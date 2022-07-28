Read on abc6onyourside.com
WSYX ABC6
No injuries after large fire at northwest Columbus home construction
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Fire crews remained at the smoldering remnants of a large fire for several hours Saturday morning. The fire was already through the roof by the time crews arrived at the under-construction home in the 5600 block of Riverside Drive around 4 a.m. The Perry Township...
WSYX ABC6
1 dead after crash on I-71 SB at East Powell Road
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person is dead after a crash on a highway north of Polaris Fashion Place Friday afternoon. Ohio State Highway Patrol has identified the person killed in the crash as William R. Tucker, 48, of Lancaster, Ohio. Tucker was operating a 2007 Mack Truck MR688S...
WSYX ABC6
Fairfield Co. Sheriff identifies 5 juveniles involved in windshield shattering spree
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Fairfield County Sheriff's Office said it's investigating several reports of vehicle damage in Violet Township. Between July 28 and August 1, the sheriff's office said it received six reports from drivers who said their windshield was shattered after an oncoming car threw what was believed to be pop cans and water bottles at their vehicle.
WSYX ABC6
Columbus police searching for missing 65-year-old woman
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police issued a missing endangered adult alert Friday morning for a 65-year-old woman. Columbus police said Ratna Gurung was last seen in the area of Morse Road and Westerville Road early Friday morning, wearing a light-colored nightgown. She is described as having salt and pepper...
WSYX ABC6
Apartment fire in northwest Columbus leaves 15 people displaced
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Fire is investigating a second-alarm apartment fire on Habitat Drive in northwest Columbus. Officials say that the fire has been extinguished and all of the residents made it out of the building safely. One firefighter was transported to Doctors West for...
WSYX ABC6
Infant among 2 people injured in southeast Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Police said an infant is among two people who were injured in a shooting Wednesday evening near Canal Winchester. Police were called to the area of 3757 Center Ridge Way at the Moors apartment complex around 7:15 p.m. on a report of a shooting.
WSYX ABC6
Woman recovering following Hilltop area shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A woman is recovering after being shot early Thursday morning in Columbus' South Hilltop. According to police, officers responded to a house along West Mound Street just after 4 a.m. When officers arrived they located a 39-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound to her...
WSYX ABC6
List of festivals and events happening this weekend across Central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — This weekend there are many different festivals and events happening across Central Ohio. The weather may be a bit rainy, but that won't interrupt the fun at any of these family-friendly events. Dublin Irish Festival. The 35th Dublin Irish Festival kicks off today and runs...
WSYX ABC6
OSHP investigating fatal Morrow County vehicle crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One man is dead after being involved in a car crash Wednesday morning in Morrow County. The Mount Gilead Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the accident that occurred just after 10:30 a.m. Officers said 56-year-old Timothy Compton was driving westbound on...
WSYX ABC6
Shooting victim taken to hospital in Obetz
OBETZ, Ohio (WSYX) — Obetz police are investigating a shooting that happened early Friday morning on Ayrshire Drive. Police say one person was transported to Grant Medical Center with a gunshot wound. Police are still on the scene investigating. ABC6/FOX28 will update this story.
WSYX ABC6
Police investigating shooting in southeast Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Thursday afternoon in southeast Columbus. Police said the shooting happened near the intersection of East Whittier Street and Seymour Avenue. Police said officers followed a blood trail, which led them to the victim on the corner...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Police believe 5 recent shootings are connected; seeking witnesses
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Police said on Thursday detectives believe a shooting Wednesday night that injured an infant and a 26-year-old man is connected to the fatal shooting of a teen Friday night and three other recent shootings. Wednesday night, an infant and an adult...
WSYX ABC6
Suspect accused of fatally shooting man in west Columbus arrested
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Police arrested a man Thursday who was wanted in a fatal shooting on the west side. Richard L. Schoonover, 49, was taken into custody Thursday without incident in the area of Alkire Road and Demorest Road. He is charged with murder in the July 25 shooting death of Robert Lester, 52, according to police.
WSYX ABC6
Ohio man posing as funeral home director found guilty on multiple felony charges
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A common pleas court judge in Lucas County found an Ohio man accused of running an illegal funeral home operation guilty on multiple felony charges. In October 2021, Shawnte Hardin, 41, was indicted on 37 charges related to providing funeral services without a license. On...
WSYX ABC6
Grand jury declines to indict Union County deputy for fatal shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A grand jury chose not to indict a Union County deputy who shot and killed a man who was holding a pellet gun during a domestic incident, the county prosecutor said. Calling it justified, Union County Prosecuting Attorney David Phillips said the law in his...
WSYX ABC6
67 Ohio counties in orange on CDC COVID-19 community level map
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — For the third week in a row, Franklin County is in orange on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) COVID-19 community level map, indicating there is a high spread of the virus in the county. The CDC said Franklin County's case rate per...
WSYX ABC6
Why are kids willing to risk their future in a stolen car?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A lot of questions remain about why local kids have been willing to risk it all for a short thrill. ABC 6 is digging deeper into an issue plaguing the streets of Columbus. Over the past year, ABC 6 has profiled a rash of car...
WSYX ABC6
Pelotonia: power in the pedal
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's the power in the pedal. A ride with thousands of cyclists, taking on one mission, finding a cure for cancer. For one father-daughter duo, Pelotonia is more than a bike ride, it's a way to fight and give back. "Her mommy died of cancer,...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus man sentenced for attempting to steal couple's home, rental property
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus man was sentenced Thursday in U.S. District Court to 44 months in prison for carrying out a fraud scheme to steal a couple's home and rental properties valued at about $1 million. Shahiydullah A. Binraymond, also known as Raymond Walker III, 49, was...
WSYX ABC6
Travel hacks for families hitting the road this summer
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Summer means it’s time to hit the road with our families! Lifestyle and parenting expert, Sherri French joined Good Day Columbus with some great road trip hacks to keep everyone occupied, no matter how far you are driving. Tips:. Keep snacks in one place.
