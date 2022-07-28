Former Tama County jailer faces multiple charges of sexual misconduct with an inmate

www.kcrg.com
Related
KCRG.com
Suspect identified in Cedar Rapids officer-involved shooting
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials have identified the individual involved with the shooting that took place in the 2200 block of Glass Road NE with Cedar Rapids Police on July 30th. According to State law enforcement officials, at around 3:52 a.m., officers with the Cedar Rapids Police Department attempted...
KCRG.com
State officials investigating after Cedar Rapids officers exchange gunfire with traffic stop subject, causing injury
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - State law enforcement officials are leading an investigation into an officer-involved shooting early on Saturday morning. According to the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, at around 3:52 a.m., officers with the Cedar Rapids Police Department attempted to stop a vehicle in the 2200 block of Glass Road NE for allegedly driving erratically. Officials said that the driver of the vehicle allegedly pulled out a firearm, leading to shots being exchanged between the person and two officers.
KCRG.com
Marshalltown Police make arrest in food truck burglary; seeking public help
MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (KCRG) - On July 31st, the Marshalltown Police Department made an arrest in connection to a burglary that occurred in the 10 block of West Main Street. Police say 31-year-old Daniel Thomas Jefferson Jr. was arrested for his involvement in a food truck burglary that occurred behind Smoking G’s restaurant.
KCRG.com
Investigation underway after Cedar Rapids officer-involved shooting
City council in Iowa City to discuss consideration of direct payments. A Johnson County woman who did not receive money when the county passed out American Rescue Plan funding is hoping she's not left behind. Golf fundraiser held for Lorena Schulte and Robert McFarland Scholarship Foundation. Updated: 6 hours ago.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KCRG.com
Oxford firefighter suffers severe burn on the job
City council in Iowa City to discuss consideration of direct payments. A Johnson County woman who did not receive money when the county passed out American Rescue Plan funding is hoping she's not left behind. Golf fundraiser held for Lorena Schulte and Robert McFarland Scholarship Foundation. Updated: 4 hours ago.
KCRG.com
Iowa DNR recommends not swimming at multiple lakes
On Sunday, the Wellington Heights Neighborhood is celebrating all things art with performances, activities, and food. One person is in the hospital after an officer-involved shooting early this morning in Cedar Rapids. City council in Iowa City to discuss consideration of direct payments. Updated: 20 hours ago. A Johnson County...
KCRG.com
Oxford firefighter sustains third-degree burns battling Cosgrove blaze
OXFORD, Iowa (KCRG) - A firefighter from Oxford was seriously injured in the line of duty on Friday, according to city officials. At around 3:48 p.m., the Oxford Fire Department and other emergency responders were sent to a fire in nearby Cosgrove. During the course of putting out the fire, Travis Walters sustained third-degree burns.
KCRG.com
Univ. of Iowa eliminates COVID self-reporting system
Show You Care: Eastern Iowa Arts Academy gives kids creative outlet for free. For the past 15 years, an Eastern Iowa Middle School teacher has been helping kids explore the arts at little to no cost. KCRG-TV9's Phil Reed reports. Cedar Rapids' Redmond Park hosts 'Art in the Park'. Updated:...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KCRG.com
Iowa City council to discuss using ARPA funding to give 319 people left out of raffle
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - 319 people in Johnson County who weren’t picked to receive American Rescue Plan Act funding are hoping the city council would use some of the extra funding the city got back to help them out. Johnson County, Iowa City, and Coralville set aside nearly...
KCRG.com
Iowa City non-profit raising funds for reentry house
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) -An Iowa City non-profit is raising $50,000 to open a re-entry home for people getting out of prison. Inside Out Reentry Community provides support to people who were incarcerated and trying to reenter society. They help with finding housing, jobs, education and more. Last year they served around 170 people. Right now, they’re in the final stages of fundraising to buy and open the first re-entry house in Johnson County.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids school board responds to Mayor O'Donnell's letter
Tanager Place leaders say their excited to see what Mack can do to expand their services. It's a structure that looks like a greenhouse, allowing crops to grow in a more controlled environment- away from any potential damage from severe weather and.
KCRG.com
Show You Care: Eastern Iowa Arts Academy gives kids creative outlet for free
Man charged after allegedly pulling weapon out after getting kicked out of Iowa City bar. One person is in custody after allegedly threatening bar staff with a gun in Iowa City. Cedar Rapids' Redmond Park hosts 'Art in the Park'. Updated: 12 hours ago. The Wellington Heights Neighborhood Association celebrated...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KCRG.com
Eight-and-six-year-old Cedar Rapids siblings carry on family legacy of BMX racing
ELY, Iowa (KCRG) - Eight-year-old Jamysen Lagerquist-Taylor started riding at Ely’s BMX track three years ago. “It was really scary,” Jamysen said. “(But) I don’t even think it’s scare any more because I barely even crash.”. Jamysen’s mother Elyce Lagerquist said he started on a...
KCRG.com
Chains Interrupted and Red Sand Project spread awareness of human trafficking at Newbo City Market
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - July 30 is World Day Against Trafficking in Persons, and local nonprofit Chains Interrupted along with the Red Sand Project held an event at NewBo City Market in Cedar Rapids. Speakers included Lenchen Raesdale, the co-founder of Chains Interrupted, Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate,...
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids' Redmond Park hosts 'Art in the Park'
Show You Care: Eastern Iowa Arts Academy gives kids creative outlet for free. For the past 15 years, an Eastern Iowa Middle School teacher has been helping kids explore the arts at little to no cost. KCRG-TV9's Phil Reed reports. Univ. of Iowa eliminates COVID self-reporting system. Updated: 5 hours...
KCRG.com
Workers vote to strike at Ingredion in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Union members at Ingredion in Cedar Rapids rejected a labor contract and went on strike Monday morning. Picket lines started Monday morning outside the Ingredion plant on First Street SW. The BCTGM Local 100G rejected the latest contract offer Monday morning. Union representatives say they are negotiating pay and benefits, particularly for health coverage.
KCRG.com
Riders celebrate cross-state trek as RAGBRAI 2022 wraps up
City council in Iowa City to discuss consideration of direct payments. A Johnson County woman who did not receive money when the county passed out American Rescue Plan funding is hoping she's not left behind. Golf fundraiser held for Lorena Schulte and Robert McFarland Scholarship Foundation. Updated: 8 hours ago.
KCRG.com
First Alert Forecast: Saturday Morning, July 30th, 2022
Whitney Hemmer is here with this week's Fareway Cooking segment to show you what's worth the hype and what you should skip putting in your cart. Some people living in a southeast Cedar Rapids neighborhood say construction is bringing more traffic to their neighborhood, creating some safety concerns. Iowa DNR...
KCRG.com
First Alert Forecast: Monday Morning, August 1st, 2022
Show You Care: Eastern Iowa Arts Academy gives kids creative outlet for free. For the past 15 years, an Eastern Iowa Middle School teacher has been helping kids explore the arts at little to no cost. KCRG-TV9's Phil Reed reports. Cedar Rapids' Redmond Park hosts 'Art in the Park'. Updated:...
KCRG.com
Iowa State’s Will McDonald IV and Xavier Hutchinson named to preseason Walter Camp Award watch list
AMES, Iowa (KCRG) - A pair of Cyclones, defensive end Will McDonald IV, and wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson, are among the early candidates for the Walter Camp Player of the Year Award. Both redshirt seniors earned First Team All-Big 12 honors in 2021. McDonald IV was named a First Team...
Comments / 0