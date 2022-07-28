Annual Nation Night Out events scheduled in August

Annual National Night Out celebrations throughout the High Desert on Aug. 2 will include an evening of community-building events to promote police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie.

High Desert and mountain residents will join millions of neighbors participating in NNO events across thousands of communities from all 50 states, U.S. territories, and military bases worldwide.

Neighborhoods host block parties, festivals, parades, cookouts, and various other community events with safety demonstrations, seminars, youth events, visits from emergency personnel, exhibits, and much more.

The Victorville Sheriff’s Station/Police Department will host an NNO event from 5 to 8 p.m. on Aug. 2 at Hook Park at 14973 Joshua Street.

The crime-prevention-themed event will include music, free hot dogs, art and crafts, giveaways, community resources, programs for youth, crime-prevention education and emergency vehicle displays.

Captain J. Wickum of the Victorville Police Department said the NNO event is an opportunity for citizens to join law enforcement personnel for a fun-filled night of unity.

“The City of Victorville’s Police Department is proud to stand with the community and promote awareness, safety, and neighborhood unity,” Captain Wickum said. “ National Night Out showcases the vital importance of police-community partnerships and citizen involvement. Together, we make our community a safer, more caring place to live and work.”

Other NNO events include:

Adelanto

The Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station and its mini-horse mascot “Tex” will host three NNO events in Adelanto, including one from 5 to 5:30 p.m. at Desert Capri Mobile Home Community at 11423 Chamberlaine Way.

Also, from 5:45 to 6:15 p.mm at Casa Adelanto Apartments at 18400 Montezuma and from 6:30 to 7 p.m. at Adelanto Marketplace (Stater Bros.) at 14168 Highway 395.

Apple Valley

The Apple Valley Sheriff’s Station/Police Department will host its NNO event from 5 to 8 p.m. at Civic Center Park at 14999 Dale Evans Parkway. The events will include police, fire and emergency vehicles, free hot dogs, food trucks, fingerprinting, bicycle raffles, face painting, balloon twisting, and more.

Barstow

The Barstow Police Department’s NNO is scheduled from 6 to 9 p.m. at Dana Park at 850 Barstow Road T.

he event will include free hot dogs, snow cones, music, emergency vehicles, vendor booths, and more.

Other agencies participating will include the San Bernardino Probation Department, California Highway Patrol, SBC Sheriff’s Department, and the Barstow Fire District.

Big Bear

NNO at the Big Bear Sheriff’s Station from 5 to 8 p.m. at the station at 477 Summit Boulevard in Big Bear.

Hesperia

Join the Hesperia Sheriff’s Station/Police Department, SBC Fire, Hesperia Recreation and Park District, and the City of Hesperia at the NNO Event from 5 to 8 p.m. at Civic Plaza Park at 15833 Smoke Tree Street in Hesperia.

Helendale

NNO at the Community Service District building from 5 to 8 p.m. at 26540 Vista Road in Helendale.

Twin Peaks

NNO at the Twin Peaks Sheriff’s Station from 3 to 6 p.m. on Aug. 4 at the station, 26010 Highway 189.

Daily Press reporter Rene Ray De La Cruz may be reached at 760-951-6227 or RDeLaCruz@VVDailyPress.com. Follow him on Twitter @DP_ReneDeLaCruz