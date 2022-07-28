www.newhavenindependent.org
Dixwell UCC Marks Bicentennial
The nation’s oldest African American United Congregational Church is celebrating 200 years of being rooted in community service, social justice, and humanitarian efforts. The congregation, the Dixwell Avenue Congregational United Church of Christ (UCC) on Dixwell Avenue, is planning a Sept. 24 event at the Omni Hotel to commemorate its legacy of continuous service in the Dixwell neighborhood and beyond. The celebration was postponed for nearly three years due to the pandemic; click here for tickets.
AKA Sorors Inaugurate Spearman
A banquet hall became a sea of pink and green as AKAs inducted a new 35th North Atlantic Regional director. That happened Saturday, as hundreds of members of the Alpha Kappa Alpha (AKA) sorority gathered on Quinnipiac University’s York Hill campus to celebrate the inauguration of Hamden native Elicia Pegues Spearman as the 35th North Atlantic Regional director.
Bridge Brings Neighborhoods Together
Anna Baker accompanied her grandmother Nan Bartow to walk for the first time across a new West River pedestrian bridge. The new footbridge opened to the public on Monday morning over the West River off Valley Street. Officials, volunteers from the West River Watershed Coalition, and residents met to walk...
High Schoolers Find Their Voices At Artspace
Artspace New Haven celebrated the culmination of the free Summer Artspace Program (SAP) with a community exhibition highlighting the work of six high school artists. Tré Bolden, William O’Shea, Richard Luciano, Luca Rivera, Ryan Rugarema, Jayden Carty, and Adam Simpson began the program on July 6. They worked Monday through Friday with a different established artists in the community.
Arrested Sex-Case Cop Fired
City police commissioners voted unanimously to fire Christopher Troche, after the 32-year-old now-ex-cop was arrested last year for allegedly pressuring an undocumented Honduran immigrant to send him nude photographs and have sex with him in exchange for money. The firing was finalized at a special meeting of the city Board...
Village Suites Owner Pitches Hotel-To-Apts Plan
The local owner of a 112-room extended-stay hotel on Long Wharf is looking for zoning permission to convert the property into 112 new apartments — by changing the legally permitted use of the hotel’s existing buildings and rooms, rather than by constructing anything new. That hotel-to-apartments proposal is...
Neighbors, New Top Hill Cop Talk Strategy
Hill residents welcomed a new top neighborhood cop — and presented her with a familiar set problems to address. The new top cop, Sgt. Jasmine Sanders, is taking over the Hill South and Hill North police districts. She replaces Lt. Justin Marshall, who served in the role for three and a half years.
Crash Kills Motorcyclist
A motorcyclist died from injuries suffered in a crash Sunday morning. Police and an ambulance crew responded to the crash at 520 Ella T. Grasso Blvd. at 5:43 a.m., according to officials. The crash involved a motorcycle and an SUV. The motorcyclist, a man born in 1986, was taken to...
United Illuminating's Massive Infrastructure Upgrade Clears Public Hearing
ANSONIA/DERBY/SHELTON — A virtual public hearing Thursday (July 28) on United Illuminating’s plan to rebuild the 100-year old transmission lines and supporting structures that power homes in Ansonia, Derby and Shelton drew no comments from the public. About 20 people joined the Zoom hearing held by the Connecticut...
Hamden Gets Second Thumbs Up From Bond Rating Agency
Another bond rating agency has expressed optimism for Hamden’s financial future — and provided some tips on how to stay on that upward path moving forward. The agency, Moody’s, has followed Fitch in upping Hamden’s fiscal outlook from negative to stable. It stated so in this press release on July 28.
