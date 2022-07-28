Ephrata man charged with robbery, simple assault

LANCASTER, Pa.(WHTM) — One man was wounded after he was stabbed in Lancaster early Sunday morning. The suspect, in this case, has also been arrested. According to the Lancaster Bureau of Police, at around 6:36 am. officers from the Lancaster City Bureau of Police were dispatched to the 700 Block of East Walnut Street for a report of a stabbing. EMS was also dispatched to this location.

LANCASTER, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO