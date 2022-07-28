ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

NBC Sports

Hurst likely out for the season after tearing biceps in practice

SANTA CLARA — Defensive tackle Maurice Hurst sustained a torn biceps in practice Friday and is scheduled to undergo extensive surgery, 49es coach Kyle Shanahan said. The surgery is likely to keep Hurst out for the entire season. He sustained the injury as he was reaching out to defend a read-option play in practice.
NFL
NBC Sports

Arthur Smith ends Falcons practice after a pair of fights

As “Back Together Saturday” unfolds, one coach already is working to pry guys apart. Falcon coach Arthur Smith pulled the plug on practice after two fights, according to D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The first one involved defensive lineman Jalen Dalton. The second one included nose...
ATLANTA, GA
NBC Sports

How Davis impressed Kelce before they shared a practice field

Jason Kelce and Jordan Davis finally shared a practice field on Saturday. Davis impressed the Eagles legend before that. Even before Kelce returned as a full participant in practice on Saturday, the same day that Davis got his first first-team reps of the summer, the giant rookie had already impressed the Eagles’ veteran center during walkthroughs.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Shanahan was ready to step in if Deebo talks went on any longer

SANTA CLARA -- Kyle Shanahan did not get involved in contract talks with 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel, but the coach revealed that there was a point where he might have. On Monday, after the 49ers inked a three-year contract extension with their All-Pro wideout, Shanahan spoke to the media and shared his side of the experience.
NFL
NBC Sports

Finally! Deebo, 49ers reportedly agree to $73.5M extension

It took a lot longer than everyone expected but Deebo Samuel reportedly has agreed to a massive contract extension with the 49ers. NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported on Sunday night, citing sources, that Samuel and the team have agreed to a three-year deal worth $73.5 million. The pact includes $58.1 million in guaranteed money, per Rapoport.
NFL
NBC Sports

Jordan Howard among players Steelers work out

The Steelers worked out four players, including running back Jordan Howard. Running back Josh Adams, offensive guard Mike Panasiuk and defensive tackle Hauati Pututau were the others. Howard has remained a free agent since March. He entered the NFL as a fifth-round choice of the Bears in 2016. After Howard...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NBC Sports

Titans activate Tommy Hudson from PUP list

The Titans will be getting tight end Tommy Hudson on the field this week. The team announced on Monday that Hudson has been activated from the physically unable to perform list. He was placed on the list after reporting to training camp last week. Hudson signed with the Titans after...
NASHVILLE, TN
NBC Sports

How Jimmy G's throwing progress looked at 49ers training camp

Jimmy Garoppolo might not have a future with the 49ers, but he was present at practice Saturday in front of a large crowd at the team’s Santa Clara complex. At the start of the day of work, Garoppolo was the center of attention as he ran conditioning sprints along the back of the end zone near the southern fence of the practice field.
NFL
NBC Sports

Marquez Valdes-Scantling: With Patrick Mahomes back there, we can pretty much do anything

Kansas City’s offense will look different without receiver Tyreek Hill in 2022. But the team’s expectations for the unit haven’t diminished. Marquez Valdes-Scantling was one of the receivers the Chiefs brought in over the offseason. While it’s still early in training camp, he told reporters that the offense should still be productive with Andy Reid as head coach and Patrick Mahomes at quarterback.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Sports

Deshaun Watson suspended six games

The long wait for word on Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson‘s suspension came on Monday morning. PFT has confirmed that Judge Sue L. Robinson has ruled that Watson be suspended six games for violating the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy. Watson was accused of sexual misconduct and sued in civil court by more than 20 women who were hired to massage him while he was a member of the Texans ahead of this year’s trade to Cleveland.
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC Sports

Three more Deshaun Watson lawsuits settle, leaving only one active case

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has now settled all but one of the lawsuits brought against him by female massage therapists who say he engaged in inappropriate sexual conduct during therapy sessions. Houston attorney Tony Buzbee, who represented two dozen women who sued Watson, told John Barr of ESPN that three...
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC Sports

Food poisoning lands Eagles receiver Zach Pascal in hospital

Zach Pascal was hospitalized on Sunday after being stricken with a particularly severe bout of food poisoning last week, but Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said the veteran receiver is starting to feel better. Pascal has not practiced yet in training camp, which began last Wednesday. Pascal tweeted on Thursday...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Kenny Pickett gets second-team reps at Monday’s practice

The Steelers had first-round pick Kenny Pickett working as their third-team quarterback during last week’s training camp practices, but things looked a bit different when they took the field on Monday. According to multiple reports from Steelers practice, Pickett got the second-team reps in the “seven shots” portion of...
PITTSBURGH, PA

