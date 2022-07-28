Penn State tired of starting Big Ten season on the road; start of PSU training camp right around the corner, and more

www.pennlive.com
FOX Sports
Penn State's QB Sean Clifford & head coach James Franklin on RB Nick Singleton | Big Ten Media Days
RJ Young speaks with Penn State QB and head coach James Franklin at Big Ten Media Days in Indianapolis. Clifford reveals what he wants to accomplish at his last year at Penn State. Then, Franklin speaks on bringing in Manny Diaz as his DC, what he expects out of RB Nick Singleton, and what he thinks about the future of college football.
Penn State Quarterback Drew Allar and the Value of Loyalty
Upon committing to Penn State, the 5-star prospect 'never wavered,' James Franklin says.
Digital Collegian
Penn State football freshman running back Nick Singleton makes 'easy' choice to give back in hometown
Nick Singleton left Governor Mifflin High School as arguably one of the best football players to don a Mustang jersey. The Penn State running back holds school and Berks County records with 6,326 rushing yards and 116 touchdowns as career numbers while racking up 2,059 rushing yards and 44 touchdowns during his senior year. He led the Mustangs to a 10-1 record and a Berks Football League Section 1 title.
Digital Collegian
Penn State wrestling lands 2022 in-state wrestler Karl Shindledecker
Penn State wrestling acquired more talent after winning the school’s ninth NCAA National Championship last season. On Saturday, the blue and white picked up another wrestling commitment in 2022 recruit Karl Shindledecker. Shindledecker spent his high school career wrestling at Chambersburg Area Senior High School for four years, totaling...
thesportspage.blog
Listen Live Pennsylvania State Little League Championship: Greencastle vs. Hollidaysburg 3:45 p.m. Monday August 1
Greencastle will play Hollidaysburg for the Pennsylvania State Little League Championship Monday August 1 at 4:00 p.m. at the University of Pittsburgh Bradford. Hollidaysburg defeated Keystone 11-1 to advance to the championship game. Greencastle will become state champions with a victory. A loss by Greencastle would force a second game to be played Monday at 6:30.
‘We need to think creatively.’ What could future housing, development look like in State College?
Officials say it’s a balancing game between shorter, less dense buildings, more affordable housing for non-student residents and buildings that are “of a high quality” and energy-efficient.
uncoveringpa.com
Exploring the Amazing Tytoona Cave in Blair County, PA
Pennsylvania is home to hundreds of caves, but only a select few of these PA caverns are open for self-guided exploration. Of these, possibly the most unique is Tytoona Cave. Tytoona Cave is located in the Sinking Valley of Blair County, PA. It is a short distance east of I-99 in a rural area between the communities of Tyrone and Altoona (hence the name Tytoona).
Central Pa. man drowns Saturday night in Susquehanna River: police
MUNCY – A 39-year-old Danville man drowned Saturday evening in the West Branch of the Susquehanna River near Muncy in Lycoming County. Witnesses told state police the man was floating in the water on his back south of Muncy about 8:30 p.m. when he got caught in the current and struggled to swim. He was observed going under the water, they said.
Independent cardiology practice opens in Cumberland County
An independent cardiology practice opened in Monday in East Pennsboro Township. Dr. Venketesh Nadar has opened Capital Area Cardiovascular Associates at 875 Poplar Church Road. The office is about five to 10 minutes from Harrisburg. The practice also has an additional office at 52 Red Hill Court in Howe Township, Perry County.
National Night Out 2022: Where to find community events in central Pa.
Editor’s note: Information for South Hanover Township was added on Aug. 1. National Night Out 2022, sponsored by the National Association of Town Watch, is Tuesday, Aug. 2. Traditionally, National Night Out events are held on the first Tuesday in August and include food, games and activities; information from local organizations; displays of apparatus; and the opportunity for people to meet police officers, EMTs and paramedics and firefighters.
Sheetz reportedly plans big expansion across Western Pennsylvania
ALTOONA, Pa. (KDKA) - Good news for all you Sheetz fans out there: they're planning a massive expansion in western Pennsylvania. Sheetz plans to open as many as 30 new locations in the next three to five years. The move comes one month after Sheetz's cross-state rival Wawa announced expansion plans of its own. The exact locations have not yet been determined, but Sheetz will work with CBRE to source and negotiate sites. Sheetz operates more than 650 stores throughout multiple states and believes there's still from for growth in western Pennsylvania.
Teen driver hit by train, flown to UPMC Altoona
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An 18-year-old was flown to UPMC Altoona after being hit by a train at a railroad crossing in Ferguson Township, according to state police. The crash happened Thursday, July 25, just before 11 a.m. on Route 729, just south of Lumber City Highway. The teen reportedly failed to stop at […]
Man identified after drowning at Raystown Lake
UPDATE: Huntingdon County Coroner Paul Sharum identified the drowning victim as 33-year-old Brandon Green, of Cherry Run, West Virginia. The incident happened just before 2 p.m., and he was pronounced dead after his body was recovered at 4:03 p.m. Green’s cause of death has been ruled an accidental drowning. The original story can be found […]
travelnowsmart.com
10 Best Things to Do in Lewistown, PA (for 2022)
Enjoy country-town vibes when you go on vacation in Lewistown. This small Pennsylvania borough is well-known for its delectable spirits, luscious wines, and trendy eateries. With the many dishes and drinks to sample, foodies will find this stop heavenly. What’s more, it’s near exciting attractions like expansive campgrounds and beautiful...
UPDATE: Missing Centre County man found
UPDATE: According to Pennsylvania State Police, Alan Reed has been located. Below is the original story. CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania State Police are asking the public’s help in locating a missing person. Alan Reed was last seen around 10:30 p.m. on Friday, July 29 when leaving his house in Rush Township. He was […]
WJAC TV
Fired State College Police Officer now in Johnstown, target of federal civil lawsuit
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — A police officer fired from the State College Police Department two years ago is now working for the Johnstown Police Department. Now, he's at the center of a $1.2 million federal lawsuit for allegedly assaulting a man during a traffic stop in Johnstown. According...
Burglar makes off with guns, air conditioner in Clearfield
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are searching for answers after an unknown person(s) broke into a storage unit in Boggs Township. Between July 4 and 18, a storage unit along the 3700 block of Philipsburg Bigler Highway was broken into, according to police. Several guns, various tools, an air conditioner and a cooler […]
Police searching for mother, infant son missing from the Williamsport area
WILLIAMSPORT — State police are seeking the public’s help in locating a teenage mother who ran away from her residence near Williamsport Sunday night with her 8-month-old son. It is believed Aaliya Marie Diaz, 16, and Anthony Ortega Jr. may be headed to the Allentown area, they said.
pbrtv.com
Defunct Radio Station Tower Site for Sale
A long-dark AM radio station in northern Cambria County has listed its tower site for sale. WNCC, a station licensed to Northern Cambria borough (formerly Barnesboro) was on the air between 1950 until 2010. It went silent following the death of owner Larry Schrecongost and a failed sale afterwards. The station’s heyday was primarily the late 60’s through the 70’s, when Cambria County’s lucrative coal industry was thriving.
Man identified in deadly motorcycle crash in Clearfield County
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– One person is dead after a motorcycle crash Monday morning in the Houtzdale area, according to Clearfield County Coroner Kim Shaffer-Synder. According to officials, 63-year-old Daniel Reader, of Houtzdale, was driving on his 2011 Suzuki Burgman on the 900 Block of West Hannah Street (Route 53) in Woodward Township at about […]
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
