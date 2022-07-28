NY WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

www.sfgate.com
CA WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, July 31, 2022. ...FLOOD ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... The Flood Advisory is cancelled for a portion of southwest. California, including the following county, Los Angeles. The heavy rain has ended. Arroyo and small stream flooding is no. longer an immediate threat. Showers...
CA WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, July 31, 2022. ...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM PDT THIS. AFTERNOON FOR NORTHERN KERN AND SOUTHEASTERN TULARE COUNTIES... At 352 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy. rain across the warned area. Between 1 and...
CA WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, July 30, 2022. ...FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 3 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON... The Flood Advisory will expire at 3 PM PDT this afternoon for a. portion of Southern California, including the following county, San. Bernardino. The heavy rain has ended...
NYC, 4 states settle with Postal Service over cigarettes
NEW YORK (AP) — New York City and four states that had filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Postal Service announced a settlement Monday in which the agency agreed it would destroy packages of cigarettes sent illegally to the United States from other countries. The city and California had...
Lightning spotted off coast of Marin as monsoonal moisture brings chance of thunderstorms to Bay Area
Monsoonal moisture from the desert Southwest pushed into Northern California overnight, bringing a chance for thunderstorms to the SF Bay Area.
Western flames spread, California sees its largest 2022 fire
YREKA, Calif. (AP) — Crews battling the largest wildfire so far this year in California braced for thunderstorms and hot, windy conditions that created the potential for additional fire growth Sunday as they sought to protect remote communities. The McKinney Fire was burning out of control in Northern California’s...
2 bodies found in burned vehicle in California wildfire zone
YREKA, Calif. (AP) — Two bodies were found inside a charred vehicle in a driveway in the wildfire zone of a raging California blaze that was among several menacing thousands of homes Monday in the western U.S., officials said. Hot and gusty weather and lightning storms threatened to boost the danger that the fires will keep growing,
Maps: See where the McKinney Fire is burning in Northern California
The McKinney Fire broke out Friday afternoon in Northern California's Siskiyou County, northwest of the town of Yreka, and exploded overnight, triggering evacuations.
GEICO closes all of its offices in California
Californians hoping to walk into a GEICO insurance office for their needs are out of luck.
California fire near Oregon border explodes, triggering flurry of evacuations
A Northern California fire broke out in the Klamath National Forest, about 14 miles south of the Oregon border, sending out a massive pyrocumulus cloud and triggering a flurry of evacuations
Hawaii Volcanoes National Park expands to Pohue Bay, sparking fears of overtourism
To find the most beautiful beach on the south side of Hawaii Island, look somewhere between a rock and a hard place. That’s the perspective of many longtime residents in the rural district of Kau (pronounced kah-OOH), where 16,451 rugged acres officially became part of Hawaii Volcanoes National Park on July 12. Although Pohue Bay’s sandy beach, historic sites, petroglyphs, sea turtle nesting grounds and other natural and cultural resources are now protected from the threat of development, those who have traditionally used the remote area nevertheless worry that conservation could mean losing access, sharing it with hordes of visitors or both. Read more.
A New Threat to California Film, Television and Streaming Jobs (Opinion)
Enjoying the Golden Age of film and TV franchises? Legislation rapidly moving in Sacramento could bring it all to a crashing halt. Film, television, and streaming have never given us so much content to love. In 2021 alone, nearly 950 films entered production and 560 original scripted series were released to U.S. audiences – an all-time high. Many were created here in California.
