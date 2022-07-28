Dozens of sharks spotted off Cape Cod this week. Here’s where the predators have been lurking

Paulie the shark has been detected by a buoy off Cape Cod. (Atlantic White Shark Conservancy)

CHATHAM, Mass. — Dozens of great white sharks have been spotted off Cape Cod this week, and many of the sightings have been reported in the same general area.

There were 14 shark sightings on Wednesday and 11 sightings reported on Tuesday after dozens of prior sightings over the weekend, according to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy’s Sharktivity app.

The majority of the sightings this week, some of which were observed by boaters and aerial spotters, have been reported in the area of North Beach Island and Chatham Harbor. A few other sharks were seen near Newcomb Hollow Beach in Wellfleet.

Sharks named Paulie and Cheerio were also detected by buoys.

Three more sightings were reported Thursday afternoon near Nauset Beach in Orleans, as well as North Beach Island.

July tends to be when great whites appear in large numbers as the Cape’s waters warm, with sightings peaking from August through October, according to Megan Winton, a scientist with the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy.

Beachgoers are urged to be most vigilant when swimming off beaches where the shoreline quickly drops off into deeper waters.

The recent sightings come as environmental officials in Plymouth warn boaters of breaching whales.

