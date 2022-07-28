ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota County, FL

Bacteria causes "no swim" advisories at Sarasota beaches

By Robert Weich
snntv.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.snntv.com

Comments / 0

Related
wengradio.com

“No Swim” Warnings Lifted For Local Beaches

The Florida Department Of Health has lifted the “No Swim” advisories were in place at Siesta Key Beach, Service Club Beach, Casperson Beach and Manasota Key. Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County officials received testing results Friday that were at a “satisfactory” level for enterococcus bacteria that met the U.S. EPA and state recreational water standards.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
snntv.com

'No-swim' advisories still in effect for some Sarasota County beaches

SARASOTA COUNTY (WSNN) - The Sarasota County Health Department is testing waters on the Suncoast after no-swim advisories were issued on a handful of beaches last week. Most of the beaches lifted the advisory, but Brohard Beach, Venice Fishing Pier, and Ringling Causeway or Bird Key Park remain under the advisory.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

'No swim' advisories still in effect for these Tampa Bay area beaches

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — If you're planning on taking a trip to the beach and a dip in the ocean, make sure you avoid these few beaches across the Tampa Bay area. Beaches in Hillsborough, Manatee and Sarasota counties are still being affected by high bacteria levels, prompting "no swim" advisories for several beaches in each county, according to their respective health departments.
snntv.com

No swim advisories for some Manatee County beaches

MANATEE COUNTY (WSNN) - No swim advisories remain in effect at four Manatee County beaches. This means that swimming and recreation in waters at these beaches is not recommended. Bayfront Park North, Manatee Public Beach North, Coquina Beach North and Palma Sola South have been placed under no swim advisories....
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Venice, FL
City
Sarasota, FL
Sarasota County, FL
Lifestyle
Sarasota County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Lifestyle
County
Sarasota County, FL
Local
Florida Government
snntv.com

"No swim" advisories lifted in four areas

The “No Swim” advisories were in place at Siesta Key Beach, Service Club Beach, Casperson Beach and Manasota Key. Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County officials received testing results Friday that were at a "satisfactory" level for enterococcus bacteria that met the U.S. EPA and state recreational water standards.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Manatee, Sarasota County beaches burdened by bacteria

SARASOTA, Fla. - No swim advisories are up at several Bay Area beaches. The Florida Department of Health says water testing showed high levels of bacteria a multiple beaches in Manatee and Sarasota Counties and is warning beachgoers to stay out of the water. "We're seeing a number of beaches...
SARASOTA, FL
snntv.com

Leadership Sarasota selects Alicia Lewis for 2023 class

SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN TV) - Shumaker Senior Attorney Alicia J. Lewis has the opportunity to impact the Sarasota community as Leadership Sarasota has selected Alicia to join its Class of 2023. Leadership Sarasota is a program of the Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce that focuses on identifying and inspiring current and future leaders and helping them explore different organizations and facets within the community, while also creating lifelong relationships with their classmates.
SARASOTA, FL
snntv.com

Warm Mineral Springs park reopens, welcomes free visitors

SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN) - Warm mineral springs park is back open today. It closed on Friday for a gator removal. FWC came and got the reptilian visitor and it did not hurt anyone. Sarasota County residents can enjoy free admission to Warm Mineral Springs park on Saturday. Proof of residency...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Beach#Siesta Beach#Beaches#Bacteria#Swimming#Water Testing#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do
Mysuncoast.com

Warm Mineral Springs closed after gator sighting

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Warm Mineral Springs Park in North Port is temporarily closed due to an alligator in the area, the city announced Friday. Park workers discovered the gator during the regular morning rounds, officials told ABC7. Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has been contacted to help trap and remove the gator.
NORTH PORT, FL
103GBF

An Indiana Woman Took Her First Trip to Florida – Here’s What She & Her 3 Dogs Found in St. Pete

At almost 32 years old, I had never been to Florida until we took a vacation there last week. Okay, now that you're done gasping and judging me, let's move on. A few years ago, I randomly read about The Happy Mural Project and how they were painting a sunflower mural in St. Petersburg, Florida. Being the art lover and sunflower enthusiast that I am, I instantly added this place to my bucket list because I had to see this mural in person. Their whole mission is to inspire happiness, and who doesn't want more of that?
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
snntv.com

City commission asks staff to bring forward inclusionary zoning policy

SARASOTA- Sarasota City Commission looking into a different approach to build more Affordable Housing. As the city is updating zoning and comprehensive plans, Commissioner Jen Ahearn-Koch wants the commission to consider inclusionary zoning. “Let’s make sure we capture this opportunity before we give it away,” Commissioner Ahearn-Koch said. “Because if...
SARASOTA, FL
WESH

Florida community being overrun with 'aggressive' wild hogs

SUN CITY CENTER, Fla. — Homeowners in Sun City Center say they’re dealing with a population explosion of wild hogs — and they have the video to prove it. “This year, all of the mamas were pregnant here and one of the videos I’ll show you has eight or nine babies,” Dr. Gail Dudley said. “They don’t have two or three – they have six or eight.
SUN CITY CENTER, FL
snntv.com

Manatee County clerk officials warn of jury duty scams

MANATEE COUNTY - Manatee County clerk officials are warning residents of a recent jury duty scam reported in the county. "We would never call you on the phone or we will certainly never ask for gift cards or anything of that nature," said Manatee County Clerk of the Circuit Court & Comptroller, Angelina Colonneso.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy