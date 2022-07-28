Bacteria causes "no swim" advisories at Sarasota beaches

www.snntv.com
Related
wengradio.com
“No Swim” Warnings Lifted For Local Beaches
The Florida Department Of Health has lifted the “No Swim” advisories were in place at Siesta Key Beach, Service Club Beach, Casperson Beach and Manasota Key. Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County officials received testing results Friday that were at a “satisfactory” level for enterococcus bacteria that met the U.S. EPA and state recreational water standards.
snntv.com
'No-swim' advisories still in effect for some Sarasota County beaches
SARASOTA COUNTY (WSNN) - The Sarasota County Health Department is testing waters on the Suncoast after no-swim advisories were issued on a handful of beaches last week. Most of the beaches lifted the advisory, but Brohard Beach, Venice Fishing Pier, and Ringling Causeway or Bird Key Park remain under the advisory.
'No swim' advisories still in effect for these Tampa Bay area beaches
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — If you're planning on taking a trip to the beach and a dip in the ocean, make sure you avoid these few beaches across the Tampa Bay area. Beaches in Hillsborough, Manatee and Sarasota counties are still being affected by high bacteria levels, prompting "no swim" advisories for several beaches in each county, according to their respective health departments.
snntv.com
No swim advisories for some Manatee County beaches
MANATEE COUNTY (WSNN) - No swim advisories remain in effect at four Manatee County beaches. This means that swimming and recreation in waters at these beaches is not recommended. Bayfront Park North, Manatee Public Beach North, Coquina Beach North and Palma Sola South have been placed under no swim advisories....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
snntv.com
"No swim" advisories lifted in four areas
The “No Swim” advisories were in place at Siesta Key Beach, Service Club Beach, Casperson Beach and Manasota Key. Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County officials received testing results Friday that were at a "satisfactory" level for enterococcus bacteria that met the U.S. EPA and state recreational water standards.
fox13news.com
Manatee, Sarasota County beaches burdened by bacteria
SARASOTA, Fla. - No swim advisories are up at several Bay Area beaches. The Florida Department of Health says water testing showed high levels of bacteria a multiple beaches in Manatee and Sarasota Counties and is warning beachgoers to stay out of the water. "We're seeing a number of beaches...
snntv.com
Leadership Sarasota selects Alicia Lewis for 2023 class
SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN TV) - Shumaker Senior Attorney Alicia J. Lewis has the opportunity to impact the Sarasota community as Leadership Sarasota has selected Alicia to join its Class of 2023. Leadership Sarasota is a program of the Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce that focuses on identifying and inspiring current and future leaders and helping them explore different organizations and facets within the community, while also creating lifelong relationships with their classmates.
snntv.com
Warm Mineral Springs park reopens, welcomes free visitors
SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN) - Warm mineral springs park is back open today. It closed on Friday for a gator removal. FWC came and got the reptilian visitor and it did not hurt anyone. Sarasota County residents can enjoy free admission to Warm Mineral Springs park on Saturday. Proof of residency...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mysuncoast.com
Warm Mineral Springs closed after gator sighting
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Warm Mineral Springs Park in North Port is temporarily closed due to an alligator in the area, the city announced Friday. Park workers discovered the gator during the regular morning rounds, officials told ABC7. Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has been contacted to help trap and remove the gator.
No swim advisory issued for Siesta Key Beach, 6 others in Sarasota area
The beach is one of seven beaches in the Sarasota area that are under a precautionary "No Swim" advisory until further notice.
An Indiana Woman Took Her First Trip to Florida – Here’s What She & Her 3 Dogs Found in St. Pete
At almost 32 years old, I had never been to Florida until we took a vacation there last week. Okay, now that you're done gasping and judging me, let's move on. A few years ago, I randomly read about The Happy Mural Project and how they were painting a sunflower mural in St. Petersburg, Florida. Being the art lover and sunflower enthusiast that I am, I instantly added this place to my bucket list because I had to see this mural in person. Their whole mission is to inspire happiness, and who doesn't want more of that?
Florida Mom Who Reportedly Canceled Plans to See Her Kids Mysteriously Vanishes After Boarding Bus to Tampa
Authorities are searching for a Florida mother last seen boarding a Greyhound bus headed for Tampa. Erica Ann Johnson, 36, was reported missing by her family on July 14, six days after she was last captured on surveillance footage at a bus station. According to police, Johnson boarded a bus...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
snntv.com
City commission asks staff to bring forward inclusionary zoning policy
SARASOTA- Sarasota City Commission looking into a different approach to build more Affordable Housing. As the city is updating zoning and comprehensive plans, Commissioner Jen Ahearn-Koch wants the commission to consider inclusionary zoning. “Let’s make sure we capture this opportunity before we give it away,” Commissioner Ahearn-Koch said. “Because if...
2 Tampa Bay-area men die while snorkeling during lobster mini-season
Authorities are investigating the deaths of three men who died in three separate snorkeling incidents in the Florida Keys over the past week, the Miami Herald reported.
WESH
Florida community being overrun with 'aggressive' wild hogs
SUN CITY CENTER, Fla. — Homeowners in Sun City Center say they’re dealing with a population explosion of wild hogs — and they have the video to prove it. “This year, all of the mamas were pregnant here and one of the videos I’ll show you has eight or nine babies,” Dr. Gail Dudley said. “They don’t have two or three – they have six or eight.
Over 1 million gators live in Florida: Here's how to stay safe if you see one
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Florida Fish and Wildlife estimate there are 1.3 million alligators that call the Sunshine State their home. Although alligator attacks on humans are rare, it's still very important to take certain precautions if one crosses your path. FWC says to keep a safe distance if you see an alligator.
WESH
Family, health officials give update on Florida teen battling brain-eating amoeba
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — People across the country are praying for a 13-year-old Florida boybattling a brain-eating amoeba following a trip to Port Charlotte Beach. Caleb Ziegelbauer and his family visited Port Charlotte Beach on July 1. According to a GoFundMe page, the water in Port Charlotte is "brackish," meaning it is a mixture of river water and seawater.
Sunken Yacht emerges from Peace River in Punta Gorda
Punta Gorda Police confirmed a 47-foot sea line boat sank nearly a week ago near Laishley Park east of 41 Bridge.
Florida mom missing after taking bus, police say
Police are looking for a missing Florida woman who was last seen taking a bus from Fort Myers to Tampa.
snntv.com
Manatee County clerk officials warn of jury duty scams
MANATEE COUNTY - Manatee County clerk officials are warning residents of a recent jury duty scam reported in the county. "We would never call you on the phone or we will certainly never ask for gift cards or anything of that nature," said Manatee County Clerk of the Circuit Court & Comptroller, Angelina Colonneso.
Comments / 0