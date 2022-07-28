Food stamp work requirements increase mental health care use

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Amid all of the violence and trauma people are facing in our area, a new mental health service is opening up for young people — and it uses toys and video games as a form of therapy.A CCSS bus is a new innovative way to help get rid of the stigma associated with mental health issues.Oftentimes, kids experience trauma but don't have anyone to talk to — so this mobile mental health clinic uses play therapy to help take away the stress by making kids feel like their right at home.Doreen Upshaw is a play and art...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO