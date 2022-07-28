Bonus Match 5 winner from Westminster claims $150K prize

www.wbaltv.com
Five charming small towns in Maryland that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensMaryland State
Popular discount chain store opens another new location in MarylandKristen WaltersBaltimore, MD
This Pennsylvania Farm Has One of the Largest Sunflower Fields in The CountryTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Sheriff's Office says chiropractor used gaming to find sexual assault victims - traveled from Baltimore to TexasCovering KatyFort Bend County, TX
A List of the Best All-You-Can-Eat Restaurant Buffets in MarylandTravel MavenMaryland State
Nottingham MD
Winning $133,638 Maryland Lottery ticket sold in Middle River
MIDDLE RIVER, MD—A big winning Maryland Lottery ticket was sold in Middle River last week, and officials say the prize remains unclaimed as of Monday morning. The winning $133,638 FAST PLAY ticket was sold on July 31 at Martin Exxon, located at 2333 Eastern Boulevard. Winners of prizes larger...
baltimorepositive.com
1st Maryland Crab Cake Tour: Day 29
On Day 29 of the Maryland Crab Cake Tour, Nestor came home to the rolling hills of Caves Valley to see the epic, final day of the BMW Golf Championship and then headed east to Al’s Seafood for one of his childhood favorites. Follow along all of July for...
baltimorepositive.com
1st Maryland Crab Cake Tour: Day 30 Sitting for crab cake with Governor Hogan at The Boatyard in Annapolis
On the 30th and final day of the 2021 Maryland Crab Cake Tour, Nestor invited the leader of The Free State for a traditional meal and a stories crab cake in Eastport just over the bridge in Annapolis at The Boatyard. The Governor covered a lot of political ground in...
Wbaltv.com
BWI-Marshall hosts sixth annual summer youth program
LINTHICUM, Md. — Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport is launching its sixth annual weeklong summer youth program. On Monday, 50 Baltimore City students started to meet with and learn from airport, transportation and business leaders. The program helps the youth understand the vast world of careers in aviation by...
Maryland public schools trying to fill vacancies as school year approaches
But a lot of school systems across the country and around the state are still looking to fill open positions.
August 2022 Daily Tracker: Baltimore murders and shootings
During the month of July Baltimore City recorded 27 homicides and 64 non-fatal shootings. Since September 2020, WMAR-2 News has tracked daily murders and shootings each month in the city.
mocoshow.com
Germantown Truck Driver Scores $50,000 Prize Playing Pick 5
A Maryland Lottery player from Germantown said he has been waiting “probably all my life” for a win like the $50,000 Pick 5 prize he claimed on July 27. The Montgomery County man has played the same four-digit number, 7340, for many years on the Pick 4 game. When the Lottery launched Pick 5 in February, he added a 1 to the end of his number and kept playing. The winning combination won $50,000 on the evening of July 22.
Bay Net
Powerball Ticket Worth $50,000 Sold In Upper Marlboro
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. – Happy days are here for a Powerball player in Upper Marlboro who won a $50,000-tier prize in the Wednesday, July 27, drawing. Although no one hit the jackpot, 17,061 winning tickets were sold in Maryland with prizes ranging from $4 to the $50,000 Prince George’s prize.
Eye On Annapolis
The Legal Status Of iGaming In Maryland And Annapolis: Important Things To Know
The US holds the largest market of casino gamblers on the planet, with more than 32 million individuals visiting the various land-based casinos. This shows a massive and hyperactive market for casino providers and sportsbooks in the country. Since the Wire Act of 1961, the casino sector has no longer...
Birds of prey find unlikely home in Annapolis mall parking lot
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Fresh seafood is on special this summer at the Westfield Annapolis Mall.As many shoppers and diners have noticed in recent weeks, a pair of osprey are raising a chick on a lighting fixture outside the former Macaroni Grill, near the intersection of Generals Highway and Bestgate Road.You don't have to be an ornithologist to know that osprey typically nest near water, and a parking lot seems like a ridiculous choice for birds who depend on fresh fish for food. But Dave Brinker, a regional ecologist with the Maryland Heritage Wildlife Program, a branch of the Department...
foxbaltimore.com
Happy Birthday Baltimore!
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Today marks the 293rd year since Baltimore was founded in 1729, according to the Baltimore Heritage Area Association. On July 30, 1729, political leader Charles Carroll, along with other wealthy Marylanders, successfully petitioned the Maryland General Assembly to pass an act allowing “the building of a Town on the North side of the Patapsco River," according to Live Baltimore.
thecatoctinbanner.com
The History of Sabillasville Schools
The early settlers knew the value of education. After Sabillasville was laid out, a log school house was built at the western end of the village. School was maintained there for some time, the building was also used for public meetings and church services. Some of Maryland’s greatest men made addresses in that old building. After the stone schoolhouse was built, on the then-Wagaman farm, this log house was used as a residence, and the post office was kept there at two different times.
Wbaltv.com
Restaurants look to expand customer base with 'Maryland Vegan Restaurant Month'
Plant-based diets are growing in popularity and restaurants are taking notice. As Maryland Vegan Restaurant Month approaches, restaurants in Baltimore are spotlighting plant-based dishes. Samantha Claassen, owner of Golden West Café in Hampden, is excited about vegan dining. Whether it's the fried coconut vegan shrimp platter, the vegan tuna wrap...
Wbaltv.com
Friday afternoon thunderstorms in Maryland, heavier for southern areas
Meteorologist Taylor Grenda says we are watching an approaching system that could bring potentially heavy storms to the area. The storms will start in the afternoon and the heaviest rain and winds will be in the areas south of the Baltimore area. The rain will cool off the area for...
Powerball Ticket Worth $100K Sold in Lancaster County Sheetz
MIDDLETOWN, PA – A $100,000 Powerball ticket was sold in Lancaster County on Monday. The ticket...
Body recovered from Severn River in Annapolis on Saturday
A woman's body was found in the Severn River near southern Annapolis on Saturday afternoon. It was found near the area of the Chesapeake Harbour Marina.
MISSING: Man seen in Pikesville area
Baltimore County police are asking for help finding a 34-year-old man. Robert Oluwayinka Dixon was last seen in the Pikesville area.
WTOP
Virgin Mary statue returns to Mount St. Mary’s in Maryland
EMMITSBURG, Md. (AP) — A 26-foot statue of the Virgin Mary is back in place at a Catholic university in Maryland. The Frederick News-Post reports that the statue has been put back in place atop a 78-foot pedestal at the National Shrine Grotto on the campus of Mount St. Mary’s University in Emmitsburg after a year of restoration work. That work continues even as the statue is back in place, surrounded by scaffolding.
boatlyfe.com
Best Beaches Near Washington, D.C.
We may not think of them this way, but Maryland, Delaware, and Virginia are all coastal states. This means they have beaches! If you’re in landlocked Washington, D.C., yearning for a beach to lounge on, we have some near you!. Some offer pristine natural scenery, and others are a...
Body reported in Essex
Baltimore County police are investigating reports of a body found in the area of Essex Skypark Airport, near the Back River.
