that her dad had run her over.
Cumberland Township Police investigating thefts at two construction sites
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — The Cumberland Township Police Department is investigating two thefts that occurred at separate home construction sites in Adam's County. The thefts occurred near the intersection of Hers Ridge Road and Old Mill Road. Police believe the thefts happened between 6 p.m. on July 27 and 7 a.m. on July 28.
One dead in York City shooting, police investigating
YORK, Pa. — Update 3:57 p.m.: A 37-year-old man has been confirmed dead following a York City shooting. York City Police confirmed that despite life-saving actions, the victim succumbed to his injuries at the scene. He was killed by an apparent gunshot wound. Detectives are currently investigating and treating...
Motorcycle struck in apparent hit-and-run in Palmyra, police investigating
PALMYRA, Pa. — The Palmyra Borough Police Department is investigating an apparent hit-and-run in Lebanon County. The crash occurred at the 400 block of East Main Street in Palmyra. Police determined that a black Kawasaki motorcycle had been struck while legally parked in the westbound lane of the street.
abc27.com
Man killed in York City shooting
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – York City Police say one person has died after a shooting on the 300 block of Miller Lane on Monday at 2:17 a.m. York City Police Captain Dan Lentz tells abc27 that a 37-year-old man was shot around 1:33 p.m. Police attempted life-saving measures on the victim but were unsuccessful. The name of the victim has not yet been released.
Lower Paxton Township Police investigate device fraud at Flying J Travel Center in Dauphin County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Lower Paxton Township Police Department and the Pennsylvania State Police Troop H - Harrisburg Station are investigating a series of of access device frauds in Dauphin County. According to police, on at least three occasions, the suspects utilized fraudulent debit and credit cards to...
abc27.com
Bicyclist seriously injured in Dauphin County crash
LONDONDERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A bicyclist was seriously injured in a crash Sunday morning in Dauphin County. Pennsylvania State Police say the crash occurred on the 2100 block of Vine Street in Londonderry Township after 11 a.m. Troopers say a Ford Ranger was legally stopped when it was struck from behind by a bicyclist.
phl17.com
Adams County building collapse victim identified, OSHA investigating
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The victim of last week’s fatal Adams County building collapse has been identified. The Adams County Coroner’s Office says Jose Rojas-Flores, 53, of Harrisburg died of traumatic asphyxiation when the building collapsed. The manner of death was ruled accidental by the coroner’s office.
Man freed on $1 bail while awaiting retrial in wife's death
YORK, Pa. — A York County man has been freed on nominal bail while awaiting retrial on charges of killing his wife and then faking an all-terrain vehicle accident to cover up the slaying a decade ago. An appeals court earlier in the week upheld a York County judge's...
Reading Police investigate 2 fatal shootings Sunday morning
The Reading Police Department is investigating two fatal shootings that occurred in the early morning hours of Sunday, July 31, 2022, in two separate areas of the city. The first took place in the area of the 400 block of Spring Garden Street around 3am when officers responded for the report of shots fired. Investigators identified the victim as Edwin Rivera-Valentin, who died of his injuries on scene.
One deceased after accidental drowning
MUNCY CREEK TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police were contacted by Lycoming County Emergency Services for an apparent accidnetal drowning victim. State Troopers stated witnesses at the scene said a white male had been floating in the Susquehanna River when he was then taken by the current and began to struggle against it […]
One Killed in Shooting on Spring Garden Street in Reading
READING, PA – Police in Reading have reported the victim found shot Sunday morning on...
WGAL
Man shot, killed in York
YORK, Pa. — A 37-year-old man was shot and killed Monday afternoon in York, police say. It happened around 1:30 p.m. in the 300 block of Miller Lane. People who were in the neighborhood said they heard five or more shots. It's believed to be the 16th homicide in...
Slick roadways and poor visibility caused the multi-vehicle pile-up on I-81: police
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — A sudden, torrential downpour reportedly caused the multi-vehicle pile-up on Interstate-81 Southbound in Lebanon County. The pile-up closed a portion of the interstate for several hours Thursday afternoon and evening. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the downpour on July 28 caused extremely slick roadways and...
WOLF
Montour Co. man dies after drowning in Lycoming Co. Saturday night
Muncy Creek Township (Lycoming County) - A 39-year-old Danville man is dead after drowning in the West Branch Susquehanna River Saturday night near Muncy Creek Township. Lycoming County Emergency Services notified the Montoursville barracks of the Pennsylvania State Police around 8:30 p.m. The victim, who hasn't been identified, was floating in the river when he got caught in a current, making it difficult for him to swim. We're told witnesses attempted to help the victim, but were unable to reach him.
WGAL
Fire damages home in Lancaster County
RAPHO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Lancaster County home was damaged by fire Sunday night. It happened in the 1500 block of Mastersonville Road in Rapho Township. One person who was there at the time got out safely. No other injuries were reported. It took 20 minutes to contain the...
2 firefighters injured in York fire
YORK, Pa. — Two firefighters are injured and three people are displaced after a fire in York Saturday night. Officials with York County 911 Dispatch say crews responded to the fire on the 600 block of East Mason Avenue just before 10 p.m. According to York City Fire Chief...
WGAL
Unsolved: Investigating Susquehanna Valley cold case homicides, disappearances
As part of WGAL's "Unsolved" series, we're examining cold cases involving murdered or missing people. We're taking a new look at these cases, talking to investigators and victims' families. Watch the videos below for more on these crimes from across the Susquehanna Valley. 1. Where is Kortne Stouffer?. A Lebanon...
