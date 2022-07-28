Many questions for the Jaguars can be answered only in padded practices, which begin on Sunday

The Jacksonville Jaguars have been in shorts and helmets since rookie minicamp in May.

Now’s the time to take the next step: practice in full pads, followed four days later by the first preseason game on Aug. 4, the Pro Football Hall of Fame game against the Las Vegas Raiders (8 p.m., NBC, Peacock).

The Jags will practice in helmets and shorts on Saturday at the Episcopal School’s Knight Campus, their fifth session of training camp. Sunday will see the team in full battle regalia, followed by additional padded practices on Monday and Tuesday before the team breaks for a travel day to Canton.

Ready, set, hit: Jaguars' No. 1 pick Travon Walker eager to put on pads, 'strike somebody'

Taking charge: Josh Allen ready to lead Jaguars defense, mentor Travon Walker during 2022 season

The team won’t be pounding on each other relentlessly. Coach Doug Pederson said player safety will be emphasized and there won’t be full-on tackling and players being taken to the ground.

But it’s still going to be the first contact that every player has had since last January, whether they played in college or the NFL.

Gallery: Jacksonville Jaguars Training Camp Day 4

“You just want to see an extension of what we’re doing,” coach Doug Pederson said on Thursday before the Jaguars practiced for one hour, 50 minutes at the Knight Campus. “It would be no different practice, just a little bit longer. You get a little better idea, I think, up front especially when you do these team run periods, just to see the first and some of the combination blocks … it does make a difference to put the pads on. I think the guys are excited to do that.”

More: WATCH: Josh Allen invades Travon Walker's press conference

Some key questions that can only be answered by practice in pads:

• Did rookie first-round draft pick Travon Walker come as advertised? Former teammates at Georgia, those who played against him and teammates who have observed him during conditioning, rookie minicamp, OTAs and the first few days of camp have raved about him. It’s time to find out.

• The Jaguars wide receivers, which includes free-agent signees Christian Kirk and Zay Jones, and the secondary, the unit with the least turnover on the team, have traded big plays through the first few days of camp in helmets and shorts. Now that the DBs can make contact and play through the ball, who wins now?

• Offensive line depth needs to be built and fast. Also, a couple of battles for starting positions bear watching, Jawaan Taylor vs. Walker Little at right tackle and Tyler Shatley vs. Ben Bartch at right guard.

• Foyesade Oluokun, signed in free agency as a run-thumper at linebacker to replace Damien Wilson, has often been described as a “tackling machine.” Will he be able to roam free behind a line that needs improvement stopping the run?

• Will the interior of the defensive line, with returnees DaVon Hamilton and Malcom Brown, aided by free-agent signing Folorunso Fatukasi, make that improvement?

“Once the pads come on, it’s sort of ‘game on,’ at that point,” Pederson said.

Contact Garry Smits at gsmits@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Many questions for the Jaguars can be answered only in padded practices, which begin on Sunday