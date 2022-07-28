Man who accosted US Rep. Zeldin on stage remains jailed

www.sfgate.com
Donald Trump Slammed by MAGA Supporters After Tudor Dixon Endorsement
The ex-president is backing Tudor Dixon—seen as a RINO by some of his supporters—in the GOP gubernatorial midterm.
An entire North Carolina police department resigned after a Black woman town manager was hired
The mass exodus of an entire police department after the hiring of a Black town manager in North Carolina has opened a conversation about public safety and race relations in a small town of just over 1,500 residents.
Dems allege cover-up on Secret Service texts, demand records
WASHINGTON (AP) — Top congressional Democrats have requested sit-down interviews and internal documents from the Department of Homeland Security’s inspector general as part of a deepening investigation into the agency’s handling of now-deleted Secret Service text messages surrounding the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. The leaders...
At school shooter's trial, families recall lives lost
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Family members from three of Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz’s 17 victims gave heartrending testimony Monday about how their 2018 deaths at Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School have affected their lives, detailing lost loves, lost moments and even fading memories. The sister of student Joaquin Oliver glared at Cruz as she left the witness stand, while the families of student Alaina Petty and teacher Scott Beigel appeared to look away from him. Cruz sat at the defense table, mostly looking down but sometimes glancing at the video screen in front of him. The jury...
Al-Qaida mastermind Ayman al-Zawahri, 71, reportedly killed
CAIRO, Egypt (AP) — Ayman al-Zawahri, an Egyptian surgeon who became a mastermind of jihad against the West and who took over as al-Qaida leader after Osama bin Laden’s death in a U.S. raid, has been killed. He was 71. Five people familiar with the matter told The...
NYC, 4 states settle with Postal Service over cigarettes
NEW YORK (AP) — New York City and four states that had filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Postal Service announced a settlement Monday in which the agency agreed it would destroy packages of cigarettes sent illegally to the United States from other countries. The city and California had...
Dutch mom gets 3 years in US for supporting Somali militants
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A Dutch woman was sentenced to three years in prison Monday for donating several hundred dollars to a group that supported the militant group al-Shabab in Somalia. The sentenced imposed on Farhia Hassan, 38, was far less than the 8-year sentence sought by prosecutors. She...
