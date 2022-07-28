ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victorville, CA

Annual Nation Night Out events scheduled in August

By Rene Ray De La Cruz, Victorville Daily Press
Victorville Daily Press
Victorville Daily Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WVWVl_0gwJgSOq00

Annual National Night Out celebrations throughout the High Desert on Aug. 2 will include an evening of community-building events to promote police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie.

High Desert and mountain residents will join millions of neighbors participating in NNO events across thousands of communities from all 50 states, U.S. territories, and military bases worldwide.

Neighborhoods host block parties, festivals, parades, cookouts, and various other community events with safety demonstrations, seminars, youth events, visits from emergency personnel, exhibits, and much more.

The Victorville Sheriff’s Station/Police Department will host an NNO event from 5 to 8 p.m. on Aug. 2 at Hook Park at 14973 Joshua Street.

The crime-prevention-themed event will include music, free hot dogs, art and crafts, giveaways, community resources, programs for youth, crime-prevention education and emergency vehicle displays.

Captain J. Wickum of the Victorville Police Department said the NNO event is an opportunity for citizens to join law enforcement personnel for a fun-filled night of unity.

“The City of Victorville’s Police Department is proud to stand with the community and promote awareness, safety, and neighborhood unity,” Captain Wickum said. “ National Night Out showcases the vital importance of police-community partnerships and citizen involvement. Together, we make our community a safer, more caring place to live and work.”

Other NNO events include:

Adelanto

The Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station and its mini-horse mascot “Tex” will host three NNO events in Adelanto, including one from 5 to 5:30 p.m. at Desert Capri Mobile Home Community at 11423 Chamberlaine Way.

Also, from 5:45 to 6:15 p.mm at Casa Adelanto Apartments at 18400 Montezuma and from 6:30 to 7 p.m. at Adelanto Marketplace (Stater Bros.) at 14168 Highway 395.

Apple Valley

The Apple Valley Sheriff’s Station/Police Department will host its NNO event from 5 to 8 p.m. at Civic Center Park at 14999 Dale Evans Parkway. The events will include police, fire and emergency vehicles, free hot dogs, food trucks, fingerprinting, bicycle raffles, face painting, balloon twisting, and more.

Barstow

The Barstow Police Department’s NNO is scheduled from 6 to 9 p.m. at Dana Park at 850 Barstow Road T.

he event will include free hot dogs, snow cones, music, emergency vehicles, vendor booths, and more.

Other agencies participating will include the San Bernardino Probation Department, California Highway Patrol, SBC Sheriff’s Department, and the Barstow Fire District.

Big Bear

NNO at the Big Bear Sheriff’s Station from 5 to 8 p.m. at the station at 477 Summit Boulevard in Big Bear.

Hesperia

Join the Hesperia Sheriff’s Station/Police Department, SBC Fire, Hesperia Recreation and Park District, and the City of Hesperia at the NNO Event from 5 to 8 p.m. at Civic Plaza Park at 15833 Smoke Tree Street in Hesperia.

Helendale

NNO at the Community Service District building from 5 to 8 p.m. at 26540 Vista Road in Helendale.

Twin Peaks

NNO at the Twin Peaks Sheriff’s Station from 3 to 6 p.m. on Aug. 4 at the station, 26010 Highway 189.

Daily Press reporter Rene Ray De La Cruz may be reached at 760-951-6227 or RDeLaCruz@VVDailyPress.com. Follow him on Twitter @DP_ReneDeLaCruz

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxla.com

VIDEO: Bear spotted in Pomona

POMONA, Calif. - Daring video shows a bear wandering in Pomona overnight. The bear was spotted in the area near La Verne and Pomona early Sunday around 2 a.m. A viewer told FOX 11 the bear was seen on the Metrolink train tracks at the Pomona station on Fulton Road before running straight into a construction area on Garey Avenue.
POMONA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Burning Treez Festival two-day event coming to Adelanto Plaza

ADELANTO, Calif. – The Burning Treez Festival will take over the Adelanto Stadium on August 27th with renowned hip hop and R&B artists gracing the stage, headlined by Ludacris, Rick Ross, Busta Rhymes, Xzibit, Too $hort, Kurupt, and other legendary lyricists. In the parking lot, the Raider Nation will...
ADELANTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Victorville, CA
Society
Adelanto, CA
Government
City
Apple Valley, CA
City
Adelanto, CA
Victorville, CA
Government
Local
California Society
City
Victorville, CA
City
Hesperia, CA
Local
California Government
Apple Valley, CA
Government
postnewsgroup.com

The California Department of Aging: There Is Help for Elder Californians

The St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church’s Commission on Social Action held a community meeting on aging last Thursday in San Bernardino with representatives from the California Department of Aging (CDA) and the Bernardino County’s Department of Aging and Adult Services. Held in the sanctuary, the discussion featured...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fontana Herald News

More than 700 students receive school supplies during event in Fontana

More than 700 students received school supplies for the upcoming year during the annual Back to School Bash in Fontana on July 23. The event took place at Jack Bulik Park and was coordinated by Water of Life Community Church and CityLink. In addition to getting the items for school,...
FONTANA, CA
KTLA

Protest for abortion rights results in vandalism to Riverside County Historic Courthouse, Sheriff’s Department says

Abortion-rights protesters vandalized the Riverside County Historic Courthouse in Riverside on Saturday, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. The Riverside Police Department initially responded to the alleged vandalism in the 4000 block of Main Street, but because it took place on county property, the Sheriff’s Department took over the investigation. “With the assistance of […]
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
point2homes.com

25516 Brownestone Way, Murrieta, Riverside County, CA, 92563

What a wonderful opportunity to own this beautiful, newly renovated POOL/SPA home in Murrieta. This home has been renovated from top to bottom with new flooring, new exterior and interior paint, new GE appliances and remodeled kitchen and bathrooms. From the moment you step in you will be impressed by the vaulted ceiling and abundance of natural light. Dining room opens to a light and bright Kitchen with an adjacent eat-in nook and family room with fireplace. Step outside through the French doors to your large backyard with mature citrus trees, salt water pool and spa, solar lighting and newly built gazebo. Step back inside to find a bedroom and full bathroom downstairs. The laundry room has storage and direct access to the spacious, clean 3-car garage. On the 2nd floor you will find a lovely Primary Bedroom Suite featuring vaulted ceiling, beautifully redone Bathroom Suite including a new standalone soaking tub, Dreamline frameless shower with porcelain tiles and large closet!! Down the hall you will find 2 more sizable bedrooms, and a Jack and Jill bathroom shared bath between the 2 rooms. Oversized Lennox HVAC unit new in 2019 and new water heater just installed July 2022. Home also features a Dual Zone whole house fan system with timer to cool your home in the summer. LED lighting throughout this interior of the home and solar LED lighting outside. This home is located in the HEART of Murrieta close to shopping, 15/215 freeway access and only a 2-minute walk to the highly rated (9/10) Alta Murrieta Elementary. Low taxes and NO HOA! Hurry!!! Remodeled homes in this neighborhood do not come up very often!!
MURRIETA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Night Out#High Desert
PLANetizen

Massive, Vacant L.A. Hospital To Become Affordable Housing

The vast Los Angeles General Hospital building that looms over the east side of the L.A. River will see new life as affordable housing, reports Summer Lin for the Los Angeles Times. “The motion directs county departments to report back within four months on a potential timeline and allocate up to $194.7 million in funding for the project, according to a news release from Supervisor Hilda Solis.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Long Beach bar closes after losing liquor license

LONG BEACH, Calif. - A Long Beach sports bar has shut down after its liquor license was revoked following an investigation revealed it was involved in numerous illegal drug sales, according to the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control. Bottom's Up Tavern located at 1739 East Artesia Boulevard is ordered...
LONG BEACH, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Parades
News Break
Politics
KVCR NEWS

Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 7/29/22

On Thursday in San Bernardino County, there were 3,236 new reported cases. Since July 21, hospitalizations decreased by 13%, with 216 and 20 COVID-19 ICU cases. Since last Thursday, San Bernardino County has reported 20 new COVID-19-related deaths. In Riverside County, there were 3,279 new reported cases on Thursday. Since...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Riverside County emergency team gearing up for east valley weekend thunderstorms

A team is standing by at Riverside County's emergency operations center in Indio, tracking potentially severe thunderstorms this weekend in the east valley. Eric Cadden, the county's emergency management program supervisor, says resources are strategically being coordinated in case of emergencies like power outages. "It's very important that you stock up on food and water, The post Riverside County emergency team gearing up for east valley weekend thunderstorms appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Train stops in Beaumont intersection, affecting traffic from HWY 79 into the city

For the second time in a little more than a month, a train stoppage is blocking traffic in the city of Beaumont. Police said the train is stopped along the tracks blocking the crossings at California Avenue and Veile. The stopped train is affecting traffic from Hwy 79 into the city. ⚠️Traffic Advisory⚠️There is a The post Train stops in Beaumont intersection, affecting traffic from HWY 79 into the city appeared first on KESQ.
BEAUMONT, CA
z1077fm.com

SHERIFF INVESTIGATING THREE CASES OF MISSING PERSONS LOCALLY

A Yucca Valley man that has been missing for over a month joins two other missing person cases currently seeking the public’s help. Brett Goutin, 30, was last seen June 4th at the Sands Motel in Joshua Tree. Goutin is 5 foot 5 inches tall with brown hair, brown eyes and tattoos on one arm. He appeared in Joshua Tree courthouse on June 3rd and was ordered to attend a drug addiction treatment program. The sheriff’s office currently considers Brett Goutin to be voluntarily missing.
JOSHUA TREE, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Killed in Three-Vehicle Crash on 60 Freeway Identified

A man killed in a three-vehicle collision on the Pomona (60) Freeway in Jurupa Valley was identified Monday as a 56-year-old Moreno Valley resident. Santos Alvarez was fatally injured about 4:20 a.m. Sunday on the eastbound 60, just west of Valley Way, according to the California Highway Patrol. Sgt. Scott...
MORENO VALLEY, CA
point2homes.com

5814 E Muir Drive, Orange, Orange County, CA, 92869

Listed by Christina Rodin-Atwater with eXp Realty of California Inc. Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. Welcome to 5814 E Muir Dr in the Community of Los Tesoros nestled on a Cul-De-Sac Street in the Hills of Orange. As you drive up to this home, you will notice the detail work with Natural Stone accents. Upscale Interior Remodel in Contemporary Style with 4 Bedrooms, 3 Baths, OFFICE and HOME GYM. With nearly 3,000 Sq ft of Living Space and a 9,180 Sq Ft Private Lot, this home is sure to please even the most discerning Buyer. Walk into a Massive Open Concept Kitchen with several Seating areas, Barstools and Dining Area, Cozy Family Room with Fireplace where Bi-Fold Doors extend into your Outdoor Living Space, Entertainer's Bar Area, Gym or Downstairs Office with its' separate entrance, Guest Bathroom, Inside Laundry, and Direct Garage Access. Interior Designed with Natural Stone and Porcelain Tile Flooring. You'll enjoy Hilltop Views from the Primary Bedroom Balcony and from other bedrooms. Primary Bedroom Ensuite includes a Sitting Area with Fireplace, Bathroom equipped with huge Walk-In Shower, Dual Shower Heads, Double Sinks, and Two Mirrored Closets with Organizers. Upstairs you'll also find 3 additional Bedrooms all with Closet Organizers. Oversized Two-Car Garage has Custom Cabinetry and a unique Hair Styling Station, great for your mobile Hair Stylist to come to you. Backyard designed with Natural Stone, Synthetic Grass, Custom Jacuzzi that fits more than 8 people, Built-In BBQ with Island Seating and TV, Firepit, and Room for a Pool. Orange Unified School District, 55 Fwy & Toll Roads, Old Towne Orange, Tustin Marketplace, and great Restaurants and Entertainment all nearby. Discover life in the Hills of Orange! Contact your Realtor or the Listing Agent for a private showing!
ORANGE, CA
Victorville Daily Press

Victorville Daily Press

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Victorville, CA from Victorville Daily Press.

 http://vvdailypress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy