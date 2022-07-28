ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Penn State tired of starting Big Ten season on the road; start of PSU training camp right around the corner, and more

By Dustin Hockensmith
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Digital Collegian

Penn State football freshman running back Nick Singleton makes 'easy' choice to give back in hometown

Nick Singleton left Governor Mifflin High School as arguably one of the best football players to don a Mustang jersey. The Penn State running back holds school and Berks County records with 6,326 rushing yards and 116 touchdowns as career numbers while racking up 2,059 rushing yards and 44 touchdowns during his senior year. He led the Mustangs to a 10-1 record and a Berks Football League Section 1 title.
SHILLINGTON, PA
Digital Collegian

Penn State wrestling lands 2022 in-state wrestler Karl Shindledecker

Penn State wrestling acquired more talent after winning the school’s ninth NCAA National Championship last season. On Saturday, the blue and white picked up another wrestling commitment in 2022 recruit Karl Shindledecker. Shindledecker spent his high school career wrestling at Chambersburg Area Senior High School for four years, totaling...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
State College, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania College Sports
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
State College, PA
College Sports
City
State College, PA
State College, PA
Football
thesportspage.blog

Listen Live Pennsylvania State Little League Championship: Greencastle vs. Hollidaysburg 3:45 p.m. Monday August 1

Greencastle will play Hollidaysburg for the Pennsylvania State Little League Championship Monday August 1 at 4:00 p.m. at the University of Pittsburgh Bradford. Hollidaysburg defeated Keystone 11-1 to advance to the championship game. Greencastle will become state champions with a victory. A loss by Greencastle would force a second game to be played Monday at 6:30.
GREENCASTLE, PA
uncoveringpa.com

Exploring the Amazing Tytoona Cave in Blair County, PA

Pennsylvania is home to hundreds of caves, but only a select few of these PA caverns are open for self-guided exploration. Of these, possibly the most unique is Tytoona Cave. Tytoona Cave is located in the Sinking Valley of Blair County, PA. It is a short distance east of I-99 in a rural area between the communities of Tyrone and Altoona (hence the name Tytoona).
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Central Pa. man drowns Saturday night in Susquehanna River: police

MUNCY – A 39-year-old Danville man drowned Saturday evening in the West Branch of the Susquehanna River near Muncy in Lycoming County. Witnesses told state police the man was floating in the water on his back south of Muncy about 8:30 p.m. when he got caught in the current and struggled to swim. He was observed going under the water, they said.
DANVILLE, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Clifford
PennLive.com

National Night Out 2022: Where to find community events in central Pa.

Editor’s note: Information for South Hanover Township was added on Aug. 1. National Night Out 2022, sponsored by the National Association of Town Watch, is Tuesday, Aug. 2. Traditionally, National Night Out events are held on the first Tuesday in August and include food, games and activities; information from local organizations; displays of apparatus; and the opportunity for people to meet police officers, EMTs and paramedics and firefighters.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Sheetz reportedly plans big expansion across Western Pennsylvania

ALTOONA, Pa. (KDKA) - Good news for all you Sheetz fans out there: they're planning a massive expansion in western Pennsylvania. Sheetz plans to open as many as 30 new locations in the next three to five years. The move comes one month after Sheetz's cross-state rival Wawa announced expansion plans of its own. The exact locations have not yet been determined, but Sheetz will work with CBRE to source and negotiate sites. Sheetz operates more than 650 stores throughout multiple states and believes there's still from for growth in western Pennsylvania. 
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Teen driver hit by train, flown to UPMC Altoona

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An 18-year-old was flown to UPMC Altoona after being hit by a train at a railroad crossing in Ferguson Township, according to state police. The crash happened Thursday, July 25, just before 11 a.m. on Route 729, just south of Lumber City Highway. The teen reportedly failed to stop at […]
ALTOONA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Psu#College Football#American Football#Lions#Purdue
WTAJ

Man identified after drowning at Raystown Lake

UPDATE: Huntingdon County Coroner Paul Sharum identified the drowning victim as 33-year-old Brandon Green, of Cherry Run, West Virginia. The incident happened just before 2 p.m., and he was pronounced dead after his body was recovered at 4:03 p.m. Green’s cause of death has been ruled an accidental drowning. The original story can be found […]
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
travelnowsmart.com

10 Best Things to Do in Lewistown, PA (for 2022)

Enjoy country-town vibes when you go on vacation in Lewistown. This small Pennsylvania borough is well-known for its delectable spirits, luscious wines, and trendy eateries. With the many dishes and drinks to sample, foodies will find this stop heavenly. What’s more, it’s near exciting attractions like expansive campgrounds and beautiful...
LEWISTOWN, PA
WTAJ

UPDATE: Missing Centre County man found

UPDATE: According to Pennsylvania State Police, Alan Reed has been located. Below is the original story. CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania State Police are asking the public’s help in locating a missing person. Alan Reed was last seen around 10:30 p.m. on Friday, July 29 when leaving his house in Rush Township. He was […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WTAJ

Burglar makes off with guns, air conditioner in Clearfield

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are searching for answers after an unknown person(s) broke into a storage unit in Boggs Township. Between July 4 and 18, a storage unit along the 3700 block of Philipsburg Bigler Highway was broken into, according to police. Several guns, various tools, an air conditioner and a cooler […]
CLEARFIELD, PA
pbrtv.com

Defunct Radio Station Tower Site for Sale

A long-dark AM radio station in northern Cambria County has listed its tower site for sale. WNCC, a station licensed to Northern Cambria borough (formerly Barnesboro) was on the air between 1950 until 2010. It went silent following the death of owner Larry Schrecongost and a failed sale afterwards. The station’s heyday was primarily the late 60’s through the 70’s, when Cambria County’s lucrative coal industry was thriving.
NORTHERN CAMBRIA, PA
WTAJ

Man identified in deadly motorcycle crash in Clearfield County

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– One person is dead after a motorcycle crash Monday morning in the Houtzdale area, according to Clearfield County Coroner Kim Shaffer-Synder. According to officials, 63-year-old Daniel Reader, of Houtzdale, was driving on his 2011 Suzuki Burgman on the 900 Block of West Hannah Street (Route 53) in Woodward Township at about […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
173K+
Followers
71K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy