A family of firefighters

Rye Resident Drowns at Rye Boat Basin
A Rye resident drown Saturday morning in the waters of the Rye boat basin in Milton Harbor on Long Island Sound. Rye Police Officers responded to the Rye Boat Basin located at 651 Milton Road at approximately 9:00am on Saturday, July 30th on a report of an unidentified male in the water. Responding Officers went into the water and pulled the 76 year old man up onto the dock.
Brooklyn bishop Lamor Whitehead holds first Sunday service following armed robbery
Bishop Lamor Whitehead re-enacted the incident inside Leaders of Tomorrow International Ministries.
Bridgeport woman wakes from a coma to learn medical benefits were canceled
Sheila Ortiz, 37, told News 12 her doctors told her it's a miracle she survived after a car crash on I-95 left her car flipped over on the roadway.
39-year-old woman found shot to death in Long Island home
The victim's body was found during a wellness check around 11:15 a.m. Saturday in a house on Old Country Road in Mineola. Her identity has not yet been released.
Roanoke Lavender Farm blooms and grows in Riverhead
Roanoke Lavender Farm in Riverhead (Credit: Lee Meyer) Roanoke Lavender Farm, as owners Kelly and Jimmy Maris put it, was a dream project. “It was my husband’s dream, he always wanted to do it,” Ms. Maris said. “I find lavender very calming,” added her husband. “When I turned...
Brownsville Old Timers Reunion celebrates 59th anniversary
Older Brooklyn residents came together out on Linden Boulevard on Friday to uphold the long-standing tradition of the Brownsvile Old Timers Reunion.
Bay Ridge Prep on Shore Road Was Gutted
Bay Ridge Prep shared that renovations are underway at their new high school at 7509 Shore Road. They purchased the property last October for $8.25 million. (See here) The schools expects the first renovation to be done during the 2024 – 2025 school year. The old building has been...
Man killed in motorcycle crash in Kings Park
Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad detectives are investigating after a man had a medical emergency while operating a motorcycle and died in Kings Park this afternoon. Gregory Petriella was operating a 2014 Harley Davidson motorcycle northeast on Pulaski Road when he suffered an apparent medical episode. He lost control of the motorcycle and swerved off the road.
Lynx captured after days on the loose in Long Island
July 29 (UPI) -- A Lynx on the loose in New York's Long Island region has been captured after three days on the loose. The Strong Island Animal Rescue League, which earlier warned residents to be on the lookout for the exotic cat, said the Suffolk County Police Department captured the lynx about 3:30 a.m. Friday in Islip.
Parishioners, pilgrims flock to Brooklyn pageant | Information, Sports activities, Jobs
NEW YORK (AP) — By the 1000’s, revelers not too long ago returned to Havemeyer Avenue in New York Metropolis’s Williamsburg neighborhood to have a good time the annual Giglio Feast following its first-ever cancellation in 2020, as a result of COVID-19 pandemic, after which downsized crowds in 2021.
Cardiologist From Maplewood Dies After Brief Illness
Cowboys and Indians was a popular game among the youngsters in Dr. Keith A. Hawthorne’s Maplewood neighborhood, but, according to his obituary, which was released over the weekend, “He decided to utilize the toy medical kit that his mother had given him. That item served as the starting point for a lengthy profession as a doctor committed to serving others.”
Man Seriously Injured After Being Struck By SUV On Massapequa Roadway
Police are investigating a crash on a Long Island roadway that left a person seriously injured. It happened just after 11:05 a.m. Saturday, July 30 in Massapequa. A 43-year-old woman operating a 2020 Dodge SUV was leaving a marked parking stall in a lot on the 1000 block of Hicksville Road and struck a 76-year-old man who was walking, Nassau County Police said.
Party Foul: Diner Calls Out Melville Eatery Over $25 Birthday Cake Fee
A New York man is crying foul after a restaurant charged him extra for bringing in a birthday cake. Long Island resident Don Amato, of Kings Park, vented his frustrations in a post on the Long Island Foodies Facebook page. Amato said he and a group of coworkers went to...
Remains found behind Queens home identified as missing woman
Police identified human remains found in a Queens backyard one year ago as Gloria Lee, who was reported missing in 2021.
Wanted for Lake Grove grand larceny
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate three people who allegedly used a stolen credit card in Lake Grove in May. A woman reported her wallet containing credit and debit cards was stolen out of her...
38 Carnivals, Festivals and Parades In and Near NYC This August
Summer is far from over yet! Check out these carnivals, festivals, and parades this August happening in NYC and the surrounding areas of Westchester, Rockland and Long Island.
Man wanted in attempted rape of woman in Brooklyn
Police say a 30-year-old woman was walking her dog, when a stranger approached from behind, put her in a chokehold and forced her to the ground in Brooklyn.
Dog Thrown Off New York Bridge Rescued After Good Samaritan Spots Him
A drowning dog is safe after he was reportedly thrown from a New York City bridge into the river below. The New York City Fire Department (FDNY) shared a social media post on July 19 that their firefighters responded to a report about “a dog that was thrown off a bridge into the Harlem River and was in distress.”
