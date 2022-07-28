Former Tama County jailer faces multiple charges of sexual misconduct with an inmate

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) -An Iowa City non-profit is raising $50,000 to open a re-entry home for people getting out of prison. Inside Out Reentry Community provides support to people who were incarcerated and trying to reenter society. They help with finding housing, jobs, education and more. Last year they served around 170 people. Right now, they’re in the final stages of fundraising to buy and open the first re-entry house in Johnson County.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 3 HOURS AGO