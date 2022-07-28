Probable cases of monkeypox detected in Lucas County

www.13abc.com
Toledo Area Jobs with Justice offering free Rides to the Polls, Voter Verification Services
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Area Jobs with Justice is offering free Rides to the Polls and Voter Verification Services for this week’s primary election. According to Toledo Area JWJ, this service is offered to those who need and want to go vote but have no ability to get to the polls. Rides are offered throughout Lucas County and Northern Wood County.
Democrats Grim, Ortiz hope to represent Toledo in Ohio House
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio’s newly-drawn 43rd House District is considered safe for Democrats by nearly a two-to-one margin. The winner of Tuesday’s Democratic primary election will likely earn a seat in the General Assembly for the first time. The 43rd features Ottawa Hills and parts of Toledo,...
Ohio voters head to polls Tuesday in primary for state legislature contests
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s time to head to the polls in Ohio for a primary election again. In May, voters cast ballots in races for Congress, governor, U.S. Senate, and other statewide races. But at that point, the state’s General Assembly map mess wasn’t settled. Legal fights led...
Two shot on N. Detroit Ave and Council St.
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police Department responded to a shooting on N. Detroit Ave and Council St., at 1:43 a.m. on Sunday, July 31. According to a report by TPD, upon arrival officers located the victim, Catherine Craig, 28, suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Craig was transported...
4-H member dies of suicide, animals sold to raise money for scholarship
LENAWEE COUNTY, Michigan (WTVG) - The Lenawee County fair ended Saturday night, but a moment from one of the auctions there this week is garnering attention on social media. Isiah Stephens, a 4-H member of the Quaker Willing Workers club, was suppose to show and sell his dairy calf and steer at the fair, but died by suicide earlier this month. His family and the community came together to start a scholarship in his name, bringing awareness to mental health ... all by using the money from the auction.
Water boil advisory for Benore Rd. & Alexis Rd.
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A water boil advisory has been issued for some in the Toledo area from June 31 to August 3 at 5:00 p.m. As of Sunday, June 31, water needs to be boiled if you are located between 5901 Benore Rd. to 5947 Benore Rd. and 1125 E. Alexis Rd.
Water boil advisory for Assumption and Metamora
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Fulton County Public Utilities officials have informed 13abc that there is a boil order for residents in Assumption and Metamora, and all other customers of the Northeast Water System. 13abc was informed of the advisory around 1:40 p.m. on July 30. 13abc was not given a...
Republicans look to flip Ohio House seat in Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s the only statehouse race in northwest Ohio with contested Aug. 2 primaries on both sides. House District 43 features Ottawa Hills and parts of Toledo, including the Old West End, Old Orchard neighborhood, and parts of southwest Toledo. On the Republican ballot: Wendi Hendricks,...
Toledo woman struck by car, dies on IR 475
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol reports that they are investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian. According to the report, the crash occurred on Friday, July 29 at approximately 9:28 p.m. when a blue Jeep Compass was stopped eastbound on interstate route 475 near Corey Rd. and a black Kenworth T800 struck it.
45th annual Maumee Summer Fair
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Maumee Summer Fair is celebrating its 45th year on August 12 and 13. The fair will take place in Uptown Maumee on Dudley St. and Wayne St. as it spans across the two days. On Friday at 5:00 p.m., the Taste of Maumee will be...
Luck of the Lakes Early Bird Special extended
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The National Museum of the Great Lakes has extended its Luck of the Lakes Raffle’s Early Bird Special. The special has been extended through August 15 and a winner will be drawn on September 24. Funds raised through the raffle will benefit the Great Lakes...
Feel Good Friday: Toledo students on TOP
A close call for a Toledo woman after a stray bullet came through her front door. Michele Grim is challenging Daniel Ortiz in the Democratic primary in Ohio's 43rd House District, which features Ottawa Hills and parts of Toledo.
Juvenile shot in Adrian, two arrested
ADRIAN, Mich. (WTVG) - A juvenile was hospitalized after being shot in the chest early Sunday morning. Around 4:44 a.m., officers with the Adrian Police Department were dispatched to a call of shots fired near Maumee and Madison. Officers discovered that a juvenile had been shot in the chest and...
Gearing up for back-to-school shopping during tax-free weekend
Car crash on N Detroit Ave. & Monroe St., bullet wounds found
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On Sunday morning before 3:00 a.m., TPD responded to a crash that occurred on N Detroit Ave. and Monroe St. Toledo Police Department told 13abc that the driver and passenger of one vehicle, two adult women, were transported to a hospital to be treated for bullet wounds but their conditions are unknown.
Man dead after gunshot wound in Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police Department reports that one person has died after at least one gunshot wound. Officers were dispatched to Byrne and Gibralter Heights Dr. on Friday, July 29 at 10:00 p.m. where they located Dominick Barnett, suffering from the wound, the report said. Barnett was transported...
TPD: Stolen car crashes into church after pursuit
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Early Sunday morning a car ran into First Alliance Church, on the 2200 block of Monroe St., according to Ohio State Highway Patrol. State Highway Patrol told 13abc that officers attempted to pull over a driver for a speeding violation on Miami St. and I-75, but the driver fled and officers gave chase. The vehicle lost a tire on Bancroft St., before losing control on Monroe St. and crashing into the church.
Two vehicles involved in crash that knocked over telephone pole
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department responded to a crash on White St. and South Ravine Parkway after midnight, Sunday morning. Two vehicles were involved and one hit a telephone pole, TPD told 13abc. Toledo Police Department and Toledo Fire and Rescue Department were advising bystanders on scene...
