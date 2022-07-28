Sickness forces early end to kids camp at Shawnee Theater

Read on wibqam.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wibqam.com
The League gifts back-to-school clothes to area children
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A local organization wants to help children feel confident as they begin the new school year. The League of Terre Haute partnered with the Boys and Girls Club to get kids ready to go back to school. The children each received two outfits from...
wibqam.com
Vincennes students will be fed twice daily for free
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Vincennes Community School Corporation will be offering free meals for the 2022-2023 school year. Free meals will be made available to all children in kindergarten through 12th grade in all Vincennes Community School Corporation buildings. Meals will be provided to all children without charge, and meals will be the same for all children.
wibqam.com
Remembering officers lost in the line of duty
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Thursday people gathered outside of the Terre Haute Police Department Headquarters to pay tribute to our nation’s fallen officers. The “Beyond the Call of Duty – End of Watch Ride to Remember” traveled all the way from Spokane, Washington. The...
wibqam.com
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet coming to Vincennes
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A closeout store that touts its deals on household items, food, furniture, and even back-to-school supplies is coming to Vincennes. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will officially open its 619 Kimmell Road location Wednesday, August 10 at 9 a.m. The building Ollie’s is moving into used...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wibqam.com
Knox Co. DCS investigating death of ‘small child’
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Officials with the Department of Children’s Services and other organizations are investigating the death of a small child in Vincennes. According to Vincennes Police, officers responded to the 500 block of Hart Street at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. The initial call was due to a reported medical incident.
Comments / 0