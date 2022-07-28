Stockman Bank Donates $75,000 to Flood Relief

kmhk.com
As Predicted? 7 Nursing Homes Shutting Down in Montana
We told them if they move forward with a COVID vaccine mandate on healthcare workers, it is going to lead to the shutdown of rural healthcare facilities here in Montana. Today, I saw the news: "Financial strife closes 7 nursing homes." The Billings Gazette article cites "anemic Medicaid reimbursement rates,...
Photos, Latest News from Elmo Fire Near Flathead Lake
The latest reports I'm seeing as of Sunday night are that the Elmo 2 Fire burning near Flathead Lake continues to grow. This as a Type II team has now been brought in to assist. The Daily Inter Lake reported that "Infrared mapping put the fire at nearly 11,000 acres...
Congrats. A Billings Favorite Named Best New Restaurant in Montana
Opening a new restaurant can be exciting. It's also risky. According to this report by CNBC, around 60% of new restaurants fail within one year, and about 80% close their doors before celebrating their 5th anniversary. COVID made things even more difficult for the restaurant industry. Fortune reported that 110,000 restaurants closed in 2021, eliminating 2.5 million jobs in the process.
Montana: Chock Full of Heat Advisories and Fire Weather Warnings
Temperatures between 95 and 105 along with dangerous conditions exist through Monday night for Missoula, Butte, Bozeman, Helena, Billings, Great Falls and everywhere in between. According to the National Weather Service:. HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO MIDNIGHT MONDAY NIGHT. WHAT...Record hot temperatures between 95 to 105...
Death Row In Montana? Meet The Inmates Awaiting Their Last Breath
DAVID LAWSON (1957-2006) David Thomson Lawson, a know drug addict, was sentenced to death for the murder of three people. Lawson was convicted of strangling and killing three of four members of the Rodstein family. Victims included David and Monica (39) and their son Andrew (11). Their 15-year-old daughter, Amy,...
This Is Montana’s Most Underrated Attraction
These hidden gems are some of the best in Montana and deserve some more love from us. Montana has many attractions that people come from all over the world to see. We talked a few months ago about some overrated attractions in Montana, but what about the underrated attractions?. There...
10 Amazing Things A Billion Dollars Would Buy You In Montana
The Mega Millions Jackpot is $1.02 billion and is the fourth largest in U.S. history. The next drawing will be held Friday. If you won the jackpot, your life would change forever. You and your family would never have to work again. You could spend your time travelling the world and not have to worry about how you were going to pay for it.
Yellowstone Spinoff to Film in Montana Town, Looking for Extras
Yellowstone is pretty much the biggest thing going when it comes to television right now. The show also has its share of critics, and I'm not talking about those that have anything to do with rating the quality of an episode. Just mention the Dutton family or any other name from the cast of characters and you'll quickly learn who you're dealing with. It will be either be someone that's a fan of Yellowstone and loves the idea of it being filmed locally, or it'll be someone on the other side of the argument that doesn't like the idea of Montana being overrun by out-of-staters who were enticed to visit because of the show.
Montana Houses with Big Stars Does Not Mean They’re Swingers
It's interesting how urban legends/myths gain traction. Surely you've seen those big tin stars on the sides of houses and barns around Montana. Maybe you even have one at your place. Well, apparently that means the people that live there are swingers. Yup, good old-fashioned spouse swappers. Now, before you scramble up a ladder and promptly take down your embarrassing star... keep reading. Because it does not mean you like to get freaky with other couples.
TV Shows That Butchered Depictions of Montana
Even though shows like Yellowstone display the Montana scenery and (to an extent) way of life, there are far more instances of TV shows completely butchering the depiction of our state. One of my dad's favorite shows is The Big Bang Theory, and even though it's not my cup of...
These Are The Best Montana-Themed Tattoos on Our Social Media
Beautiful landscapes and animals inspire some of the most creative tattoos I've ever seen. And Montana has both of those things, so naturally, there are some fantastic and creative Montana-inspired tattoos. A while back, we asked you to provide us with your photos of your Montana-inspired tattoos to be featured in a gallery, and we've picked our absolute favorite ones.
FEMA and SBA Reps in the Billings Area to Assist Flood Victims
After historic flood waters raged through portions of south-central Montana in June, the damage to hundreds of homes and businesses was catastrophic. The financial aid response has been fairly quick from state and federal agencies and the event was declared a disaster by President Biden, freeing up the release of federal money to those who lost homes and property, or have had their business impacted by the flooding.
VA Kicking Montana DAV Veteran Volunteer Drivers to the Curb?
This is insane. They're kicking DAV volunteer drivers to the curb over a vaccine mandate? I say again- they want to kick VOLUNTEERS to the curb? These are the people, many who are veterans themselves, who are giving of their time to help transport veterans to their VA medical appointments.
Cellular Plus Offering FREE Back To School Backpacks
Cellular Plus, the authorized Verizon Wireless retailer in Montana and the surrounding states with their 63 stores, has a wonderful program happening this weekend!. This Saturday, July 30th, from 10 am to noon, ALL Cellular Plus locations are giving away free backpacks filled with school supplies for local children. According to Cellular Plus, the backpacks work for anyone from preschool through 12th grade and are on a first come first serve basis.
Funny Video Shows Surprising Flaws in ‘A River Runs Through It’
We have been saying it for nearly two years now, but "Montana has been found." People from all over the country have been migrating to Montana since the start of the pandemic. Today, you could throw a rock and have a hard time NOT hitting a car with Washington or California plates on it. (NOTE: Don't throw rocks at out-of-staters.)
What If Montana Towns Had Their Own Honest Mascots?
Every Montana town/city is known for something. Good or bad, these are listener-submitted suggestions for honest mascots of some notable Montana places. Now before you read the list, I have to preface it by saying that I was born and raised in Montana, and have nothing but love for my state and people. I wanted to make sure that locals from these places also got their two cents in, so I hit up my Facebook and Instagram for their thoughts. Most suggestions were nothing short of hilarious, but I was really bummed to see how many negative ideas were thrown out too. Mostly the drug, housing crisis, crime, and homeless problems many Montana towns are facing. I wanted to keep the list fun and light so we won't be throwing those in. This list is intended to be all in good fun, so don't get your panties in a ruffle.
Bodies of Two Montana Men Found on a Mountain in Glacier Park
The bodies of two Montana men in their late 60’s were located on Dusty Star Mountain in Glacier National Park Monday by aircraft from Minuteman Aviation in Missoula. KGVO News spoke to Glacier National Park Public Information Officer Gina Kerzman for details. “A search and rescue that was underway...
Have an Amazing Splash at the Largest Waterpark in Montana
A while back, I talked about how the Billings area had, in my opinion, the best waterpark in the state; Big Splash Waterpark. I'm still bitter about its closure, especially when it seemed like they would never close because of its popularity. However, I wanted to know which waterpark in Montana was king now. And, I think I found it.
Do Montanans Worry About Condiment Expiration Dates?
Yesterday here at the Townsquare Tower, I grabbed myself a quick bite for lunch in between meetings and checked our TSM Fridge for some condiments. I found some Mayo and Ketchup... but had the realization "I've worked here for just over a month... and have no idea how old this stuff is. How long are these good for?" Here's the answer, as I am sure you also have wondered this.
Montanans Went Bonkers Over This Throwback To Their Wine Cooler Days
A month ago, on our social pages, we shared an image that referenced the "Granddaddy of White Claw" and that post got your attention. One thing I am curious about is... what ones bring back memories for you, and why?. The originals. As a kid, my family truly did not...
