Non-students arrested on CTC campus with drugs, weapon

Arrest made in Killeen ‘incidental’ drug raid
Killeen, Tx (FOX 44) – Killeen Police detectives have tracked down a man and made an arrest in connection with a drug raid last June which was incidental to a completely separate call. It was about 2:00 p.m. on June 28 that Killeen officers were sent to the 4500...
Temple murder suspect brought back to Bell County
Temple, Tx (FOX44) – Bond has been set at $1 million for 30-year-old Justin Glen Boswell – the man arrested in Milam County in connection with the stabbing death of a man in Temple. Officers responded to the stabbing around 6:15 p.m. Thursday, which occurred in the 2600...
Car chase leads to crash and rollover, woman arrested
Waco, Tx (FOX44) – Waco Police report a 28-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with a Sunday afternoon car crash – which officers say occurred after one car was crashed into another. Police spokesperson Cierra Shipley said officers were called to the crash in the 5700 block...
Belton man accused of shooting his own son
Belton, Tx (FOX 44) – Belton Police report a 57-year-old man has been accused of shooting his own son during an argument on Friday night. Farley Curtis Durrett was booked into the Bell County Jail Saturday on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. A Belton Police Department spokesperson said officers were called to a home in the 3300 block of De Leon Circle around 8:15 p.m. Friday on a report of a shooting. There they found a 20-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his shoulder.
Two arrested in Bosque County drug bust
BOSQUE CO. Texas (Fox 44) — The Bosque County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men while serving a narcotics search warrant. Bruce Tipton and Wells White were arrested on scene while the warrant was being served at 706 County Road 1191 in Kopperl. This is the second search warrant...
Victim in fatal Woodway accident identified
WOODWAY, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The victim in the fatal vehicle accident in Woodway has been identified. The Woodway Public Safety Department has identified 74-year-old Robert Watley, of Woodway, as the man who was inside of the burning Cadillac SRX SUV when they arrived. Watley was able to be pulled out of the vehicle, but he was already dead.
What police do with drugs after seizing them
When an arrest is made that involves drugs, the officers take them back to the police department where they get packaged, labeled and submitted to evidence.
Suspect in Temple murder arrested
Temple (FOX 44) — Temple Police say the person accused of stabbing and killing a man Thursday is under arrest. Authorities in Rockdale arrested 31-year-old Justin Glen Boswell on charges he killed 25-year-old Rowdy Mills. Officers responded to the stabbing around 6:15 p.m. Thursday, which occurred in the 2600...
Suspect sought in Killeen indecent exposure case
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Killeen Police Department’s Special Victims Unit needs your help identifying a suspect in a case of Indecent Exposure. Killeen PD said on social media Friday afternoon that it has received multiple reports in reference to a man exposing himself around town. In one instance, a citizen was able to get a photograph of the man.
Killeen ISD police conduct active shooter drills
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44)- In a simulated drill that all participants hope never comes to pass, Killeen ISD Police converged Thursday afternoon on an elementary school in Killeen to take down an active shooter. Killeen ISD Police practiced their active shooter training at former Bellaire campus, in the drill officers...
Temple Police investigating stabbing murder
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A man has died following a stabbing on Thursday evening in Temple. Temple Police officers responded at around 6:15 p.m. July 28 in the he 2600 block of South Martin Luther King Jr. Drive where they found the victim had been injured after picking up a hitchhiker who stabbed him and took off with his white extended cab pickup truck.
As students prepare for return, campus police prepare for what could happen
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Worries about campus shootings are not going away. But in an effort to not just quash those fears, and go over a plan if anything tragic were to happen, one Central Texas campus police force has been working to know what to do if the worse were to happen.
Shots fired into Copperas Cove home, one in custody
COPPERAS COVE, Tx (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The person taken into police custody after shots were fired into a Copperas Cove home has been identified. Copperas Cove Police have identified the man as Joseph Manuel Negrete. He was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Bill Price on Friday, and his bonds were set at $25,000 each – for Burglary of a Habitation with Intent to Commit Felony and Deadly Conduct – Discharge Firearm.
Temple fatal stabbing victim, person of interest identified
TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The person of interest in the fatal Temple stabbing has been identified as 30-year-old Justin Glen Boswell. Boswell is 5’7 and currently listed as homeless. He is wanted for questioning in reference to the capital murder. A vehicle recovered by Milam County...
Man fatally stabbed by hitchhiker in Temple
TEMPLE, Texas — A man was fatally stabbed by a hitchhiker Thursday, according to Temple Police Department. Around 6:15 p.m. officers responded to a stabbing in the 2600 block of S. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, according to reports. When they arrived, police said they found a man who...
Killeen police searching for suspect in indecent exposures 'around town'
The Killeen police Special Victims Unit is searching for a man who is allegedly "exposing himself around town."
Body, car pulled from pond in Georgetown following crash, officials say
GEORGETOWN, Texas — The Williamson County Sheriff's Office is investigating after finding a body and a vehicle in a pond. The sheriff's office told KVUE that an elderly man was found in Teravista Lake Pond in Georgetown. A KVUE team was on the scene when crews pulled the car out of the water.
New legislation could help solve case of 4 teens killed in Austin yogurt shop 31 years ago
AUSTIN, Texas — It's been 31 years since a crime that shocked the Austin community. Four young girls were murdered in an I Can't Believe It's Yogurt shop in North Austin. The building — burned. The crime is still unsolved to this day. But this week, lawmakers in...
Theft suspect wanted: Temple Police
Temple police are searching for a suspect wanted in retail theft.
Omarion D. Brown indicted for deadly conduct, no billed on murder charges
Temple, Tx (FOX44) – A Bell County Grand jury has returned a deadly conduct indictment against 18-year-old Omarion Desmond Brown, but has no-billed him on a separate murder charge – both the case for which he was indicted and the one in which he was cleared took place in Temple.
