Penn State tired of starting Big Ten season on the road; start of PSU training camp right around the corner, and more

ALTOONA, Pa. (KDKA) - Good news for all you Sheetz fans out there: they're planning a massive expansion in western Pennsylvania. Sheetz plans to open as many as 30 new locations in the next three to five years. The move comes one month after Sheetz's cross-state rival Wawa announced expansion plans of its own. The exact locations have not yet been determined, but Sheetz will work with CBRE to source and negotiate sites. Sheetz operates more than 650 stores throughout multiple states and believes there's still from for growth in western Pennsylvania.

ALTOONA, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO