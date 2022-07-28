For the better half of the past seven decades, the Deep River Horseshoe League (DRHL) has given athletes of all ages from towns across Connecticut an opportunity to get together and compete in the sport of horseshoes. The DRHL is hosting its 67th season this year and, with three weeks to go until the playoffs, Week 13 action in the pits featured some big victories and even bigger record-breaking performances.

DEEP RIVER, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO