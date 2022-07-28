ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man who accosted US Rep. Zeldin on stage remains jailed

By CAROLYN THOMPSON
 4 days ago
At school shooter's trial, families recall lives lost

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Family members from three of Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz’s 17 victims gave heartrending testimony Monday about how their 2018 deaths at Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School have affected their lives, detailing lost loves, lost moments and even fading memories. The sister of student Joaquin Oliver glared at Cruz as she left the witness stand, while the families of student Alaina Petty and teacher Scott Beigel appeared to look away from him. Cruz sat at the defense table, mostly looking down but sometimes glancing at the video screen in front of him. The jury...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
NYC, 4 states settle with Postal Service over cigarettes

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City and four states that had filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Postal Service announced a settlement Monday in which the agency agreed it would destroy packages of cigarettes sent illegally to the United States from other countries. The city and California had...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Dutch mom gets 3 years in US for supporting Somali militants

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A Dutch woman was sentenced to three years in prison Monday for donating several hundred dollars to a group that supported the militant group al-Shabab in Somalia. The sentenced imposed on Farhia Hassan, 38, was far less than the 8-year sentence sought by prosecutors. She...
ALEXANDRIA, VA

