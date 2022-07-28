ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HOT PICKS: Los Tigres Del Norte top this weekend's nightlife July 29-31

By Brian Blueskye, Palm Springs Desert Sun
 4 days ago
HOT PICK

Friday

Norteño: Los Tigres Del Norte is one of the most recognizable names in Latin music. Since forming in 1968, the band has a catalog of 55 albums that have sold more than 30 million copies and are the subject of two recent documentaries, "Los Tigres del Norte: Stories to Tell" on Amazon Prime and "Los Tigres del Norte en la Prisión de Folsom" on Netflix.

Jorge Hernández Angulo founded the group in Mocorito, Sinaloa, Mexico after recruiting his siblings Raúl, Hernán and cousin Óscar. The band began playing in restaurants before moving to Mexicali, Baja California and then San Jose.

The 1974 song "Contrabando Y Traición" ("Contraband and Betrayal"), a fictional account of a drug-smuggling couple that travels from Tijuana to Los Angeles and ends in murder, exploded in popularity on both sides of the border. Los Tigres Del Norte has taken political stances while playing immigration rallies in the U.S., and also entertained members of the country's armed forces stationed overseas.

Los Tigres Del Norte will perform Friday at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino.

If you go: 8 p.m. Friday, Fantasy Springs Resort Casino, 84-245 Indio Springs Parkway, Indio. $79 to $99. 760-342-5000. fantasyspringsresortcasino.com

BEST BETS

Saturday

New venue: The long-awaited grand opening of Awe Bar in Yucca Valley is finally here and Los Angeles rock 'n' roll musician Paul Chesne will be the first performer to grace its new stage.

Chesne is a regular performer in the high desert and performed many times at Pappy and Harriet's in Pioneertown.

If you go: 8 p.m. Saturday, Awe Bar, 56-193 Twentynine Palms Highway, Yucca Valley. Free. 760-853-0090. awe-bar.com

Soft rock: Music lovers who appreciate the softer side of rock 'n' roll enjoy Richard Marx. His songs "Right Here Waiting," "Hold On to the Nights," "Endless Summer Nights" and "Satisfied" are radio staples. Marx also wrote 'N Sync's final single "This I Promise You" and collaborated with Luther Vandross on the 2003 song "Dance With My Father."

In 2021, Marx released his memoir "Stories to Tell," sharing exciting, insightful, heartbreaking and hilarious moments of his life and career.

Marx will perform Saturday at Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa in Rancho Mirage.

If you go: 8 p.m. Saturday, Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa, 32-250 Bob Hope Drive, Rancho Mirage. $25 to $65. 888-999-1995. aguacalientecasinos.com

Jazz: Les Claypool is known as the bassist and frontman of Primus, but he also plays with Sean Lennon in The Claypool Lennon Delirium, Duo de Twang with guitarist Bryan Kehoe and was part of previous projects such as Oysterhead and Colonel Claypool's Bucket of Bernie Brains. Now Claypool is performing musical fusion with a new project known as Les Claypool's Bastard Jazz.

Les Claypool's Bastard Jazz will perform Saturday at Pappy and Harriet's.

if you go: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Pappy and Harriet's, 53-688 Pioneertown Road, Pioneertown. $40 to $45. 760-228-2222. pappyandharriets.com

Brian Blueskye covers arts and entertainment for the Desert Sun. He can be reached at brian.blueskye@desertsun.com or on Twitter at @bblueskye.

