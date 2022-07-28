Man who accosted US Rep. Zeldin on stage remains jailed

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Family members from three of Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz’s 17 victims gave heartrending testimony Monday about how their 2018 deaths at Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School have affected their lives, detailing lost loves, lost moments and even fading memories. The sister of student Joaquin Oliver glared at Cruz as she left the witness stand, while the families of student Alaina Petty and teacher Scott Beigel appeared to look away from him. Cruz sat at the defense table, mostly looking down but sometimes glancing at the video screen in front of him. The jury...

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL ・ 23 MINUTES AGO