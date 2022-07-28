ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston 25 News WFXT

Dozens of sharks spotted off Cape Cod this week. Here’s where the predators have been lurking

By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D5Snu_0gwJhYEL00
Paulie the shark has been detected by a buoy off Cape Cod. (Atlantic White Shark Conservancy)

CHATHAM, Mass. — Dozens of great white sharks have been spotted off Cape Cod this week, and many of the sightings have been reported in the same general area.

There were 14 shark sightings on Wednesday and 11 sightings reported on Tuesday after dozens of prior sightings over the weekend, according to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy’s Sharktivity app.

The majority of the sightings this week, some of which were observed by boaters and aerial spotters, have been reported in the area of North Beach Island and Chatham Harbor. A few other sharks were seen near Newcomb Hollow Beach in Wellfleet.

Sharks named Paulie and Cheerio were also detected by buoys.

Three more sightings were reported Thursday afternoon near Nauset Beach in Orleans, as well as North Beach Island.

July tends to be when great whites appear in large numbers as the Cape’s waters warm, with sightings peaking from August through October, according to Megan Winton, a scientist with the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy.

Beachgoers are urged to be most vigilant when swimming off beaches where the shoreline quickly drops off into deeper waters.

The recent sightings come as environmental officials in Plymouth warn boaters of breaching whales.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 15

Curmugin
3d ago

Who cares?? All this effort over sharks. FK the sharks. You have a 1 in 4.3 million chance of dying by shark attack but a 1 in 84 chance of dying in a car accident on the way to the beach.

Reply(2)
5
jeff spicoli
3d ago

this just in, sharks in ocean, birds in sky, stay tuned for more hard hitting journalism.....🤡🤡💩

Reply
6
Related
capecod.com

Rehabilitated Sea Turtle Released in Waters Off Cape Cod

HYANNIS – After months of rehabilitation at a New England Aquarium facility, a sea turtle was recently released into waters off Cape Cod. The 44-pound endangered loggerhead sea turtle, named Adobo, returned to the ocean on Wednesday, July 27 after he returned to full health at the Aquarium’s Sea Turtle Hospital in Quincy.
QUINCY, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cape Cod#Shark Week#Great White Shark#Whales#Predator#The Free Boston 25 News#Follow Boston 25 News#Cox Media Group
1420 WBSM

New Bedford Fishing Vessel Collides with Cruise Ship

A cruise ship and a fishing vessel collided off the island of Nantucket this weekend. The Coast Guard says the Norwegian Pearl, which belongs to Norwegian Cruise Lines, was struck by a 92-foot fishing vessel named the Gabby G overnight Saturday. No significant injuries were reported. As for the boats...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Large brush fire breaks out in Gloucester

GLOUCESTER, Mass. — Firefighters are battling a large brush fire in Gloucester. Firefighters responded to the two-alarm blaze in the area of Poles Hill and Riverview Road around 10:45 a.m. Fire Chief Eric Smith says the fire is in a difficult area to access, and dry conditions and wind...
GLOUCESTER, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Trip On A Tankful: A day in Hull, Massachusetts

HULL, Mass. - About 90 minutes east of central Massachusetts and up to three hours from the western part of the state is the little coastal town of Hull. Although it's one of the smallest towns in the state, it offers plenty to do on hot summer days. "Hull is...
HULL, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Blade falls off wind turbine in Gloucester

GLOUCESTER, Mass. — A blade fell off a wind turbine in Gloucester, prompting the partial closure of a road in an industrial park Sunday. In a joint statement, Gloucester Mayor Greg Verga and Fire Chief Eric Smith said the fallen blade was reported at Applied Materials on Dory Road in the Blackburn Industrial Park.
GLOUCESTER, MA
Alina Andras

3 affordable weekend getaways in Massachusetts

It's no secret that Massachusetts is a very beautiful state. Here, you can find pretty much anything you could think of. No matter how you like to spend your free time, you will most likely find something exciting to do in Massachusetts. It's a great holiday destination for those travelling with their families and children but it's also a great choice for groups of young people who want to make some amazing memories together. Last but not least, it's a good place to travel on your own too, if you prefer to travel solo. So you have never been to Massachusetts before, it's time to change that.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
capecod.com

Major crash reported on Route 6 in Provincetown

PROVINCETOWN – A major traffic crash was reported on Route 6 in Provincetown shortly before 9 AM Monday. The crash happened at the Snail Road intersection and reportedly involved three vehicles. Firefighters called for the Jaws of Life to free one of the victims from the wreckage. Three ambulances were called to the scene for transports to Cape Cod Hospital. Luckily it was determined a MedFlight helicopter was not needed so the injuries all appear to be not life-threatening. Traffic was being detoured around the scene. Provincetown Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Further details were not immediately available.
PROVINCETOWN, MA
Boston

Why are whales coming so close to boats near Plymouth?

Feeding humpback whales have collided with multiple boats recently. Massachusetts has long been known as one of the world’s best whale watching locations. But recently, people enjoying the local waters have gotten an extremely close – and dangerous – look at these majestic creatures. On Sunday, a...
PLYMOUTH, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
111K+
Followers
119K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy