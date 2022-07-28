First Yellowstone Harvest Festival in Livingston

www.yourbigsky.com
As Predicted? 7 Nursing Homes Shutting Down in Montana
We told them if they move forward with a COVID vaccine mandate on healthcare workers, it is going to lead to the shutdown of rural healthcare facilities here in Montana. Today, I saw the news: "Financial strife closes 7 nursing homes." The Billings Gazette article cites "anemic Medicaid reimbursement rates,...
Sweet Pea returns with bowl concerts, family entertainment, vendor market & more
Sweet Pea returns with bowl concerts, family entertainment, vendor market & more. The most anticipated weekend of arts & culture is here with the return of Sweet Pea Festival, celebrating its 45th year in the Bozeman area with its 2022 event, Friday to Sunday, August 5th–7th. Sweet Pea is...
Montana: Chock Full of Heat Advisories and Fire Weather Warnings
Temperatures between 95 and 105 along with dangerous conditions exist through Monday night for Missoula, Butte, Bozeman, Helena, Billings, Great Falls and everywhere in between. According to the National Weather Service:. HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO MIDNIGHT MONDAY NIGHT. WHAT...Record hot temperatures between 95 to 105...
Last Chance Stampede PRCA Rodeo Final Results
HELENA — Final results, Last Chance Stampede, Helena, Mont. July 28-30. 2022. All-around champion: Brice Patterson, Bozeman, Montana; steer wrestling and bareback riding. Bareback riding champion: Rocker Steiner, Weatherford, Texas 92 points. 1. Rocker Steiner, Weatherford, Texas 92 points on C5 Rodeo’s Virgil; 2. Caleb Bennett, Corvallis, Mont. 88;...
Local voters give stamp of approval in Best of Bozeman survey
Local voters give stamp of approval in Best of Bozeman survey. The entertainment industry’s award season is in an intermission, but we’ve got plenty to pass out to local businesses and community-favorite events that have earned your patronage and recommendation. We’re back to life as usual, for the...
This Tiny Town is the Smallest in Montana
Montana is full of small towns with tons of cool history, and a lot of them have odd names such as Nimrod, Ekalaka, and Two Dot, just to name a few. Believe it or not, Bozeman was once considered a small town in Montana. That was long before it became one of America's fastest-growing "Zoom Towns."
Missing Montanan Appears in New Series
Montana has a history of people going missing, and this may shed some light on why. Never Seen Again, a Paramount+ exclusive show, recently released an episode featuring a missing Montanan last seen in 2017. The show details the true lives of missing individuals and the interesting circumstances surrounding their disappearance.
Dream Wranglin’? What Is It And How Many Montanans Are Doing It?
You don't have to go very far to find a business in Bozeman struggling to find people to fill their open positions. In fact, several different businesses have modified hours, or simply won't open for a day or two of the work week. Check this out, my co-worker told me...
Hi, My Name Is Megan, I Live In Montana And I’m An Addict.
Ok, this is not the type of addict that comes to mind at first glace. BUT hear me out, I am truly an addict especially on this particular day of the year. Today is National Chicken Wing Day. Yes...it's true, this day is one I wait for all year to break any cycle of "clean eating" I have attempted, which I am going to be honest (which is step one of the program), I haven't tried too many.
War in Montana? Writer Disses Bougie Bozeman, Trashy Three Forks
Is there going to be a Civil War that starts in Montana? That's what one liberal writer had to say after attending a family reunion in the vicinity of Montana's Paradise Valley. He also dissed what he sees as "bougie" Bozeman, and "trashy" Three Forks. I had a friend from...
Bozeman's airport expanding to accommodate increased traffic
The amount of people wanting to travel again after almost two years of lockdowns has led to a surge in traffic at Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport.
Outfitters respond to news of Simms acquisition by Vista Outdoor
After an announcement came Wednesday that Vista Outdoor agreed to acquire local Brand Simms Fishing Products the fishing community reacts to the news.
Montana Bridge “Dangerously Close” to Falling in the Water
A section of one of Montana's best-known rivers will be closed for a period of time, and for good reason. The perils of the Yellowstone River this spring and summer have been well-chronicled with the sad stories of floods, park and road closures, immense property damage, loss of homes and so much more. And while so much has already been restored or at least reopened, the lingering effects of this raging waterway continue. In this case, the river is closing because of, well, the river, and the state in which it has left a bridge.
